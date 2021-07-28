Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 14,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

IRT has entered into a forward sale agreement with Bank of Montreal (the “forward purchaser”) with respect to 14,000,000 shares of its common stock (and expects to enter into a forward sale agreement with respect to an additional 2,100,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). In connection with the forward sale agreement, the forward purchaser or its affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering (or an aggregate of 16,100,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, IRT intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by IRT occurring no later than July 30, 2022, an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock (or an aggregate of 16,100,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the forward purchaser in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

