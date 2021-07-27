James Hardie Industries Releases First Global Sustainability Report
James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world’s #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, has released its first global sustainability report. James Hardie’s 2021 Sustainability Report, Building Sustainable Communities, outlines its sustainable future, company commitments and significant progress made to date in four key areas: Communities, Environment, Innovation, and Zero Harm. This framework is supported with measurable goals and metrics in each of the four key areas, including goals for greenhouse gas reduction, diversity, environmental product declarations and safety.
“Our commitment to building better, more sustainable communities starts by building better homes, with the homebuilding materials of the future,” said James Hardie CEO, Dr. Jack Truong. “Our commitment to a sustainable future extends to our James Hardie community, the local communities in which we operate, and across the largest shared community of all, our global ecosystem. At James Hardie, we are transforming the way the world builds by offering better, safer and more sustainable products.”
James Hardie’s sustainability strategy, which was formalized in fiscal year 2021 (FY21), is integrated with its global strategy for value creation and operational performance.
Please find the full Sustainability Report here: https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/esg/sustainability
Sustainability Report At-A-Glance:
Communities
At James Hardie, building sustainable local communities is at the forefront of our strategy. We recognize our ability to impact the communities in which we live and work. While maintaining a global mindset, we put great care into how our business affects local communities. We contribute to local communities by sourcing, employing, delivering, and giving locally. In FY21, we:
- Contributed US$800 million in local communities in which we operate.
- Shipped 63% of our products to customers within 500 miles of our manufacturing facilities.
- Sourced more than 83% of raw materials from within 100 miles of our manufacturing facilities, supporting local businesses and minimizing length of haul and carbon footprint.
- Hired 98% of new staff from the local communities in which we operate.
- Launched a Global Inclusion and Diversity Program to improve our James Hardie community. The program focuses on culture, employee interaction, employee capabilities, hiring practices, and growing and developing talent in the organization.
- Set a goal to increase gender diversity to 20% in all management positions by FY24, from 15% in FY20
Environment
