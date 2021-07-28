checkAd

New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three Assets Totaling 1.3 Million Square Feet

INDIANAPOLIS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE, or “Duke Realty”), the largest domestic-only logistics REIT, and CBRE Global Investors, a leading global real assets investment management firm, today announced the formation of a joint venture (the “Venture”). The Venture will be 80% owned by a fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors and 20% by Duke Realty. The Venture plans to place secured debt financing on the assets in an amount approximating 50 to 60 percent loan-to-value.

Overall Duke Realty plans to contribute seven (7) facilities totaling 4.8 million square feet and two trailer storage lots totaling 25 acres to the Venture that will close in three tranches. As part of the formation, today the partners closed on the first tranche of two (2) facilities totaling 1.3 million square feet and one (1) trailer lot totaling 17.2 acres, at an agreed upon value of $157 million. These assets are located in Atlanta and Chicago.   The second tranche consists of two (2) facilities and one (1) trailer lot in Baltimore and is expected to close later in the third quarter. The third tranche consists of three (3) facilities located in Pennsylvania, Seattle and South Florida, which are expected to close in early 2022.

“As we’ve alluded to on our last few earnings calls, we’ve intended to monetize a portion of assets leased to one of our largest customers to manage portfolio risk. With today’s transaction, we are pleased to partner with a high quality investment management firm like CBRE Global Investors, an entity we have had several successful transactions with in the past,” said Jim Connor, Duke Realty’s Chairman and CEO.

Gary Jaye, CBRE Global Investors’ Head of Americas Logistics Operator Division, also commented, “We have deep knowledge and scale in the logistics sector and believe it will continue to create vast future opportunities. We believe this investment with a best-in-class partner like Duke Realty supports our strategic ambitions for overweighting the sector to deliver real assets solutions that capitalize on market opportunities to drive outperformance.”

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Hogan Lovells US LLP as legal advisor to Duke Realty.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 163 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 19 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

