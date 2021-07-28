ScreenPoint Raises $28M in Series C Funding Led by Global ScaleUp Investor Insight Partners
Nijmegen, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Investors see long-term growth and
market share potential
Netherlands-based ScreenPoint Medical, an AI technology company that develops
advanced image recognition and machine learning software to improve early
detection of breast cancer, announced today that it has raised $28 million in
Series C funding. New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm,
Insight Partners, led the round, with continued support from existing investors
including ScreenPoint Medical's founders, Siemens Healthineers and Oost NL, and
participation from University Radiology Group (URG), one of the largest
providers of subspecialty radiology and teleradiology services in the United
States, based in New Jersey.
The funding will be used to accelerate commercial growth of the company's
Transpara AI breast care software, which uses powerful machine learning
technology and curated databases of screening mammograms to improve early
diagnosis of breast cancer. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in
their lifetime and early detection is the best way to increase survival rates.
The investment will also enable further research & development and expansion of
the product portfolio.
