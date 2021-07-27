checkAd

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

QUINCY, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.6 million, or $0.32 per basic share and $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.81 per basic and $0.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and net income of $5.2 million, or $1.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding one-time events of $145,000 in severance expenses, $71,000 in other outsourcing expenses, and $29,000 in losses on disposals of fixed assets, earnings were $1.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding one-time charges of $109,000 in severance expenses, earnings were $4.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Excluding $189,000 of operating expenses related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $5.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding certain nonrecurring items, was $5.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding other certain nonrecurring items, of $6.0 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, total assets amounted to $744.1 million, compared to $738.2 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $6.0 million, or 0.8%. Total loans increased by $48.6 million, or 9.8%, to $546.4 million at June 30, 2021 from $497.8 million at March 31, 2021, whereas loans held for sale decreased by $18.9 million to $74.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $93.2 million at March 31, 2021. Compared to June 30, 2020, total assets grew $20.1 million, or 2.8% from $724.0 million. The growth from the prior year period was driven by an increase in total loans of $50.4 million, or 10.2%, and an increase in loans held for sale of $12.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $41.1 million.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter was a positive quarter for our Company as we continued to see progress along our operating path. Strong loan growth, higher net interest margin, net interest income growth and improved credit metrics all reflect building momentum. The earnings decline from prior quarters reflects the normalization of the mortgage market as declining refinancing volume and compressed margins resulted in significantly lower overall originations and related income. We continue to work diligently to right size our operations to reflect market conditions but there will be a lagging period before our overall operating leverage initiatives are realized. We are pleased with the developments post re-opening of our local market and remain optimistic that we can continue to grow our business and generate recurring operating leverage.”

Second Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $108,000, or 2.1%, to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to a decrease in the cost of term certificates and a decrease in the volume of Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLBB”) advances from the prior quarter. The average cost of certificates of deposit decreased by 31 basis points from the prior quarter, and the average balance of FHLBB advances decreased $19.4 million, or 27.3%, from the prior quarter. This contributed to a decrease of 9 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2021. The improvement in the cost of funding was partially offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets of 3 basis points, driven by declines in the volume of and yield on investment securities. Accordingly, the net interest margin increased by 4 basis points, to 3.00% in the second quarter from 2.96% in the first quarter.

Net interest income increased by $466,000, or 9.8%, to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $4.7 million in the same period in the prior year. Relative to the prior year quarter, the net interest margin increased by 12 basis points to 3.00%, from 2.88%. The improvement reflects the shortening and downward pricing of deposit liabilities, which exceeded the decrease in rates earned on interest-earning assets in the lower interest rate environment. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 59 basis points, whereas the yield on interest-earning assets declined by 36 basis points between periods.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $27,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, driven by changes in the qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic outlook used in the Company’s calculation, along with improvements in credit quality trends, which were partially offset by total loan growth of $48.6 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses was 1.19%, 1.32% and 1.22% of total loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and was 101.9%, 79.0% and 179.3% of non-performing assets at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $5.6 million, or 45.1%, to $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $12.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to a decrease of $5.3 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, in addition to a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees of $398,000. Sold mortgages totaled $342.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $503.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $139.7 million, compared to a pipeline of $239.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, contributing to the decrease in the net gain on loan origination and sales activities. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $398,000, or 51.1%, to $381,000 for the second quarter of 2021 from $779,000 in the first quarter of 2021 due to a positive fair value adjustment of $421,000 in the first quarter of 2021, based on an increase in mortgage interest rates from the end of 2020, and an impairment charge of $65,000 taken in the second quarter of 2021, as mortgage interest rates declined slightly from the prior quarter.

Non-interest income decreased $6.7 million, or 49.5%, to $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, principally due to a decrease of $8.6 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, partially offset by an increase of $1.7 million in net mortgage servicing fees. Sold mortgage loans totaled $342.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to sold mortgage loans of $442.9 million during the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $139.7 million, compared to a pipeline of $329.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $1.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, principally due to an impairment of mortgage servicing rights of $1.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased $1.3 million, or 11.1%, to $10.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $12.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.1 million, or 13.4%, primarily driven by lower commissions paid on mortgage originations and a decrease in professional fees of $238,000 or 42.4% from the prior quarter. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $123,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from the prior quarter due to the closing of residential lending offices.

Non-interest expenses decreased $752,000 to $10.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $11.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease is principally due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.1 million, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production, partially offset by a $401,000 increase in other non-interest expenses, which included an increase in the provision for unfunded commitments, driven by growth in unfunded commercial real estate and commercial construction commitments as of June 30, 2021.

The income tax benefit was $162,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to income tax expense of $1.7 million and $594,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reversed a valuation allowance on its charitable contribution carryforwards totaling $531,000. The remaining income tax expense for 2021 is expected to reflect an effective tax rate of 28.5%.

Year-to-Date Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $1.1 million, or 12.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year. The change reflects the shortening and downward pricing of deposit liabilities, exceeding the decreases in the rates earned on interest-earning assets because of the lower interest-rate environment. In addition, the composition of our deposit base improved as the average balance of savings and NOW accounts for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $44.7 million, or 30.5%, and $26.8 million, or 62.6%, respectively, from the six months ended June 30, 2020, while the average balance of our term certificates decreased $73.1 million, or 42.0%, from the prior year. The activity resulted in a 69 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $240,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $1.8 million in the prior year period. At June 30, 2021, improvements to qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic outlook, and credit quality trends all helped to generate the credit for loan losses, partially offset by provisions for loan growth.

Non-interest income decreased $712,000, or 3.6%, to $19.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $20.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020, principally due to a decrease of $4.8 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Mortgage loans sold were $846.0 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $657.9 million in the first half of 2020. Net gain on loan origination and sale activities decreased, while mortgage loans sold increased compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of both shrinking loan sale margins and the impact of a decreasing mortgage banking pipeline during the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to an increasing mortgage banking pipeline during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $3.8 million in the first half of 2021 to $1.2 million from a loss of $2.6 million in the first half of 2020, due to positive fair value adjustments of $356,000 in the first half of 2021 and impairment charges of $3.1 million in the first half of 2020.

Non-interest expenses increased $240,000, or 1.1%, to $22.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Non-interest expenses in the first half of 2020 included one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $207,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. Increases to non-interest expenses during the six months ended June 30, 2021 related to higher recurring salaries and benefits and other non-interest expenses related to increased mortgage loan production, professional fees associated with the outsourcing of the Company’s residential loan servicing functions, and an increase in the provision for unfunded commitments related to new commercial real estate and commercial construction commitments. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $172,000 in the first half of 2021 over the prior year period, partly as a result of decreased rental expenses due to the closures of residential lending offices, in addition to the absence of significant COVID-19 pandemic spending on cleaning and supplies.

Income tax expenses increased to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $605,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The current period included a reversal of a charitable contribution carryforward valuation allowance, and the prior period included the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards.

Balance Sheet
At June 30, 2021, total assets amounted to $744.1 million, compared to $738.2 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $6.0 million, or 0.8%. A $48.7 million increase in net loans from the prior quarter was partially offset by a $20.1 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and an $18.9 million decrease in loans held for sale. Net loan growth of 9.9% was driven by 1-4 family residential real estate growth of $24.8 million and commercial real estate growth of $20.8 million. Deposits increased by $11.7 million in the quarter, including an increase of $6.1 million in non-interest bearing deposits. In addition, the Company reduced borrowings by $10 million in the quarter.

Total assets at June 30, 2021 increased $20.1 million, or 2.8% from $724.0 million at June 30, 2020. Contributing to asset growth was a $49.7 million increase in net loans to $540.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $490.9 million at June 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $41.1 million, or 54.1%, to $34.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $76.0 million at June 30, 2020, mainly to fund growth in net loans as well as loans held for sale. Commercial real estate loans increased by $32.9 million, or 24.4%, as we focus on diversifying our loan mix. The increase in total assets from the prior year quarter was also funded by continued deposit growth. Retail deposits totaled $514.9 million at June 30, 2021, increasing by $31.9 million, or 6.6%, from $483.0 million at June 30, 2020. Driving the growth in retail deposits was customers’ receipt of government stimulus and our focus on deposit gathering. FHLBB advances decreased by $21.9 million to $50.0 million at June 30, 2021, from $71.9 million at June 30, 2020. Federal Reserve Bank advances decreased by $15.0 million between periods.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $100.9 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease of $149,000 reflects share repurchases during the period of $2.2 million, partially offset by net income of $1.6 million and an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $97,000.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $84.5 million at June 30, 2020. The increase of $16.2 million relates mainly to net income from the previous twelve months of $21.2 million, partially offset by share repurchases of $5.4 million and a decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $879,000.

COVID-19 Impact
In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA’s”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), for which we funded $26.2 million of SBA PPP Loans through June 30, 2021, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Quincy, Massachusetts, three loan production offices located in Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on the Company’s employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in the general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the PPP and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share, non-interest income to total income and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                          % Change  
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     Jun 2021 vs.     Jun 2021 vs.  
    2021       2021       2020     Mar 2021     Jun 2020  
Assets                                    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,876     $ 54,950     $ 76,003     (36.5 )%     (54.1 )%
Certificates of deposit   -       -       490     - %     (100.0 )%
Securities available for sale, at fair value   50,212       54,148       54,462     (7.3 )%     (7.8 )%
Loans held for sale, at fair value   74,277       93,176       61,673     (20.3 )%     20.4 %
Loans:                                    
1-4 family residential   263,992       239,190       246,236     10.4 %     7.2 %
Home equity   50,555       49,073       43,493     3.0 %     16.2 %
Commercial real estate   167,691       146,930       134,750     14.1 %     24.4 %
Construction   29,140       29,975       35,181     (2.8 )%     (17.2 )%
Total real estate loans   511,378       465,168       459,660     9.9 %     11.3 %
Commercial and industrial   25,826       23,869       22,940     8.2 %     12.6 %
Consumer   9,194       8,724       13,435     5.4 %     (31.6 )%
Total loans   546,398       497,761       496,035     9.8 %     10.2 %
Allowance for loan losses   (6,523 )     (6,563 )     (6,059 )   (0.6 )%     7.7 %
Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums   785       785       962     0.0 %     (18.4 )%
Loans, net   540,660       491,983       490,938     9.9 %     10.1 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost   2,855       3,576       4,072     (20.2 )%     (29.9 )%
Accrued interest receivable   1,523       1,501       1,760     1.5 %     (13.5 )%
Mortgage servicing rights, net   15,375       14,744       8,094     4.3 %     90.0 %
Premises and equipment, net   5,115       4,709       5,313     8.6 %     (3.7 )%
Bank-owned life insurance   8,703       8,662       8,532     0.5 %     2.0 %
Foreclosed real estate, net   -       132       132     (100.0 )%     (100.0 )%
Other assets   10,546       10,607       12,572     (0.6 )%     (16.1 )%
Total assets $ 744,142     $ 738,188     $ 724,041     0.8 %     2.8 %
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                    
Deposits:                                    
Non-interest bearing $ 124,683     $ 118,623     $ 89,014     5.1 %     40.1 %
Savings accounts   190,584       192,712       165,234     (1.1 )%     15.3 %
NOW accounts   51,059       62,772       48,014     (18.7 )%     6.3 %
Money market accounts   73,967       78,236       75,827     (5.5 )%     (2.5 )%
Term certificates   74,631       75,690       104,905     (1.4 )%     (28.9 )%
Interest bearing brokered   57,059       32,225       55,972     77.1 %     1.9 %
Total deposits   571,983       560,258       538,966     2.1 %     6.1 %
Federal Reserve Bank advances   -       -       15,010     - %     (100.0 )%
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   50,016       60,024       71,944     (16.7 )%     (30.5 )%
Mortgagors' escrow accounts   1,783       1,924       1,824     (7.3 )%     (2.2 )%
Post-employment benefit obligations   2,226       2,235       2,319     (0.4 )%     (4.0 )%
Other liabilities   17,424       12,888       9,449     35.2 %     84.4 %
Total liabilities   643,432       637,329       639,512     1.0 %     0.6 %
Stockholders' Equity:                                    
Common stock   52       53       55     (1.9 )%     (5.5 )%
Additional paid-in capital   46,740       48,613       51,013     (3.9 )%     (8.4 )%
Retained earnings   57,378       55,801       36,130     2.8 %     58.8 %
ESOP-Unearned compensation   (3,662 )     (3,709 )     (3,850 )   (1.3 )%     (4.9 )%
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   202       101       1,181     100.0 %     (82.9 )%
Total stockholders' equity   100,710       100,859       84,529     (0.1 )%     19.1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 744,142     $ 738,188     $ 724,041     0.8 %     2.8 %
                                     

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2021       2021       2020       2020       2020  
Assets                                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,876     $ 54,950     $ 13,774     $ 49,091     $ 76,003  
Certificates of deposit   -       -       -       -       490  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   50,212       54,148       55,366       55,551       54,462  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   74,277       93,176       119,112       87,805       61,673  
Loans:                                      
1-4 family residential   263,992       239,190       235,648       235,955       246,236  
Home equity   50,555       49,073       48,166       48,097       43,493  
Commercial real estate   167,691       146,930       143,893       141,862       134,750  
Construction   29,140       29,975       31,050       32,064       35,181  
Total real estate loans   511,378       465,168       458,757       457,978       459,660  
Commercial and industrial   25,826       23,869       20,259       20,388       22,940  
Consumer   9,194       8,724       10,289       11,696       13,435  
Total loans   546,398       497,761       489,305       490,062       496,035  
Allowance for loan losses   (6,523 )     (6,563 )     (6,784 )     (6,597 )     (6,059 )
Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums   785       785       1,123       1,083       962  
Loans, net   540,660       491,983       483,644       484,548       490,938  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost   2,855       3,576       3,576       3,797       4,072  
Accrued interest receivable   1,523       1,501       1,562       1,654       1,760  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   15,375       14,744       12,377       10,944       8,094  
Premises and equipment, net   5,115       4,709       4,781       5,133       5,313  
Bank-owned life insurance   8,703       8,662       8,622       8,577       8,532  
Foreclosed real estate, net   -       132       132       132       132  
Other assets   10,546       10,607       18,126       15,736       12,572  
Total assets $ 744,142     $ 738,188     $ 721,072     $ 722,968     $ 724,041  
                                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                      
Deposits:                                      
Non-interest bearing $ 124,683     $ 118,623     $ 96,731     $ 93,352     $ 89,014  
Savings accounts   190,584       192,712       185,481       175,316       165,234  
NOW accounts   51,059       62,772       53,530       47,032       48,014  
Money market accounts   73,967       78,236       77,393       74,874       75,827  
Term certificates   74,631       75,690       83,444       94,438       104,905  
Interest bearing brokered   57,059       32,225       31,728       37,273       55,972  
Total deposits   571,983       560,258       528,307       522,285       538,966  
Federal Reserve Bank advances   -       -       11,431       15,318       15,010  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   50,016       60,024       61,895       66,903       71,944  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts   1,783       1,924       2,338       1,959       1,824  
Post-employment benefit obligations   2,226       2,235       2,382       2,289       2,319  
Other liabilities   17,424       12,888       14,900       19,276       9,449  
Total liabilities   643,432       637,329       621,253       628,030       639,512  
Stockholders' Equity:                                      
Common stock   52       53       54       55       55  
Additional paid-in capital   46,740       48,613       50,937       51,201       51,013  
Retained earnings   57,378       55,801       51,689       46,415       36,130  
ESOP-Unearned compensation   (3,662 )     (3,709 )     (3,756 )     (3,803 )     (3,850 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   202       101       895       1,070       1,181  
Total stockholders' equity   100,710       100,859       99,819       94,938       84,529  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 744,142     $ 738,188     $ 721,072     $ 722,968     $ 724,041  
                                       

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended     % Change  
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     Jun 2021 vs.     Jun 2021 vs.  
  2021     2021     2020     Mar 2021     Jun 2020  
Interest and dividend income:                                    
Loans $ 5,505     $ 5,508     $ 5,723     (0.1 )%     (3.8 )%
Other interest and dividend income   237       253       336     (6.3 )%     (29.5 )%
Total interest and dividend income   5,742       5,761       6,059     (0.3 )%     (5.2 )%
                                     
Interest expense   543       670       1,326     (19.0 )%     (59.0 )%
                                     
Net interest income   5,199       5,091       4,733     2.1 %     9.8 %
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (27 )     (213 )     1,068     (87.3 )%     (102.5 )%
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   5,226       5,304       3,665     (1.5 )%     42.6 %
                                     
Non-interest income:                                    
Customer service fees   419       367       266     14.2 %     57.5 %
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net   5,740       10,993       14,370     (47.8 )%     (60.1 )%
Mortgage servicing fees, net   381       779       (1,354 )   (51.1 )%     (128.1 )%
Other   276       284       217     (2.8 )%     27.2 %
Total non-interest income   6,816       12,423       13,499     (45.1 )%     (49.5 )%
Non-interest expenses:                                    
Salaries and employee benefits   7,310       8,437       8,402     (13.4 )%     (13.0 )%
Occupancy and equipment   621       744       838     (16.5 )%     (25.9 )%
Professional fees   323       561       230     (42.4 )%     40.4 %
Marketing   200       170       152     17.6 %     31.6 %
FDIC insurance   54       54       39     0.0 %     38.5 %
Other non-interest expenses   2,119       1,985       1,718     6.8 %     23.3 %
Total non-interest expenses   10,627       11,951       11,379     (11.1 )%     (6.6 )%
Income before income taxes   1,415       5,776       5,785     (75.5 )%     (75.5 )%
Income tax expense (benefit)   (162 )     1,664       594     (109.7 )%     (127.3 )%
Net income $ 1,577     $ 4,112     $ 5,191     (61.6 )%     (69.6 )%
                                     
Net income per share:                                    
Basic $ 0.32     $ 0.81     $ 1.02                
Diluted $ 0.31     $ 0.78     $ 1.02                
                                     
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                    
Basic   4,921,182       5,056,165       5,092,490                
Diluted   5,135,582       5,254,907       5,092,490                
                                     

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Year to Date     % Change  
  June 30,     June 30,     Jun 2021 vs.  
  2021     2020     Jun 2020  
Interest and dividend income:                    
Loans $ 11,013     $ 11,343     (2.9 )%
Other interest and dividend income   490       769     (36.3 )%
Total interest and dividend income   11,503       12,112     (5.0 )%
                     
Interest expense   1,213       2,955     (59.0 )%
                     
Net interest income   10,290       9,157     12.4 %
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (240 )     1,792     (113.4 )%
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   10,530       7,365     43.0 %
                     
Non-interest income:                    
Customer service fees   786       573     37.2 %
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net   16,733       21,514     (22.2 )%
Mortgage servicing fees, net   1,160       (2,608 )   (144.5 )%
Other   560       472     18.6 %
Total non-interest income   19,239       19,951     (3.6 )%
Non-interest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   15,747       16,527     (4.7 )%
Occupancy and equipment   1,365       1,537     (11.2 )%
Professional fees   884       635     39.2 %
Marketing   370       304     21.7 %
FDIC insurance   108       96     12.5 %
Other non-interest expenses   4,104       3,239     26.7 %
Total non-interest expenses   22,578       22,338     1.1 %
Income before income taxes   7,191       4,978     44.5 %
Income tax expense   1,502       605     148.3 %
Net income $ 5,689     $ 4,373     30.1 %
                     
Net income per share:                    
Basic $ 1.14     $ 0.86        
Diluted $ 1.10     $ 0.86        
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding:                    
Basic   4,988,283       5,107,700        
Diluted   5,193,643       5,107,700        
                     

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Interest and dividend income:                                      
Loans $ 5,505     $ 5,508     $ 5,532     $ 5,337     $ 5,723  
Other interest and dividend income   237       253       296       311       336  
Total interest and dividend income   5,742       5,761       5,828       5,648       6,059  
                                       
Interest expense   543       670       788       979       1,326  
                                       
Net interest income   5,199       5,091       5,040       4,669       4,733  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (27 )     (213 )     215       546       1,068  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   5,226       5,304       4,825       4,123       3,665  
                                       
Non-interest income:                                      
Customer service fees   419       367       381       330       266  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net   5,740       10,993       14,620       18,102       14,370  
Mortgage servicing fees, net   381       779       275       1,180       (1,354 )
Other   276       284       311       262       217  
Total non-interest income   6,816       12,423       15,587       19,874       13,499  
Non-interest expenses:                                      
Salaries and employee benefits   7,310       8,437       8,722       7,911       8,402  
Occupancy and equipment   621       744       1,150       859       838  
Professional fees   323       561       389       253       230  
Marketing   200       170       231       154       152  
FDIC insurance   54       54       51       41       39  
Other non-interest expenses   2,119       1,985       2,384       1,833       1,718  
Total non-interest expenses   10,627       11,951       12,927       11,051       11,379  
Income before income taxes   1,415       5,776       7,485       12,946       5,785  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (162 )     1,664       2,211       2,661       594  
Net income $ 1,577     $ 4,112     $ 5,274     $ 10,285     $ 5,191  
                                       
Net income per share:                                      
Basic $ 0.32     $ 0.81     $ 1.03     $ 2.01     $ 1.02  
Diluted $ 0.31     $ 0.78     $ 1.01     $ 2.01     $ 1.02  
                                       
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                      
Basic   4,921,182       5,056,165       5,135,069       5,120,367       5,092,490  
Diluted   5,135,582       5,254,907       5,244,414       5,120,367       5,092,490  
                                       

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2020  
  Average     Interest   Average     Average     Interest   Average     Average     Interest   Average  
  Outstanding     Earned/   Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/   Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/   Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Paid   Rate     Balance     Paid   Rate     Balance     Paid   Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                                          
Loans (1) $ 592,750     $ 5,505   3.71 %   $ 594,021     $ 5,508   3.71 %   $ 576,964     $ 5,723   3.97 %
Investment securities(2) (3)   55,376       229   1.65 %     57,818       247   1.71 %     58,119       332   2.28 %
Interest-earning deposits   43,888       8   0.07 %     35,492       7   0.08 %     22,918       5   0.09 %
Total interest-earning assets   692,014       5,742   3.32 %     687,331       5,762   3.35 %     658,001       6,060   3.68 %
Noninterest-earning assets   40,257                   42,045                   40,156              
Total assets $ 732,271                 $ 729,376                 $ 698,157              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                          
Savings accounts   192,434       89   0.18 %     190,313       98   0.21 %     158,427       233   0.59 %
NOW accounts   69,730       38   0.22 %     69,511       48   0.28 %     46,593       50   0.43 %
Money market accounts   72,469       43   0.24 %     75,994       54   0.28 %     71,396       122   0.68 %
Term certificates   104,604       176   0.67 %     96,978       238   0.98 %     159,224       677   1.70 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   439,237       346   0.32 %     432,796       438   0.40 %     435,640       1,082   0.99 %
FHLBB and FRB advances   51,502       198   1.54 %     70,857       232   1.31 %     79,133       244   1.23 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   490,739       544   0.44 %     503,653       670   0.53 %     514,773       1,326   1.03 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                          
Noninterest-bearing deposits   124,656                   106,929                   77,947              
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   13,606                   15,375                   22,893              
Total liabilities   629,001                   625,957                   615,613              
Total stockholders' equity   103,270                   103,419                   82,544              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 732,271                 $ 729,376                 $ 698,157              
Net interest income         $ 5,198                 $ 5,092                 $ 4,734      
Interest rate spread(4)               2.88 %                 2.82 %                 2.65 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 201,275                 $ 183,678                 $ 143,228              
Net interest margin(6)               3.00 %                 2.96 %                 2.88 %
                                                           
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   141.01 %                 136.47 %                 127.82 %            

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,000, $1,000 and $1,000 for the three months ended June, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Average Balance and Yields  
  Year to Date  
  June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
  Average     Interest     Average     Average     Interest     Average  
  Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Paid     Rate     Balance     Paid     Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                          
Loans (1) $ 593,382     $ 11,013     3.71 %   $ 554,053     $ 11,343     4.09 %
Investment securities(2) (3)   56,590       476     1.68 %     58,459       711     2.43 %
Interest-earning deposits   39,713       15     0.08 %     20,688       61     0.59 %
Total interest-earning assets   689,685       11,504     3.34 %     633,200       12,115     3.83 %
Noninterest-earning assets   41,146                     35,965                
Total assets $ 730,831                   $ 669,165                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                          
Savings accounts   191,379       187     0.20 %     146,635       516     0.70 %
NOW accounts   69,621       86     0.25 %     42,821       101     0.47 %
Money market accounts   74,222       97     0.26 %     74,895       321     0.86 %
Term certificates   100,812       414     0.82 %     173,939       1,570     1.81 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   436,034       784     0.36 %     438,290       2,508     1.14 %
FHLBB and FRB advances   61,126       430     1.41 %     63,118       447     1.42 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   497,160       1,214     0.49 %     501,408       2,955     1.18 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                          
Noninterest-bearing deposits   115,841                     70,333                
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   14,486                     16,221                
Total liabilities   627,487                     587,962                
Total stockholders' equity   103,344                     81,204                
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 730,831                   $ 669,166                
Net interest income         $ 10,290                   $ 9,160        
Interest rate spread(4)                 2.85 %                   2.65 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 192,525                   $ 131,792                
Net interest margin(6)                 2.98 %                   2.89 %
                                           
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   138.72 %                   126.28 %              

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $2,000 and $3,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances Trend
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Interest-earning assets:                            
Total loans $ 592,750   $ 594,021   $ 580,002   $ 559,370   $ 576,964
Investment securities   55,376     57,818     58,329     57,211     58,119
Interest-earning deposits   43,888     35,492     30,573     48,949     22,918
Total interest-earning assets   692,014     687,331     668,904     665,530     658,001
Non-interest earning assets   40,257     42,045     45,015     41,037     40,156
Total assets $ 732,271   $ 729,376   $ 713,919   $ 706,567   $ 698,157
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Savings accounts $ 192,434   $ 190,313   $ 181,653   $ 170,762   $ 158,427
NOW accounts   69,730     69,511     59,005     57,646     46,593
Money market accounts   72,469     75,994     75,106     72,369     71,396
Term certificates   104,604     96,978     112,260     131,053     159,224
Total interest-bearing deposits   439,237     432,796     428,024     431,830     435,640
FHLBB and FRB advances   51,502     70,857     77,584     82,639     79,133
Total interest-bearing liabilities   490,739     503,653     505,608     514,469     514,773
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits   124,656     106,929     94,540     88,394     77,947
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   13,606     15,375     13,539     12,724     22,893
Total liabilities   629,001     625,957     613,687     615,587     615,613
Total stockholders' equity   103,270     103,419     100,232     90,980     82,544
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 732,271   $ 729,376   $ 713,919   $ 706,567   $ 698,157
                             

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances Trend
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Interest-earning assets:                            
Total loans 3.71 %   3.71 %   3.82 %   3.82 %   3.97 %
Investment securities 1.65 %   1.71 %   1.99 %   2.13 %   2.28 %
Interest-earning deposits 0.07 %   0.08 %   0.10 %   0.06 %   0.09 %
Total interest-earning assets 3.32 %   3.35 %   3.49 %   3.40 %   3.68 %
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Savings accounts 0.18 %   0.21 %   0.31 %   0.40 %   0.59 %
NOW accounts 0.22 %   0.28 %   0.29 %   0.28 %   0.43 %
Money market accounts 0.24 %   0.28 %   0.33 %   0.41 %   0.68 %
Term certificates 0.67 %   0.98 %   1.04 %   1.35 %   1.70 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 0.32 %   0.40 %   0.50 %   0.68 %   0.99 %
FHLBB and FRB advances 1.54 %   1.31 %   1.27 %   1.21 %   1.23 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.44 %   0.53 %   0.62 %   0.76 %   1.03 %
                             
Interest rate spread 2.88 %   2.82 %   2.87 %   2.64 %   2.65 %
Net interest rate margin 3.00 %   2.96 %   3.02 %   2.81 %   2.88 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 141.01 %   136.47 %   132.30 %   129.36 %   127.82 %
                             

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Rate/Volume Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2021 vs. March 31, 2021  
  Increase (Decrease)     Total  
  Due to Changes in     Increase  
  Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans $ (3 )   $ -     $ (3 )
Investment securities   (10 )     (8 )     (18 )
Interest-earning deposits   2       -       2  
Total interest-earning assets   (11 )     (8 )     (19 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings accounts   1       (10 )     (9 )
NOW accounts   -       (10 )     (10 )
Money market accounts   (3 )     (8 )     (11 )
Term certificates   18       (80 )     (62 )
Total interest-bearing deposits   16       (108 )     (92 )
FHLBB and FRB advances   (70 )     35       (35 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (54 )     (73 )     (127 )
Change in net interest income $ 43     $ 65     $ 108  
                       


  Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2021 vs. 2020  
  Increase (Decrease)     Total  
  Due to Changes in     Increase  
  Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans $ 157     $ (375 )   $ (218 )
Investment securities   (15 )     (88 )     (103 )
Interest-earning deposits   4       -       4  
Total interest-earning assets   146       (463 )     (317 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings accounts   43       (187 )     (144 )
NOW accounts   19       (31 )     (12 )
Money market accounts   2       (81 )     (79 )
Term certificates   (181 )     (320 )     (501 )
Total interest-bearing deposits   (117 )     (619 )     (736 )
FHLBB and FRB advances   (98 )     51       (47 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (215 )     (568 )     (783 )
Change in net interest income $ 361     $ 105     $ 466  
                       

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Rate/Volume Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Year to Date  
  June 30, 2021 vs. 2020  
  Increase (Decrease)     Total  
  Due to Changes in     Increase  
  Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans $ 313     $ (643 )   $ (330 )
Investment securities   (22 )     (213 )     (235 )
Interest-earning deposits   3       (47 )     (44 )
Total interest-earning assets   294       (903 )     (609 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings accounts   11       (340 )     (329 )
NOW accounts   18       (33 )     (15 )
Money market accounts   (3 )     (221 )     (224 )
Term certificates   (502 )     (654 )     (1,156 )
Total interest-bearing deposits   (476 )     (1,248 )     (1,724 )
FHLBB and FRB advances   (14 )     (4 )     (18 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (490 )     (1,252 )     (1,742 )
Change in net interest income $ 784     $ 349     $ 1,133  
                       

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021  
  Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income $ 4,535     $ 664     $ 5,199  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (27 )     -       (27 )
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   4,562       664       5,226  
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Customer service fees   393       26       419  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)   -       6,558       6,558  
Mortgage servicing fees, net   (94 )     475       381  
Other   158       118       276  
Total non-interest income   457       7,177       7,634  
                       
Non-interest expenses:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   1,746       5,564       7,310  
Occupancy and equipment   407       214       621  
Other non-interest expenses   1,265       1,431       2,696  
Total non-interest expenses   3,418       7,209       10,627  
                       
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,601     $ 632       2,233  
                       
Elimination of inter-segment profit                   (818 )
Income before income taxes                   1,415  
                       
Income tax expense (benefit)                   (162 )
Net income                 $ 1,577  

_____________________________
(1)   Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021  
  Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income $ 4,201     $ 890     $ 5,091  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (213 )     -       (213 )
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   4,414       890       5,304  
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Customer service fees   340       27       367  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)   -       11,674       11,674  
Mortgage servicing fees, net   (94 )     873       779  
Other   151       133       284  
Total non-interest income   397       12,707       13,104  
                       
Non-interest expenses:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   1,802       6,635       8,437  
Occupancy and equipment   443       301       744  
Other non-interest expenses   1,087       1,683       2,770  
Total non-interest expenses   3,332       8,619       11,951  
                       
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,479     $ 4,978       6,457  
                       
Elimination of inter-segment profit                   (681 )
Income before income taxes                   5,776  
                       
Income tax expense                   1,664  
Net income                 $ 4,112  

(1)   Before elimination of inter-segment profit.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020  
  Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income $ 3,944     $ 789     $ 4,733  
Provision for loan losses   1,068       -       1,068  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   2,876       789       3,665  
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Customer service fees   245       21       266  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)   -       14,736       14,736  
Mortgage servicing fees, net   (95 )     (1,258 )     (1,353 )
Other   85       132       217  
Total non-interest income   235       13,631       13,866  
                       
Non-interest expenses:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   1,925       6,476       8,401  
Occupancy and equipment   465       374       839  
Other non-interest expenses   1,057       1,082       2,139  
Total non-interest expenses   3,447       7,932       11,379  
                       
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (336 )   $ 6,488       6,152  
                       
Elimination of inter-segment profit                   (367 )
Income before income taxes                   5,785  
                       
Income tax expense                   594  
Net income                 $ 5,191  

(1)   Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021  
  Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income $ 8,736     $ 1,554     $ 10,290  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (240 )     -       (240 )
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   8,976       1,554       10,530  
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Customer service fees   733       53       786  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)   -       18,232       18,232  
Mortgage servicing fees, net   (189 )     1,349       1,160  
Other   309       251       560  
Total non-interest income   853       19,885       20,738  
                       
Non-interest expenses:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   3,548       12,199       15,747  
Occupancy and equipment   851       514       1,365  
Other non-interest expenses   2,349       3,117       5,466  
Total non-interest expenses   6,748       15,830       22,578  
                       
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 3,081     $ 5,609       8,690  
                       
Elimination of inter-segment profit                   (1,499 )
Income before income taxes                   7,191  
                       
Income tax expense                   1,502  
Net income                 $ 5,689  
                       

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020  
  Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income $ 7,937     $ 1,220     $ 9,157  
Provision for loan losses   1,792       -       1,792  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,145       1,220       7,365  
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Customer service fees   518       55       573  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)   -       22,209       22,209  
Mortgage servicing fees, net   (182 )     (2,426 )     (2,608 )
Other   225       247       472  
Total non-interest income   561       20,085       20,646  
                       
Non-interest expenses:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   5,023       11,504       16,527  
Occupancy and equipment   869       668       1,537  
Other non-interest expenses   2,203       2,071       4,274  
Total non-interest expenses   8,095       14,243       22,338  
                       
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (1,389 )   $ 7,062       5,673  
                       
Elimination of inter-segment profit                   (695 )
Income before income taxes                   4,978  
                       
Income tax expense                   605  
Net income                 $ 4,373  
                       

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited

        Quarter Ended  
        June 30, 2021  
Adjustments   Income Statement Section   Income Before
Taxes 		    Provision
(credit) for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income     Earnings per
Share (diluted) 		 
GAAP basis       $ 1,415     $ (162 )   $ 1,577     $ 0.31  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets   Non-interest income     29       8       21       -  
Accrued severance expenses   Non-interest expense     145       41       104       0.02  
Other outsourcing expenses   Non-interest expense     71       20       51       0.01  
Non-GAAP basis       $ 1,660     $ (93 )   $ 1,753     $ 0.34  
                                     
        Quarter Ended  
        March 31, 2021  
Adjustments   Income Statement Section   Income Before
Taxes 		    Provision for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income     Earnings per
Share (diluted) 		 
GAAP basis       $ 5,776     $ 1,664     $ 4,112     $ 0.78  
Accrued severance expenses   Non-interest expense     109       31       78       0.01  
Non-GAAP basis       $ 5,885     $ 1,695     $ 4,190     $ 0.79  
                                     
        Quarter Ended  
        December 31, 2020  
Adjustments   Income Statement Section   Income Before
Taxes 		    Provision for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income     Earnings per
Share (diluted) 		 
GAAP basis       $ 7,485     $ 2,211     $ 5,274     $ 1.01  
Residential lending office closure   Non-interest expense     294       63       231       0.04  
COVID-19 related expenses   Non-interest expense     69       15       54       0.01  
Non-GAAP basis       $ 7,848     $ 2,289     $ 5,559     $ 1.06  
                                     
        Quarter Ended  
        September 30, 2020  
Adjustments   Income Statement Section   Income Before
Taxes 		    Provision for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income     Earnings per
Share (diluted) 		 
GAAP basis       $ 12,946     $ 2,661     $ 10,285     $ 2.01  
COVID-19 related expenses   Non-interest expense     22       4       18       -  
Non-GAAP basis       $ 12,968     $ 2,665     $ 10,303     $ 2.01  
                                     
        Quarter Ended  
        June 30, 2020  
Adjustments   Income Statement Section   Income (Loss)
Before Taxes 		    Provision for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income     Earnings per
Share (diluted) 		 
GAAP basis       $ 5,785     $ 594     $ 5,191     $ 1.02  
COVID-19 related expenses   Non-interest expense     189       -       189       0.04  
Non-GAAP basis       $ 5,974     $ 594     $ 5,380     $ 1.06  
                                     

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

        Year to Date  
        June 30, 2021  
Adjustments   Income Statement Section   Income
Before Taxes 		    Provision for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income     Earnings per
Share (diluted) 		 
GAAP basis       $ 7,191     $ 1,502     $ 5,689     $ 1.10  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets   Non-interest income     29       8       21       -  
Accrued severance expenses   Non-interest expense     254       72       182       0.04  
Other outsourcing expenses   Non-interest expense     71       20       51       0.01  
Non-GAAP basis       $ 7,545     $ 1,602     $ 5,943     $ 1.15  
                                     
        Year to Date  
        June 30, 2020  
Adjustments   Income Statement Section   Income
Before Taxes 		    Provision for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income
(Loss) 		    Earnings per
Share (diluted) 		 
GAAP basis       $ 4,978     $ 605     $ 4,373     $ 0.86  
Retirement salary and benefits compensation   Non-interest expense     692       -       692       0.14  
Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation   Non-interest expense     683       -       683       0.13  
COVID-19 related expenses   Non-interest expense     207       -       207       0.04  
Non-GAAP basis       $ 6,560     $ 605     $ 5,955     $ 1.17  
                                     

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  At or for the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Return on average assets: (1, 5)                                      
GAAP   0.86 %     2.26 %     2.95 %     5.82 %     2.97 %
Non-GAAP (2)   0.96 %     2.30 %     3.11 %     5.83 %     3.08 %
                                       
Return on average equity: (1, 6)                                      
GAAP   6.11 %     15.90 %     21.05 %     45.22 %     25.16 %
Non-GAAP (2)   6.79 %     16.21 %     22.18 %     45.30 %     26.07 %
                                       
Net interest margin   3.00 %     2.96 %     3.02 %     2.81 %     2.88 %
                                       
Non-interest income to total income:                                      
GAAP   56.73 %     70.93 %     75.57 %     80.98 %     74.04 %
Non-GAAP (2)   56.83 %     70.93 %     75.57 %     80.98 %     74.04 %
                                       
Profit percentage (9)                                      
GAAP   11.55 %     31.76 %     37.33 %     54.97 %     37.59 %
Non-GAAP (2)   13.56 %     32.39 %     39.09 %     55.06 %     38.62 %
                                       
Efficiency ratio: (7)                                      
GAAP   88.45 %     68.24 %     62.67 %     45.03 %     62.41 %
Non-GAAP (2)   86.44 %     67.61 %     60.91 %     44.94 %     61.38 %
                                       
Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)   13.72 %     13.81 %     13.85 %     13.28 %     11.93 %
                                       
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4)   0.86 %     1.14 %     1.01 %     1.38 %     0.47 %
                                       
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4)   1.19 %     1.32 %     1.39 %     1.35 %     1.22 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4)   1.22 %     1.36 %     1.41 %     1.39 %     1.26 %
                                       
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets   101.89 %     78.99 %     94.58 %     67.21 %     179.31 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   101.89 %     77.75 %     92.87 %     66.31 %     186.60 %
                                       
Tangible book value per share (8) $ 19.16     $ 18.80     $ 18.16     $ 17.18     $ 15.43  
Outstanding shares   5,254,522       5,364,240       5,495,514       5,524,390       5,479,884  


(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.
(2) See page 16 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.
(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.
(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.
(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.
(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
(8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $28,000, $31,000, $33,000, $36,000, and $38,000 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end.
(9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.
   

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  At or for the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2020  
Return on average assets: (1, 5)              
GAAP   1.56 %     1.31 %
Non-GAAP (2)   1.63 %     1.78 %
               
Return on average equity: (1, 6)              
GAAP   11.01 %     10.77 %
Non-GAAP (2)   11.50 %     14.67 %
               
Net interest margin   2.98 %     2.89 %
               
Non-interest income to total income:              
GAAP   65.15 %     68.54 %
Non-GAAP (2)   65.19 %     68.54 %
               
Profit percentage (9)              
GAAP   23.54 %     23.26 %
Non-GAAP (2)   24.71 %     28.69 %
               
Efficiency ratio: (7)              
GAAP   76.46 %     76.74 %
Non-GAAP (2)   75.29 %     71.31 %
               
Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)   13.72 %     11.93 %
               
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4)   0.86 %     0.47 %
               
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4)   1.19 %     1.22 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4)   1.22 %     1.26 %
               
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets   101.89 %     179.31 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   101.89 %     186.60 %
               
Tangible book value per share (8) $ 19.16     $ 15.43  
Outstanding shares   5,254,522       5,479,884  


(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.
(2) See page 16 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.
(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.
(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.
(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.
(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
(8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $28,000 and $38,000 at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end.
(9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.
   

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

Loan Payment Deferrals

  As of June 30, 2021  
  Commercial loans     Residential and
consumer loans 		    Residential loans
serviced for others 		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Balance outstanding $ 202,743     $ 343,655     $ 1,999,083  
                       
COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals:                      
Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral $ 1,006     $ 2,209     $ 5,488  
Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans   0.5 %     0.6 %     0.3 %
Loans with suspended payment $ 1,006     $ 1,957     $ 1,880  
Loans with reduced payment   -       252       3,608  
                       
Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but                      
have since resumed payment $ 36,955     $ 17,683     $ 61,872  
Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest)   1,551       2,235       5,767  
Loans on a repayment plan   -       -       1,341  
Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or                      
interest payments to maturity   28,594       9,309       39,077  
Loans which were paid off completely   6,810       5,342       15,687  
                       

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors

    As of June 30, 2021
    Exposure Balance   Exposure by Risk Weighting      
                                              Balance
            Real     Commercial                       with
            Estate     &                       Deferred
Industry (1)   Total     Secured     Industrial     Construction   Pass   Criticized   Payments
    (Dollars in thousands)
Group home/care facility   $ 1,067       $ 1,067       $ -       $ -     $ 1,067   $ -   $ -
Hotels/hospitality     9,592         9,528         64         -       64     9,528     -
Restaurants/food service     2,639         1,526         1,113         -       2,639     -     -
Retail/shopping center     21,887         14,560         -         3,662       16,604     1,618     1,006
Other sectors (2)     11,385         9,433         95         300       9,208     620     -
Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors   $ 41,348       $ 36,114       $ 1,272       $ 3,962     $ 29,582   $ 11,766   $ 1,006
Percentage of commercial loans outstanding   22.7 %     24.6 %     5.3 %     34.5 %                  
Commercial loans outstanding   $ 182,277       $ 146,930       $ 23,869       $ 11,478                    
Loan to value secured by real estate (3)           54.6 %             63.6 %                  


(1) This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at June 30, 2021 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure. This disclosure also excludes SBA PPP Loans, given their government guarantee.
(2) Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19.
(3) Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.


For More Information, Contact:
William M. Parent, President and Chief
Executive Officer (617-925-1955)





