checkAd

Coupang to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 02:19  |  19   |   |   

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast.

These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. The earnings release will post after U.S. market close and the webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

Pursuant to lock-up agreements entered into by the underwriters of Coupang’s initial public offering and Coupang security holders, the lock-up period with respect to the securities subject to each lock-up agreement will end as of the opening of trading on Friday, August 13, 2021.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang, which operates in Korea, has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

Coupang Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coupang to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.213 Aktien, die sich bis 2025 verdreifachen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.07.21Zalando, Realty Income & Coupang: 3 Top-Aktien weit oben auf meiner Watchlist
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.07.21Coupang-Aktie: 33,4 % Kursgewinn seit Mitte Mai – das ist erst der Anfang!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.07.21Öl, Amazon, Alibaba, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Shopify, Coupang - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
05.07.21Könnte die Coupang-Aktie dich zum Millionär machen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.06.21Vergiss Bitcoin! Reich könntest du mit dieser Wachstumsaktie werden
The Motley Fool | Kommentare