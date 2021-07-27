checkAd

James Hardie Industries Releases First Global Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 23:51  |  50   |   |   

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world’s #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, has released its first global sustainability report. James Hardie’s 2021 Sustainability Report, Building Sustainable Communities, outlines its sustainable future, company commitments and significant progress made to date in four key areas: Communities, Environment, Innovation, and Zero Harm. This framework is supported with measurable goals and metrics in each of the four key areas, including goals for greenhouse gas reduction, diversity, environmental product declarations and safety.

“Our commitment to building better, more sustainable communities starts by building better homes, with the homebuilding materials of the future,” said James Hardie CEO, Dr. Jack Truong. “Our commitment to a sustainable future extends to our James Hardie community, the local communities in which we operate, and across the largest shared community of all, our global ecosystem. At James Hardie, we are transforming the way the world builds by offering better, safer and more sustainable products.”

James Hardie’s sustainability strategy, which was formalized in fiscal year 2021 (FY21), is integrated with its global strategy for value creation and operational performance.

Please find the full Sustainability Report here: https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/esg/sustainability

Sustainability Report At-A-Glance:

Communities

At James Hardie, building sustainable local communities is at the forefront of our strategy. We recognize our ability to impact the communities in which we live and work. While maintaining a global mindset, we put great care into how our business affects local communities. We contribute to local communities by sourcing, employing, delivering, and giving locally. In FY21, we:

  • Contributed US$800 million in local communities in which we operate.
  • Shipped 63% of our products to customers within 500 miles of our manufacturing facilities.
  • Sourced more than 83% of raw materials from within 100 miles of our manufacturing facilities, supporting local businesses and minimizing length of haul and carbon footprint.
  • Hired 98% of new staff from the local communities in which we operate.
  • Launched a Global Inclusion and Diversity Program to improve our James Hardie community. The program focuses on culture, employee interaction, employee capabilities, hiring practices, and growing and developing talent in the organization.
  • Set a goal to increase gender diversity to 20% in all management positions by FY24, from 15% in FY20

Environment

Seite 1 von 3
James Hardie Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

James Hardie Industries Releases First Global Sustainability Report James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world’s #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, has released its first global sustainability report. James Hardie’s 2021 Sustainability …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21James Hardie Industries Appoints Chief Digital Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten