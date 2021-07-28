checkAd

ScreenPoint Raises $28M in Series C Funding Led by Global ScaleUp Investor Insight Partners

Nijmegen, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Investors see long-term growth and
market share potential

Netherlands-based ScreenPoint Medical, an AI technology company that develops
advanced image recognition and machine learning software to improve early
detection of breast cancer, announced today that it has raised $28 million in
Series C funding. New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm,
Insight Partners, led the round, with continued support from existing investors
including ScreenPoint Medical's founders, Siemens Healthineers and Oost NL, and
participation from University Radiology Group (URG), one of the largest
providers of subspecialty radiology and teleradiology services in the United
States, based in New Jersey.

The funding will be used to accelerate commercial growth of the company's
Transpara AI breast care software, which uses powerful machine learning
technology and curated databases of screening mammograms to improve early
diagnosis of breast cancer. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in
their lifetime and early detection is the best way to increase survival rates.
The investment will also enable further research & development and expansion of
the product portfolio.

"We are excited about this funding and the opportunity to work with the Insight
Partners team to continue scaling the company," said Nico Karssemeijer, CEO of
ScreenPoint Medical. "We are also delighted with the participation of URG in
this round, showing trust and confidence in the technology we bring to the
market. Breast imaging practice in the US is different from the EU, and the
partnership with URG brings clinical expertise, which is extremely valuable for
further expansion in the US. This round puts ScreenPoint Medical in a great
position to establish itself as the leading provider of AI driven solutions for
breast imaging."

"We are delighted to join forces with URG to make this investment in ScreenPoint
Medical, which has made remarkable advances in breast care AI, enabling
radiologists to identify cancers faster and earlier," said Lonne Jaffe, Managing
Director at Insight Partners.

"After conducting a review of breast care AI solutions that the FDA cleared for
use in the USA, we found that Transpara has a substantial body of clinical
evidence, has a commercially viable 2D and 3D US solution, and has experience
with integration into different OEMs," said Roger Yang, M.D., FACR, Secretary of
University Radiology. "This is the right product to implement in our complex
medical imaging environment."

Oaklins served as financial advisor to ScreenPoint during this transaction.

Note to Editors

According to the https://www.breastcancer.org/ , 1 in 8 women will develop
breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection is the best approach to
increase survival rates.

About ScreenPoint

ScreenPoint was founded in 2014 as a spin-off from Radboud University Medical
Center in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, to develop and bring to the market
innovative machine learning solutions to improve breast cancer screening and
diagnosis. With an exceptional team of specialists in machine learning, image
analysis, and breast imaging, ScreenPoint developed the market leading AI
solution Transpara for reading mammograms and breast tomosynthesis. Clinical
studies demonstrate that the FDA cleared software matches experienced
radiologists in detecting breast cancer and allows them to improve quality and
efficiency of breast cancer screening. Transpara is already used in over 200
clinics in 23 countries. ScreenPoint is focussing on extending its AI solutions
for breast healthcare to enable radiologists to deliver the highest quality in
an environment that is increasingly demanding.

https://www.screenpoint-medical.com/

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm
investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are
driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight
Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised
through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments.
Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary
executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster
long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a
culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for
all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit
https://www.insightpartners.com/ or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

Contact for ScreenPoint

Nicki Bryan (USA)
nicki.bryan@screenpointmed.com
+1 412 208 5991

David Lee (Europe + ROW)
david.lee@screenpointmed.com
+44 (0) 7470 299 318

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582198/ScreenPoint_Medical_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157521/4979722
OTS: ScreenPoint Medical



ScreenPoint Raises $28M in Series C Funding Led by Global ScaleUp Investor Insight Partners Investors see long-term growth and market share potential Netherlands-based ScreenPoint Medical, an AI technology company that develops advanced image recognition and machine learning software to improve early detection of breast cancer, announced …

