Premia Partners launches Premia China STAR50 ETF at TER of 0.58% p.a. as low-cost tool for opportunities from China's growth in hardcore technology and innovation sectors

HONG KONG, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, a leading ETF provider in Hong Kong, announces today listing of Premia China STAR50 ETF on HKEX.

This physically replicated ETF offers the most cost-efficient and convenient access to emerging leaders on STAR Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Premia China STAR50 ETF (Tickers: 3151 HKD / 9151 USD/ 83151 RMB) with total expense ratio (TER) of 0.58% p.a., tracks the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index, covering the 50 largest STAR Board companies by market capitalisation. The strategy captures China's emerging leaders across strategic industries characterized by hardcore technology, high R&D and scientific innovations ranging from semiconductor, new materials, green economy to biotech, biomedical cold chain provider and more. The strategy also provides diversification benefits given low correlation with China ADRs and mainstream global markets.

"We are delighted to launch the ETF at this opportune time as investors increasingly become interested in the STAR Board as they broaden China allocation for long term growth opportunities," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "Consistent with all Premia ETFs, it is designed as a low-cost and transparent allocation tool for international investors to access STAR Board opportunities, which are not fully accessible through the Stock Connect."

"The STAR 50 Index is the first flagship index to capture the most representative stocks and CDR constituents of the STAR Board, with broad representation and distinct innovation industry focus," said Suyuan Lu, General Manager of China Securities Index Company (CSI). "We have maintained very good rapport with Premia Partners through our years of collaboration, and look forward to working more closely together, to assist international investors better access the China opportunities through more relevant and best practice solutions."

About Premia Partners

Founded in 2016, Premia Partners is one of the leading ETF managers from Hong Kong, dedicated to building low-cost, efficient, best practice ETFs for Asia. As of July 28th 2021, Premia Partners manages 9 ETFs including Premia CSI Caixin China New Economy ETF which is the 4th largest China A-shares ETF in Hong Kong. For more information on Premia ETFs covering China, Emerging ASEAN, Asia Innovative Technology, Vietnam, China high yield bonds, China government bonds and US Treasury, please visit www.premia-partners.com 




