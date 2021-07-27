AMREP Reports Fiscal 2021 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $7,392,000, or $0.95 per diluted share, for its 2021 fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for the prior year. Revenues were $40,069,000 for fiscal 2021 and $18,783,000 for fiscal 2020.



More information about the Company’s financial performance in 2021 and 2020 may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).