ScreenPoint Raises $28M in Series C Funding Led by Global ScaleUp Investor Insight Partners

"We are excited about this funding and the opportunity to work with the InsightPartners team to continue scaling the company," said Nico Karssemeijer, CEO ofScreenPoint Medical. "We are also delighted with the participation of URG inthis round, showing trust and confidence in the technology we bring to themarket. Breast imaging practice in the US is different from the EU, and thepartnership with URG brings clinical expertise, which is extremely valuable forfurther expansion in the US. This round puts ScreenPoint Medical in a greatposition to establish itself as the leading provider of AI driven solutions forbreast imaging.""We are delighted to join forces with URG to make this investment in ScreenPointMedical, which has made remarkable advances in breast care AI, enablingradiologists to identify cancers faster and earlier," said Lonne Jaffe, ManagingDirector at Insight Partners."After conducting a review of breast care AI solutions that the FDA cleared foruse in the USA, we found that Transpara has a substantial body of clinicalevidence, has a commercially viable 2D and 3D US solution, and has experiencewith integration into different OEMs," said Roger Yang, M.D., FACR, Secretary ofUniversity Radiology. "This is the right product to implement in our complexmedical imaging environment."Oaklins served as financial advisor to ScreenPoint during this transaction.Note to EditorsAccording to the https://www.breastcancer.org/ , 1 in 8 women will developbreast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection is the best approach toincrease survival rates.About ScreenPointScreenPoint was founded in 2014 as a spin-off from Radboud University MedicalCenter in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, to develop and bring to the marketinnovative machine learning solutions to improve breast cancer screening anddiagnosis. With an exceptional team of specialists in machine learning, imageanalysis, and breast imaging, ScreenPoint developed the market leading AIsolution Transpara for reading mammograms and breast tomosynthesis. Clinicalstudies demonstrate that the FDA cleared software matches experiencedradiologists in detecting breast cancer and allows them to improve quality andefficiency of breast cancer screening. Transpara is already used in over 200clinics in 23 countries. ScreenPoint is focussing on extending its AI solutionsfor breast healthcare to enable radiologists to deliver the highest quality inan environment that is increasingly demanding.https://www.screenpoint-medical.com/About Insight PartnersInsight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firminvesting in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that aredriving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, InsightPartners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raisedthrough a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments.Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionaryexecutives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to fosterlong-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages aculture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity forall. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visithttps://www.insightpartners.com/ or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.Contact for ScreenPointNicki Bryan (USA)nicki.bryan@screenpointmed.com+1 412 208 5991David Lee (Europe + ROW)david.lee@screenpointmed.com+44 (0) 7470 299 318Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582198/ScreenPoint_Medical_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157521/4979722OTS: ScreenPoint Medical