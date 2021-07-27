checkAd

Form S-4 Registration Statement for Proposed Merger of Net Element with Mullen Automotive is Declared Effective by the SEC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 23:30  |  56   |   |   

Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for August 26, 2021 to Vote on the Merger

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments, announced today that in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen”), a privately-held Southern California-based electric vehicle (EV) company (the “Merger”) the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-256166) (the “Registration Statement”) was declared “effective” by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 26, 2021.

A Special Meeting of Net Element stockholders to vote on the Merger is scheduled to be held in person on August 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time at 3363 NE 163rd Street, Suite 606, North Miami Beach, Florida 33160. Net Element stockholders of record as of close of business on July 16, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. The Merger is expected to close, as soon as practical, following receipt of the required stockholder approvals and the fulfillment of all other closing conditions referenced in the second amended and restated merger agreement previously filed with the SEC. 

The Registration Statement containing the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement is available through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Net Element commenced mailing of the proxy statement/prospectus to stockholders on July 26. Stockholders holding shares in brokerage accounts should receive proxy statements/prospectuses/information statement from their broker. The proxy statement/prospectus/information statement provides important information about the proposed Merger, as well as voting instructions.

About Net Element
Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., the Company aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, our cloud-based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500. In 2017 we were recognized by South Florida Business Journal as one of 2016's fastest-growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.NetElement.com.

