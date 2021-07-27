James Hardie Industries Releases First Global Sustainability Report

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world’s #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, has released its first global sustainability report. James Hardie’s 2021 Sustainability Report, Building Sustainable Communities, outlines its sustainable future, company commitments and significant progress made to date in four key areas: Communities, Environment, Innovation, and Zero Harm. This framework is supported with measurable goals and metrics in each of the four key areas, including goals for greenhouse gas reduction, diversity, environmental product declarations and safety.

“Our commitment to building better, more sustainable communities starts by building better homes, with the homebuilding materials of the future,” said James Hardie CEO, Dr. Jack Truong. “Our commitment to a sustainable future extends to our James Hardie community, the local communities in which we operate, and across the largest shared community of all, our global ecosystem. At James Hardie, we are transforming the way the world builds by offering better, safer and more sustainable products.”