Form S-4 Registration Statement for Proposed Merger of Net Element with Mullen Automotive is Declared Effective by the SEC

Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for August 26, 2021 to Vote on the Merger

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) (" Net Element " or the "Company"), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments, announced today that in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen”), a privately-held Southern California-based electric vehicle (EV) company (the “Merger”) the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-256166) (the “Registration Statement”) was declared “effective” by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 26, 2021.

A Special Meeting of Net Element stockholders to vote on the Merger is scheduled to be held in person on August 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time at 3363 NE 163rd Street, Suite 606, North Miami Beach, Florida 33160. Net Element stockholders of record as of close of business on July 16, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. The Merger is expected to close, as soon as practical, following receipt of the required stockholder approvals and the fulfillment of all other closing conditions referenced in the second amended and restated merger agreement previously filed with the SEC.