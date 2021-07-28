TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the “Company”), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, today announced net income of $28,362,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $33,649,000 during the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $7,430,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.95 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.13 for the first quarter of 2021 and $0.25 for the second quarter of 2020.

Performance highlights and other developments for the Company as of or for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included the following:

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.40% and 1.57%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 11.85% and 13.16%, respectively.

Organic loan growth, excluding PPP, totaled $99.2 million (8.6% annualized) for the current quarter and $327.3 million (7.5%) for the trailing twelve-month period.

For the current quarter, net interest margin was 3.58% on a tax equivalent basis as compared to 4.10% in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of 16 basis points from 3.74% in the trailing quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 53.19% as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 50.42% in the trailing quarter and 59.69% in the same quarter of the prior year.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company reported total loans, total assets and total deposits of $4.94 billion, $8.17 billion and $6.99 billion, respectively. As a direct result of the considerable deposit growth in the last 6 quarters, the loan to deposit ratio was 70.72% as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 73.21% at December 31, 2020 and 76.84% at June 30, 2020.

Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 40.67% at June 30, 2021, as compared to 39.68% at December 31, 2020 and 39.81% at June 30, 2020.

The average rate of interest paid on deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, decreased to 0.05% for the second quarter of 2021 as compared with 0.06% for the trailing quarter, and decreased by 7 basis points from the average rate paid of 0.12% during the same quarter of the prior year.

The balance of PPP loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 totaled $248.6 million and the balance of SBA fees remaining to be accreted totaled $9.0 million. In addition, nearly 90% of all round one PPP loans have been forgiven and repaid.

Noninterest income related to service charges and fees was $10.9 million and $21.4 million for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 33.8% and 23.8% when compared to the same periods in 2020.

The reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and debt securities was $0.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a reversal of provision expense of $6.1 million during the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2021, and a provision expense totaling $22.2 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.74% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 1.93% as of December 31, 2020, and 1.15% as January 1, 2020, following the Company's adoption of CECL. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.43% at June 30, 2021, as compared to 0.39% as of March 31, 2021, and 0.31% at June 30, 2020.

“The low rate and high liquidity environment in which we currently operate necessitates our continued focus on high quality earning asset growth. Our team's ability to execute our growth strategies while maintaining or improving the efficiency of our operations, as we scale towards $10 billion in total assets, will be critical to our long-term success. We believe that our year-to-date results for 2021 are a reflection of our accomplishments,” commented Peter Wiese, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Rick Smith, President and CEO added; “We are very pleased with the level of non-PPP organic loan growth that has been generated to date, and we remain optimistic regarding expected production and growth the latter half of the year. Additionally, our new loan production offices, located in San Diego, Irvine, and Pasadena will officially open in late Q3. We are pleased with the level of talent we have been able to add to the organization in the southern California geography as well as our legacy footprint, both of which should augment our performance in the latter part of 2021 and beyond.”

Financial results reported in this document are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

Summary Results

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.40% and 1.57%, respectively, while the return on average equity was 11.85% and 13.16%, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.43% and 0.70%, respectively, while the return on average equity was 3.39% and 5.06%, respectively.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

Three months ended June 30, March 31, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2021 2021 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 67,083 $ 66,440 $ 643 1.0 % Reversal of credit losses 260 6,060 (5,800) (95.7) % Noninterest income 15,957 16,110 (153) (0.9) % Noninterest expense (44,171) (41,618) (2,553) 6.1 % Provision for income taxes (10,767) (13,343) 2,576 (19.3) % Net income $ 28,362 $ 33,649 $ (5,287) (15.7) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 1.13 $ (0.18) (15.9) % Dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ — — % Average common shares 29,719 29,727 (8) (0.03) % Average diluted common shares 29,904 29,905 (1) 0.00 % Return on average total assets 1.40 % 1.75 % Return on average equity 11.85 % 14.51 % Efficiency ratio 53.19 % 50.42 %

Three months ended

June 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 67,083 $ 64,659 $ 2,424 3.7 % Reversal of (provision for) credit losses 260 (22,244) 22,504 (101.2) % Noninterest income 15,957 11,657 4,300 36.9 % Noninterest expense (44,171) (45,550) 1,379 (3.0) % Provision for income taxes (10,767) (1,092) (9,675) 886.0 % Net income $ 28,362 $ 7,430 $ 20,932 281.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 0.25 $ 0.70 280.0 % Dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.03 13.6 % Average common shares 29,719 29,754 (35) (0.1) % Average diluted common shares 29,904 29,883 21 0.1 % Return on average total assets 1.40 % 0.43 % Return on average equity 11.85 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio 53.19 % 59.89 %

Six months ended

June 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 133,523 $ 127,851 $ 5,672 4.4 % Reversal of (provision for) credit losses 6,320 (30,313) 36,633 (120.8) % Noninterest income 32,067 23,477 8,590 36.6 % Noninterest expense (85,789) (90,300) 4,511 (5.0) % Provision for income taxes (24,110) (7,164) (16,946) 236.5 % Net income $ 62,011 $ 23,551 $ 38,460 163.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.07 $ 0.78 $ 1.29 165.4 % Dividends per share $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.06 13.6 % Average common shares 29,723 30,074 (351) (1.2) % Average diluted common shares 29,904 30,203 (299) (1.0) % Return on average total assets 1.57 % 0.70 % Return on average equity 13.16 % 5.06 % Efficiency ratio 51.81 % 59.82 %

SBA Paycheck Protection Program

In March 2020 (Round 1) and subsequently in December 2020 (Round 2), the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") was created to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 crisis. Tri Counties Bank, through its online portal, facilitated the ability for borrowers to open a new account and submit PPP applications during the entirety of the Programs. The SBA ended PPP and did not accept new borrowing applications, effective May 31, 2021.

The following is a summary of PPP loan related information as of the periods indicated:

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Total number of PPP loans outstanding 2,209 2,484 2,310 2,924 2,900 PPP loan balance (Round 1 origination), gross $ 51,547 $ 193,958 $ 333,982 $ 437,793 $ 436,731 PPP loan balance (Round 2 origination), gross 197,035 176,316 n/a n/a n/a Total PPP loans, gross outstanding $ 248,582 $ 370,274 $ 333,982 $ 437,793 $ 436,731 PPP deferred loan fees (Round 1 origination) $ 477 $ 2,358 $ 7,212 $ 11,846 $ 13,300 PPP deferred loan fees (Round 2 origination) 8,513 7,072 n/a n/a n/a Total PPP deferred loan fees outstanding $ 8,990 $ 9,430 $ 7,212 $ 11,846 $ 13,300

As of June 30, 2021, the total gross balance outstanding of PPP loans was $248,582,000 as compared to total PPP originations of $640,410,000. In connection with the origination of these loans, the Company earned approximately $25,299,000 in loan fees, offset by deferred loan costs of approximately $1,245,000, the net of which will be recognized over the earlier of loan maturity (between 24-60 months), repayment or receipt of forgiveness confirmation. As of June 30, 2021 there was approximately $8,990,000 in net deferred fee income remaining to be recognized. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recognized $2,344,000 and $7,304,000, respectively in fees on PPP loans.

COVID Deferrals

Following the passage of the CARES Act legislation, the "Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus" was issued by federal bank regulators, which offers temporary relief from troubled debt restructuring accounting for loan payment deferrals for certain customers whose businesses are experiencing economic hardship due to Coronavirus. The applicable period for this relief, originally expected to expire on December 31, 2020, was extended through 2021 by way of the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The following is a summary of COVID related loan customer modifications with outstanding balances as of June 30, 2021:

Modification Type Deferral Term (dollars in thousands) Modified

Loan

Balances

Outstanding % of Total

Category of

Loans Interest Only

Deferral Principal and

Interest

Deferral 90 Days 180 Days Other Commercial real estate: CRE non-owner occupied $ 23,811 1.6 % 94.4 % 5.6 % — % 81.5 % 18.5 % CRE owner occupied 2,943 0.5 100.0 — — 57.1 42.9 Multifamily 26,311 3.2 100.0 — — 100.0 — Farmland — — — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 53,065 1.7 97.5 2.5 23.7 89.3 10.7 Consumer loans — — — — — — — Commercial and industrial 557 0.1 100.0 — — — 100.0 Construction — — — — — — — Agriculture production — — — — — — — Leases — — — — — — — Total modifications $ 53,622 1.1 % 95.7 % 2.5 % — % 88.4 % 11.6 %

Of the remaining balance outstanding as of June 30, 2021, $33,350,000 is related to second deferrals which are expected to conclude their modification period by November, 2021 and $2,525,595 is related to third deferrals expected to conclude in October, 2021. The remaining balance of loans with modified terms are scheduled to conclude their modification period during fiscal 2021. However, as long as the current pandemic and recessionary economic conditions continue, it is possible that additional borrowers may request an initial or subsequent modification to their loan terms.

Balance Sheet

Total loans outstanding, excluding PPP, grew to $4.71 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 7.5% over the same quarter of the prior year, and an annualized increase of 8.6% over the trailing quarter. Investments outstanding increased to $2.10 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 28.7% annualized over the trailing quarter. Average earning assets to total average assets continued to increase to 92.8% at June 30, 2021, as compared to 92.7% and 90.6% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. The loan to deposit ratio was 70.7% at June 30, 2021, as compared to 72.4% and 76.8% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity increased by $24,241,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of net income of $28,362,000, plus an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5,206,000, offset by $7,431,000 in cash dividends paid on common stock. As a result, the Company’s book value increased to $32.53 per share at June 30, 2021 as compared to $31.71 and $29.76 at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. The Company’s tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, was $24.60 per share at June 30, 2021, as compared to $23.72 and $21.64 at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances As of June 30, March 31, $ Change Annualized

% Change (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 Total assets $ 8,170,365 $ 8,031,612 $ 138,753 6.9 % Total loans 4,944,894 4,966,977 (22,083) (1.8) % Total loans, excluding PPP 4,705,302 4,606,133 99,169 8.6 % Total investments 2,103,575 1,962,780 140,795 28.7 % Total deposits $ 6,992,053 $ 6,863,400 $ 128,653 7.5 %

Organic loan growth, excluding PPP, of $99,169,000 or 8.6% on an annualized basis was realized during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily within commercial real estate. In addition, investment security growth was $140,795,000 or 28.7% on an annualized basis as excess liquidity, driven by continued strong deposit growth, was put to use in higher yielding earning assets. Earning asset growth was funded by the continued growth of deposit balances which increased during the second quarter of 2021 by $128,653,000 or 7.5% annualized. SBA forgiveness outpaced net new loan origination activity, resulting in a $22,083,000 or 1.8% annualized decrease in total loans during the second quarter as compared to the trailing quarter.

Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Qtrly avg balances As of June 30, As of March 31, $ Change Annualized

% Change (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 Total assets $ 8,128,674 $ 7,808,912 $ 319,762 16.4 % Total loans 4,978,465 4,763,025 215,440 18.1 % Total loans, excluding PPP 4,646,188 4,407,150 239,038 21.7 % Total investments 2,007,090 1,775,035 232,055 52.3 % Total deposits $ 6,943,081 $ 6,653,754 $ 289,327 17.4 %

The increase in average total loans of $215,440,000, or 18.1% on an annualized basis, during the second quarter of 2021 was benefited by both the timing of organic loan origination activity early in the quarter as well as the Company's purchase of a pool of single family residential mortgages totaling approximately $101,466,000 which occurred on the final day of the first quarter, and thus minimally impacted the March 31, 2021 average balances while fully benefiting the average balances in the second quarter. The significant growth in both ending and average balances of investment securities was a direct result of management's focus on the deployment of excess cash balances which remained elevated due to continued deposit growth during the quarter.

Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances As of June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Total assets $ 8,170,365 $ 7,360,071 $ 810,294 11.0 % Total loans 4,944,894 4,801,405 143,489 3.0 % Total loans, excluding PPP 4,705,302 4,377,974 327,328 7.5 % Total investments 2,103,575 1,353,728 749,847 55.4 % Total deposits $ 6,992,053 $ 6,248,258 $ 743,795 11.9 %

As discussed in previous quarters, the PPP program generated significant increases in volume during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 for both loan and deposit balances. Other forms of stimulus payments have further elevated deposit levels during the same period. While excess deposit proceeds are ratably being allocated to the purchase of investment securities with medium term durations to improve overall margin, we expect to maintain above average levels of liquidity through 2021, as the economic impacts of COVID-19 and amount of future stimulus both remain uncertain. Investment securities increased to $2,103,575,000 at June 30, 2021, a change of $749,847,000 or 55.4% from $1,353,728,000 at June 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 68,479 $ 67,916 $ 563 0.8 % Interest expense (1,396) (1,476) 80 (5.4) % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 255 277 (22) (7.9) % Net interest income (FTE) $ 67,338 $ 66,717 $ 621 0.9 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.58 % 3.74 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 2,566 $ 1,712 $ 854 Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.44 % 3.64 % (0.20) % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 3,179 $ 5,863 $ (2,684) Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 3.61 % 3.59 % 0.02 % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 5,745 $ 7,575 $ (1,830) Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield (1) 3.47 % 3.49 % (0.02) %

Three months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 68,479 $ 67,148 $ 1,331 2.0 % Interest expense (1,396) (2,489) 1,093 (43.9) % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 255 286 (31) (10.8) % Net interest income (FTE) $ 67,338 $ 64,945 $ 2,393 3.7 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.58 % 4.10 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 2,566 $ 2,587 $ (21) Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.44 % 3.94 % (0.50) % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 3,179 $ 2,356 $ 823 Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 3.61 % 4.14 % (0.53) % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 5,745 $ 4,943 $ 802 Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield (1) 3.47 % 3.98 % (0.51) %

Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 136,395 $ 133,665 $ 2,730 2.0 % Interest expense (2,872) (5,814) 2,942 (50.6) % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 532 557 (25) (4.5) % Net interest income (FTE) $ 134,055 $ 128,408 $ 5,647 4.4 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.66 % 4.22 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 4,278 $ 4,335 $ (57) Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.54 % 4.08 % (0.54) % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 9,042 $ 2,356 $ 6,686 Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 3.59 % 4.25 % (0.66) % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 13,320 $ 6,691 $ 6,629 Net interest margin less effect of acquired loans discount and PPP loan yield (1) 3.46 % 4.11 % (0.65) %

Information is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis. The Company believes the use of this non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measure provides additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures on a FTE basis is a common practice within the banking industry.

Loans may be acquired at a premium or discount to par value, in which case, the premium is amortized (subtracted from) or accreted (added to) interest income over the remaining life of the loan. Generally, as time goes on, the dollar impact of loan discount accretion and loan premium amortization decrease as the purchased loans mature or pay off early. Upon the early pay off of a loan, any remaining unaccreted discount or unamortized premium is immediately taken into interest income; and as loan payoffs may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, so may the impact of discount accretion and premium amortization on interest income. As a result of the decrease in interest rates, the prepayment rate of portfolio loans, inclusive of those acquired at a premium or discount, increased during the second quarter of 2021. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, purchased loan discount accretion was $2,566,000, $1,712,000, and $2,587,000, respectively.

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis for the quarterly periods indicated:

ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Loans, excluding PPP $ 4,646,188 $ 57,125 4.93 % $ 4,407,150 $ 54,573 5.02 % $ 4,363,481 $ 56,053 5.23 % PPP loans 332,277 3,179 3.84 % 355,875 5,863 6.68 % 292,569 2,356 3.24 % Investments-taxable 1,875,056 7,189 1.54 % 1,649,980 6,394 1.57 % 1,251,873 7,689 2.47 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 132,034 1,106 3.36 % 125,055 1,200 3.89 % 119,860 1,238 4.15 % Total investments 2,007,090 8,295 1.66 % 1,775,035 7,594 1.74 % 1,371,733 8,927 2.62 % Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks 559,026 135 0.10 % 701,666 163 0.09 % 338,082 98 0.12 % Total earning assets 7,544,581 68,734 3.65 % 7,239,726 68,193 3.82 % 6,365,865 67,434 4.26 % Other assets, net 584,093 569,186 661,870 Total assets $ 8,128,674 $ 7,808,912 $ 7,027,735 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,490,247 $ 77 0.02 % $ 1,430,943 $ 76 0.02 % $ 1,293,007 $ 64 0.02 % Savings deposits 2,316,889 308 0.05 % 2,228,281 329 0.06 % 1,968,374 644 0.13 % Time deposits 324,867 443 0.55 % 336,605 532 0.64 % 409,242 1,105 1.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,132,003 828 0.08 % 3,995,829 937 0.10 % 3,670,623 1,813 0.20 % Other borrowings 40,986 5 0.05 % 32,709 4 0.05 % 26,313 4 0.06 % Junior subordinated debt 57,788 563 3.91 % 57,688 535 3.76 % 57,372 672 4.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,230,777 1,396 0.13 % 4,086,226 1,476 0.15 % 3,754,308 2,489 0.27 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,811,078 2,657,925 2,266,671 Other liabilities 126,674 123,986 126,351 Shareholders’ equity 960,145 940,775 880,405 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,128,674 $ 7,808,912 $ 7,027,735 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.52 % 3.67 % 3.99 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 67,338 3.58 % $ 66,717 3.74 % $ 64,945 4.10 %

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $621,000 or 0.9% to $67,338,000 compared to $66,717,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Over the same period, net interest margin decreased 16 basis points to 3.58% as compared to 3.74% in the trailing quarter. The 16 basis point decrease is primarily attributed to a 9 basis point decrease in non-PPP loan yields, as well as a 284 basis point decline in PPP loans, which yielded 3.84% as of June 30, 2021 as compared to 6.68% for the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2021. The quarterly decrease in yield on PPP loans was due to a deceleration of deferred loan fee accretion stemming from nearly 90% of the Round 1 PPP loans being forgiven by the SBA and repaid. The aforementioned yield decline was partially offset by a 2 basis point improvement in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

As compared to the same quarter in the prior year, average loan yields, excluding PPP, decreased 30 basis points from 5.23% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, to 4.93% during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The 30 basis point decrease in yields on loans during the comparable three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was entirely attributable to decreases in market rates. Loan fees as the accretion of discounts from acquired loans added 17 basis points to loan yields during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 24 basis points during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The index utilized in a significant portion of the Company’s variable rate loans, Wall Street Journal Prime, has remained unchanged at 3.25% since March 15, 2020, when it was reduced from 4.25%.

The decline in interest expense when compared to both the trailing quarter and the same quarter from the prior year was primarily attributed to reductions in the rates offered on deposit products. As a result, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 2 basis points as of June 30, 2021, to 0.08% from 0.10% at March 31, 2021. In addition, the growth of noninterest-bearing deposits continues to benefit the average cost of total deposits as compared to historical periods. Specifically, the ratio of average total noninterest-bearing deposits to total average deposits was 40.5% and 39.9% as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to 38.2% in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As a result, the average cost of total deposits decreased to 0.05% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.12% in the same period of 2020.

ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Loans, excluding PPP $ 4,527,329 $ 111,698 4.98 % $ 4,346,419 $ 112,311 5.20 % PPP loans 344,011 9,042 5.30 % 146,285 2,356 3.24 % Investments-taxable 1,763,140 13,583 1.55 % 1,235,672 16,261 2.65 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 128,564 2,306 3.62 % 118,992 2,413 4.08 % Total investments 1,891,704 15,889 1.69 % 1,354,664 18,674 2.77 % Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks 629,952 298 0.10 % 266,752 881 0.66 % Total earning assets 7,392,996 136,927 3.73 % 6,114,120 134,222 4.41 % Other assets, net 575,138 653,006 Total assets $ 7,968,134 $ 6,767,126 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,461,377 $ 153 0.02 % $ 1,269,452 $ 233 0.04 % Savings deposits 2,272,830 637 0.06 % 1,918,918 1,706 0.18 % Time deposits 330,703 975 0.59 % 419,638 2,425 1.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,064,910 1,765 0.09 % 3,608,008 4,364 0.24 % Other borrowings 36,870 9 0.05 % 24,552 9 0.07 % Junior subordinated debt 57,739 1,098 3.83 % 57,324 1,441 5.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,159,519 2,872 0.14 % 3,689,884 5,814 0.32 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,734,922 2,059,242 Other liabilities 123,233 123,481 Shareholders’ equity 950,460 894,519 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,968,134 $ 6,767,126 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.59 % 4.09 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 134,055 3.66 % $ 128,408 4.22 %

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Interest Rates and Loan Portfolio Composition

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, market interest rates, including many rates that serve as reference indices for variable rate loans, showed signs of upward improvement during April and May before ultimately retreating in June of 2021. This prolonged retraction in rates continues to apply downward pressure on the portfolio. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $4.9 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.25%, inclusive of the PPP program loans. Excluding PPP loans, the Company's loan portfolio has approximately $4.7 billion outstanding with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.42% as of June 30, 2021. Included in the June 30, 2021 loan total, exclusive of PPP loans, are variable rate loans totaling $3.0 billion of which 88.9% or $2.7 billion were at their floor rate. The remaining variable rate loans totaling $340.0 million, which carried a weighted average coupon rate of 4.89% as of June 30, 2021, are subject to further rate adjustment. If those remaining variable rate loans were to collectively, through future rate adjustments, be reduced to their respective floors, they would have a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 4.29% which would result in the reduction of the weighted average coupon rate of the total loan portfolio, exclusive of PPP loans, from 4.42% to approximately 4.38%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $4.80 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.35%, inclusive of the PPP program loans. Excluding PPP loans, the Company's loan portfolio has approximately $4.47 billion outstanding with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.60% as of December 31, 2020. Included in the December 31, 2020 loan total, exclusive of PPP loans, are variable rate loans totaling $3.02 billion of which 88.2% or $2.66 billion were at their floor rate. The remaining variable rate loans totaling $357.0 million, which carried a weighted average coupon rate of 5.03% as of December 31, 2020, are subject to further rate adjustment. If those remaining variable rate loans were to collectively, through future rate adjustments, be reduced to their respective floors, they would have a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 4.36% which would result in the reduction of the weighted average coupon rate of the total loan portfolio, exclusive of PPP loans, from 4.60% to approximately 4.55%.

Asset Quality and Credit Loss Provisioning

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $260,000, as compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $6,060,000 during the trailing quarter, and a provision expense of $22,244,000 during the second quarter of 2020.

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Addition to (reversal of) allowance for credit losses $ (145) $ (6,240) $ 4,450 $ 7,649 $ 22,089 Addition to (reversal of) reserve for unfunded loan commitments (115) 180 400 — 155 Total provision for credit losses $ (260) $ (6,060) $ 4,850 $ 7,649 $ 22,244

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Six months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Balance, beginning of period $ 85,941 $ 57,911 $ 91,847 $ 30,616 Impact from adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — 18,913 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (145) 22,089 (6,385) 30,089 Loans charged-off (387) (491) (613) (1,001) Recoveries of previously charged-off loans 653 230 1,213 1,122 Balance, end of period $ 86,062 $ 79,739 $ 86,062 $ 79,739

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $86,062,000 as of June 30, 2021, a net increase of $121,000 over the immediately preceding quarter. The reversal of allowance for credit losses of $145,000 was necessary as the net recoveries totaling $266,000 during the quarter were in excess of the required changes in quantitative and qualitative reserve components. More specifically, the portfolio-wide qualitative indicator associated with the forecast levels of US unemployment reduced the required credit reserves by $2,294,000, while the qualitative factors associated with portfolio concentration risks, stemming from second quarter loan growth, added approximately $1,708,000 to the credit expense on loans as of June 30, 2021.

The Company utilizes a forecast period of approximately eight quarters and obtains the forecast data from publicly available sources as of the balance sheet date. This forecast data continues to evolve and included significant shifts in the magnitude of changes for both the unemployment and GDP factors leading up to the balance sheet date. Management noted that the majority of economic forecasts utilized in the ACL calculation seem to have rebounded slightly in the current quarter, coinciding with the widespread availability of vaccines, continued easing of occupancy and social distancing restrictions, and continued government stimulus efforts.

Loans past due 30 days or more decreased by $1,258,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to $9,292,000, as compared to $10,550,000 at March 31, 2021. Non-performing loans were $32,705,000 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $3,764,000 and $11,975,000, respectively, from $28,941,000 and $20,730,000 as of March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The following table illustrates the total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans for the periods presented.

June 30, % of Total

Loans March 31, % of Total

Loans June 30, % of Total

Loans (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Risk Rating: Pass $ 4,756,381 96.2 % $ 4,765,180 95.9 % $ 4,698,393 97.9 % Special Mention 130,232 2.6 % 143,677 2.9 % 61,883 1.3 % Substandard 58,281 1.2 % 58,120 1.2 % 41,129 0.9 % Total $ 4,944,894 $ 4,966,977 $ 4,801,405 Classified loans to total loans 1.18 % 1.17 % 0.86 % Loans past due 30+ days to total loans 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.35 %

The Company's loan portfolio for non-classified loans (loans graded special mention or better) remains consistent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the trailing quarter March 31, 2021, representing 98.8% of total loans outstanding, respectively. Loans risk graded special mention decreased by approximately $13,445,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the trailing quarter, while loans risk graded substandard increased modestly by $161,000 over the same period of the prior year. The reduction in special mention risk graded credits was largely the result of two relationships being upgraded, totaling $9,747,000. The total balance of substandard risk graded credits remained consistent as of the current and trailing quarters; although, the Company did benefit from the payoff of one credit, which was subsequently offset by a separate credit that was downgraded to substandard.

There was one addition to other real estate owned totaling approximately $101,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and there was one sale for proceeds of approximately $184,000, which generated a net gain of $15,000 for the quarter. As of June 30, 2021, other real estate owned consisted of six properties with a carrying value of approximately $2,248,000.

Allocation of Credit Loss Reserves by Loan Type

As of June 30, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Commercial real estate: CRE - Non Owner Occupied $ 26,028 1.70 % $ 29,380 1.91 % $ 26,091 1.63 % CRE - Owner Occupied 10,463 1.59 % 10,861 1.74 % 8,710 1.50 % Multifamily 13,196 1.59 % 11,472 1.79 % 8,581 1.49 % Farmland 1,950 1.13 % 1,980 1.30 % 1,468 0.97 % Total commercial real estate loans 51,637 1.62 % 53,693 1.82 % 44,850 1.54 % Consumer: SFR 1-4 1st Liens 10,629 1.61 % 10,117 1.83 % 8,015 1.58 % SFR HELOCs and Junior Liens 10,701 3.29 % 11,771 3.59 % 12,108 3.38 % Other 2,620 3.73 % 3,260 4.20 % 3,042 3.73 % Total consumer loans 23,950 2.27 % 25,148 2.62 % 23,165 2.45 % Commercial and Industrial 4,511 1.00 % 4,252 0.81 % 4,018 0.63 % Construction 4,951 2.47 % 7,540 2.65 % 6,775 2.43 % Agricultural Production 1,007 2.40 % 1,209 2.74 % 919 2.59 % Leases 6 0.12 % 5 0.13 % 12 0.68 % Allowance for credit losses 86,062 1.74 % 91,847 1.93 % 79,739 1.66 % Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 3,465 3,400 3,000 Total allowance for credit losses $ 89,527 1.81 % $ 95,247 2.00 % $ 82,739 1.72 %

For the periods presented in the table above and for purposes of calculating the "% of Loans Outstanding", PPP loans are included in the segment "Commercial and Industrial." PPP loans are fully guaranteed and therefore would not require any loss reserve allocation. Excluding the net outstanding balances of PPP loans from the ratio of the ACL to total loans results in a reserve ratio of approximately 1.83% as of June 30, 2021. In addition to the allowance for credit losses above, the Company has acquired various performing loans whose fair value as of the acquisition date was determined to be less than the principal balance owed on those loans. This difference represents the collective discount of credit, interest rate and liquidity measurements which is expected to be amortized over the life of the loans. As of June 30, 2021, the unamortized discount associated with acquired loans totaled $20,087,000 and if aggregated with the ACL would collectively represent 2.14% of total gross loans and 2.26% of total loans less PPP loans.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 $ Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,558 $ 5,861 $ 697 11.9 % Service charges on deposit accounts 3,462 3,269 193 5.9 % Other service fees 914 871 43 4.9 % Mortgage banking service fees 467 463 4 0.9 % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (471) 12 (483) (4025.0) % Total service charges and fees 10,930 10,476 454 4.3 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 745 673 72 10.7 % Asset management and commission income 947 834 113 13.5 % Gain on sale of loans 2,847 3,247 (400) (12.3) % Lease brokerage income 249 110 139 126.4 % Sale of customer checks 116 119 (3) (2.5) % Gain on sale of investment securities — — — n/m Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities 8 (53) 61 (115.1) % Other 115 704 (589) (83.7) % Total other non-interest income 5,027 5,634 (607) (10.8) % Total non-interest income $ 15,957 $ 16,110 $ (153) (0.9) %

Non-interest income decreased $153,000 or 0.9% to $15,957,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $16,110,000 during the trailing quarter March 31, 2021. Changes in the value of mortgage servicing rights and gain on sale of mortgage loans declined by $483,000 and $400,000, respectively, during the recent quarter ended. Interest rates trended higher during April and May of 2021, before reversing in June of 2021 and ending the second quarter near flat, which contributed to the decline in total mortgage origination and refinance activity during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Other income decreased by $589,000 during the period, primarily due to changes in the valuation of certain fully funded deferred compensation plans. Following the relaxed social distancing guidelines, increased debit card usage benefited ATM and interchange fees during the three months ended June 30, 2021, increasing by $697,000.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year periods indicated:

Three months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,558 $ 5,165 $ 1,393 27.0 % Service charges on deposit accounts 3,462 3,046 416 13.7 % Other service fees 914 734 180 24.5 % Mortgage banking service fees 467 459 8 1.7 % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (471) (1,236) 765 (61.9) % Total service charges and fees 10,930 8,168 2,762 33.8 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 745 710 35 4.9 % Asset management and commission income 947 661 286 43.3 % Gain on sale of loans 2,847 1,736 1,111 64.0 % Lease brokerage income 249 127 122 96.1 % Sale of customer checks 116 88 28 31.8 % Gain on sale of investment securities — — — n/m Gain on marketable equity securities 8 25 (17) (68.0) % Other 115 142 (27) (19.0) % Total other non-interest income 5,027 3,489 1,538 44.1 % Total non-interest income $ 15,957 $ 11,657 $ 4,300 36.9 %

In addition to the discussion above within the non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, deposit account related fee revenue increased $416,000 or 13.7% during the three months ended June 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of the level of economic and monetary transaction activity increasing as the COVID related restrictions throughout our footprint have been relaxed.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year periods indicated:

Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 12,419 $ 10,276 $ 2,143 20.9 % Service charges on deposit accounts 6,731 7,092 (361) (5.1) % Other service fees 1,785 1,492 293 19.6 % Mortgage banking service fees 930 928 2 0.2 % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (459) (2,494) 2,035 (81.6) % Total service charges and fees 21,406 17,294 4,112 23.8 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,418 1,430 (12) (0.8) % Asset management and commission income 1,781 1,577 204 12.9 % Gain on sale of loans 6,094 2,627 3,467 132.0 % Lease brokerage income 359 320 39 12.2 % Sale of customer checks 235 212 23 10.8 % Gain on sale of investment securities — — — n/m Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities (45) 72 (117) (162.5) % Other 819 (55) 874 (1,589.1) % Total other non-interest income 10,661 6,183 4,478 72.4 % Total non-interest income $ 32,067 $ 23,477 $ 8,590 36.6 %

The changes in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are generally consistent with the changes in the comparable three month periods discussed above.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:

Three months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 $ Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 17,537 $ 15,511 $ 2,026 13.1 % Incentive compensation 4,322 3,580 742 20.7 % Benefits and other compensation costs 5,222 6,239 (1,017) (16.3) % Total salaries and benefits expense 27,081 25,330 1,751 6.9 % Occupancy 3,700 3,726 (26) (0.7) % Data processing and software 3,201 3,202 (1) — % Equipment 1,207 1,517 (310) (20.4) % Intangible amortization 1,431 1,431 — — % Advertising 734 380 354 93.2 % ATM and POS network charges 1,551 1,246 305 24.5 % Professional fees 1,046 594 452 76.1 % Telecommunications 564 581 (17) (2.9) % Regulatory assessments and insurance 618 612 6 1.0 % Postage 124 198 (74) (37.4) % Operational losses 212 209 3 1.4 % Courier service 288 294 (6) (2.0) % Gain on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (15) (51) 36 (70.6) % Gain on disposal of fixed assets (426) — (426) n/a Other miscellaneous expense 2,855 2,349 506 21.5 % Total other non-interest expense 17,090 16,288 802 4.9 % Total non-interest expense $ 44,171 $ 41,618 $ 2,553 6.1 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,020 1,025 (5) (0.5) %

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $2,553,000 or 6.1% to $44,171,000 as compared to $41,618,000 during the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2021. Salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs, increased by $2,026,000 to $17,537,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in the number of work days in the current versus trailing quarter, annual merit adjustments which averaged slightly more than 3.0% and were effective April 1st, as well as growth in vacation accruals which approximated $675,000. Incentive compensation increased by $742,000 or 20.7% to $4,322,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the trailing period due to the organic loan growth and strong overall Company performance during the quarter. Benefits and other compensation costs decreased by $1,017,000 to $5,222,000 during the quarter, primarily as a result of decreases in expenses associated with retirement obligations and group insurance costs. A gain on disposal of fixed assets was recorded during the quarter totaling $426,000 related to the sale of a former retail branch building.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the current and prior year quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 17,537 $ 17,277 $ 260 1.5 % Incentive compensation 4,322 2,395 1,927 80.5 % Benefits and other compensation costs 5,222 7,383 (2,161) (29.3) % Total salaries and benefits expense 27,081 27,055 26 0.1 % Occupancy 3,700 3,398 302 8.9 % Data processing and software 3,201 3,657 (456) (12.5) % Equipment 1,207 1,350 (143) (10.6) % Intangible amortization 1,431 1,431 — — % Advertising 734 531 203 38.2 % ATM and POS network charges 1,551 1,210 341 28.2 % Professional fees 1,046 741 305 41.2 % Telecommunications 564 639 (75) (11.7) % Regulatory assessments and insurance 618 360 258 71.7 % Postage 124 283 (159) (56.2) % Operational losses 212 184 28 15.2 % Courier service 288 337 (49) (14.5) % Gain on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (15) (16) 1 (6.3) % (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (426) 15 (441) (2940.0) % Other miscellaneous expense 2,855 4,375 (1,520) (34.7) % Total other non-interest expense 17,090 18,495 (1,405) (7.6) % Total non-interest expense $ 44,171 $ 45,550 $ (1,379) (3.0) % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,020 1,140 (120) (10.5) %

Non-interest expense decreased by $1,379,000 or 3.0% to $44,171,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $45,550,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For reasons similar to those discussed above, benefits and other compensation expense decreased by $2,161,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Other miscellaneous expenses decreased by $1,520,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2021, due specifically to the absence of indirect loan documentation and administrative costs incurred in conjunction with the PPP loan program incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Incentive compensation costs increased during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, as a result of strong Company performance.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year periods indicated:

Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 33,048 $ 34,900 $ (1,852) (5.3) % Incentive compensation 7,902 5,496 2,406 43.8 % Benefits and other compensation costs 11,461 13,931 (2,470) (17.7) % Total salaries and benefits expense 52,411 54,327 (1,916) (3.5) % Occupancy 7,426 7,273 153 2.1 % Data processing and software 6,403 7,024 (621) (8.8) % Equipment 2,724 2,862 (138) (4.8) % Intangible amortization 2,862 2,862 — — % Advertising 1,114 1,196 (82) (6.9) % ATM and POS network charges 2,797 2,583 214 8.3 % Professional fees 1,640 1,444 196 13.6 % Telecommunications 1,145 1,364 (219) (16.1) % Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,230 455 775 170.3 % Postage 322 573 (251) (43.8) % Operational losses 421 405 16 4.0 % Courier service 582 668 (86) (12.9) % Gain on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (66) (57) (9) 15.8 % (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (426) 15 (441) (2940.0) % Other miscellaneous expense 5,204 7,306 (2,102) (28.8) % Total other non-interest expense 33,378 35,973 (2,595) (7.2) % Total non-interest expense $ 85,789 $ 90,300 $ (4,511) (5.0) % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,022 1,141 (119) (10.4) %

Provision for Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 28.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 25.8% for the year ended December 31, 2020. The reduced effective tax rate in the prior year was made possible through the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) which provided the Company with an opportunity to file amended tax returns and generate proposed refunds of approximately $805,000. Other differences between the Company's effective tax rate and applicable federal and state statutory rates are due to the proportion of non-taxable revenue and low income housing tax credits as compared to the levels of pre-tax earnings.

About TriCo Bancshares

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATMs, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be the same as those anticipated by management. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; weather, natural disasters and other catastrophic events that may or may not be caused by climate change and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates; the continuing adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make; the ability to execute our business plan in new lending markets, the future operating or financial performance of the Company, including our outlook for future growth and changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses, including the timing and effects of the implementation of the current expected credit losses model; any deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting standards and practices; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to attract and maintain deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; our noninterest expense and the efficiency ratio; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional providers including retail businesses and technology companies; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation; a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks and the cost to defend against such attacks; change to U.S. tax policies, including our effective income tax rate; the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage and wealth management businesses; the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate and other reference rates; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and are available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.tcbk.com/investor-relations and in other documents we file with the SEC. Annualized, pro forma, projections and estimates are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

TRICO BANCSHARES—CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three months ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Revenue and Expense Data Interest income $ 68,479 $ 67,916 $ 68,081 $ 65,438 $ 67,148 Interest expense 1,396 1,476 1,659 1,984 2,489 Net interest income 67,083 66,440 66,422 63,454 64,659 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses (260) (6,060) 4,850 7,649 22,244 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 10,930 10,476 10,218 10,469 8,168 Gain on sale of investment securities — — — 7 — Other income 5,027 5,634 6,362 4,661 3,489 Total noninterest income 15,957 16,110 16,580 15,137 11,657 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 27,081 25,330 28,473 29,321 27,055 Occupancy and equipment 4,907 5,243 5,108 4,989 4,748 Data processing and network 4,752 4,448 4,455 4,875 4,867 Other noninterest expense 7,431 6,597 7,709 7,529 8,880 Total noninterest expense 44,171 41,618 45,745 46,714 45,550 Total income before taxes 39,129 46,992 32,407 24,228 8,522 Provision for income taxes 10,767 13,343 8,750 6,622 1,092 Net income $ 28,362 $ 33,649 $ 23,657 $ 17,606 $ 7,430 Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 1.13 $ 0.80 $ 0.59 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 1.13 $ 0.79 $ 0.59 $ 0.25 Dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Book value per common share $ 32.53 $ 31.71 $ 31.12 $ 30.31 $ 29.76 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 24.60 $ 23.72 $ 23.09 $ 22.24 $ 21.64 Shares outstanding 29,716,294 29,727,122 29,727,214 29,769,389 29,759,209 Weighted average shares 29,718,603 29,727,182 29,756,831 29,763,898 29,753,699 Weighted average diluted shares 29,903,560 29,904,974 29,863,478 29,844,396 29,883,193 Credit Quality Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.74 % 1.73 % 1.93 % 1.81 % 1.66 % Loans past due 30 days or more $ 9,292 $ 10,550 $ 6,767 $ 10,522 $ 16,622 Total nonperforming loans $ 32,705 $ 28,941 $ 26,864 $ 22,963 $ 20,730 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,952 $ 31,250 $ 29,708 $ 25,020 $ 22,652 Loans charged-off $ 387 $ 226 $ 560 $ 194 $ 491 Loans recovered $ 653 $ 560 $ 382 $ 381 $ 230 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average total assets 1.40 % 1.75 % 1.24 % 0.95 % 0.43 % Return on average equity 11.85 % 14.51 % 10.37 % 7.79 % 3.39 % Average yield on loans, excluding PPP 4.93 % 5.02 % 5.04 % 5.02 % 5.17 % Average yield on interest-earning assets 3.65 % 3.82 % 3.88 % 3.83 % 4.26 % Average rate on interest-bearing deposits 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.20 % Average cost of total deposits 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.12 % Average rate on borrowings & subordinated debt 2.31 % 2.42 % 2.43 % 2.49 % 3.25 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.27 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (1) 3.58 % 3.74 % 3.79 % 3.72 % 4.10 % Loans to deposits 70.72 % 72.37 % 73.21 % 76.12 % 76.84 % Efficiency ratio 53.19 % 50.42 % 55.11 % 59.44 % 59.69 % Supplemental Loan Interest Income Data Discount accretion on acquired loans $ 2,566 $ 1,712 $ 1,960 $ 1,876 $ 2,587 All other loan interest income (excluding PPP) (1) $ 54,559 $ 52,861 $ 53,379 $ 53,560 $ 53,466 Total loan interest income (excluding PPP) (1) $ 57,125 $ 54,573 $ 55,339 $ 55,436 $ 56,053

(1) Non-GAAP measure

TRICO BANCSHARES—CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited. Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet Data June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Cash and due from banks $ 639,740 $ 609,522 $ 669,551 $ 652,582 $ 705,852 Securities, available for sale, net 1,850,547 1,685,076 1,417,289 1,145,989 999,313 Securities, held to maturity, net 235,778 260,454 284,563 310,696 337,165 Restricted equity securities 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 Loans held for sale 5,723 3,995 6,268 6,570 8,352 Loans: Commercial real estate 3,194,336 3,108,624 2,951,902 2,936,422 2,905,485 Consumer 1,050,609 1,041,213 952,108 926,835 945,669 Commercial and industrial 452,069 551,077 526,327 633,897 634,481 Construction 200,714 221,613 284,842 284,933 278,566 Agriculture production 41,967 39,753 44,164 40,613 35,441 Leases 5,199 4,697 3,784 3,638 1,763 Total loans, gross 4,944,894 4,966,977 4,763,127 4,826,338 4,801,405 Allowance for credit losses (86,062) (85,941) (91,847) (87,575) (79,739) Total loans, net 4,858,832 4,881,036 4,671,280 4,738,763 4,721,666 Premises and equipment 79,178 82,338 83,731 84,856 85,292 Cash value of life insurance 120,287 119,543 118,870 120,026 119,254 Accrued interest receivable 18,923 19,442 20,004 19,557 20,337 Goodwill 220,872 220,872 220,872 220,872 220,872 Other intangible assets 14,971 16,402 17,833 19,264 20,694 Operating leases, right-of-use 26,365 27,540 27,846 28,879 29,842 Other assets 81,899 88,142 84,172 84,495 74,182 Total assets $ 8,170,365 $ 8,031,612 $ 7,639,529 $ 7,449,799 $ 7,360,071 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,843,783 $ 2,766,510 $ 2,581,517 $ 2,517,819 $ 2,487,120 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,486,321 1,465,915 1,414,908 1,346,716 1,318,951 Savings deposits 2,337,557 2,302,927 2,164,942 2,099,780 2,043,593 Time certificates 324,392 328,048 344,567 376,273 398,594 Total deposits 6,992,053 6,863,400 6,505,934 6,340,588 6,248,258 Accrued interest payable 1,026 970 1,362 1,571 1,734 Operating lease liability 26,707 27,780 27,973 28,894 29,743 Other liabilities 85,388 102,955 94,597 91,902 98,684 Other borrowings 40,559 36,226 26,914 27,055 38,544 Junior subordinated debt 57,852 57,742 57,635 57,527 57,422 Total liabilities 7,203,585 7,089,073 6,714,415 6,547,537 6,474,385 Common stock 531,038 531,367 530,835 531,075 530,422 Retained earnings 427,575 408,211 381,999 365,611 354,645 Accum. other comprehensive income 8,167 2,961 12,280 5,576 619 Total shareholders’ equity $ 966,780 $ 942,539 $ 925,114 $ 902,262 $ 885,686 Quarterly Average Balance Data Average loans, excluding PPP $ 4,646,188 $ 4,407,150 $ 4,363,873 $ 4,389,672 $ 4,363,481 Average interest-earning assets $ 7,544,581 $ 7,239,726 $ 6,998,582 $ 6,815,495 $ 6,365,865 Average total assets $ 8,128,674 $ 7,808,912 $ 7,570,952 $ 7,380,961 $ 7,027,735 Average deposits $ 6,943,081 $ 6,653,754 $ 6,341,175 $ 6,278,638 $ 5,937,294 Average borrowings and subordinated debt $ 98,774 $ 90,397 $ 90,085 $ 91,225 $ 83,685 Average total equity $ 960,145 $ 940,775 $ 907,468 $ 898,986 $ 880,405 Capital Ratio Data Total risk based capital ratio 15.3 % 15.1 % 15.2 % 15.2 % 15.2 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.1 % 13.9 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 13.9 % Tier 1 common equity ratio 13.0 % 12.9 % 12.9 % 12.9 % 12.8 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.9 % 10.0 % 9.9 % 10.0 % 10.3 % Tangible capital ratio (1) 9.2 % 9.1 % 9.3 % 9.2 % 9.1 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure

TRICO BANCSHARES—NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands)

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results, and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below: