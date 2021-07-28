Coupang to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast.

These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. The earnings release will post after U.S. market close and the webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.