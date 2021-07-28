checkAd

Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 03:40  |  33   |   |   

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property …

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 6,434,139 shares (the "Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), to be issued by the Company, at a price to the public of $2.12 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 8,660,200 shares of the Common Stock at a price of $2.11 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $32 million.

In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock, representing up to 15% of the number of the Shares and the shares underlying the pre-funded warrants sold in the base offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $36.8 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

The Offering is expected to close on July 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Alset EHome International Inc. pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-258139) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on July 27, 2021. A final prospectus (the "Prospectus") describing the terms of the proposed Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the Prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this Offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the Prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such Prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such Offering.

Seite 1 von 3


Alset EHome International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British ...
Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Trading Update
ClickStream Launches WinQuik(TM) App's New Predictive Sports Game "Daily Dozen" App Users Can Now ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Enters $4.1 Million Dollar Agreement to Acquire, a Profitable General ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Alset EHome International Inks Agreement With Puradigm To Provide Patented Air And Surface Purification Solutions For Its EHome Communities
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21American Medical REIT Forges Ahead with Maiden Acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center in Connecticut
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Alset EHome International Inc. Will Begin Process To Seed Majority Owned Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - American Home REIT - with First 20+ Occupied Rental Homes
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Alset EHome International Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO as it Prepares to Scale Operations Across its Diversified Portfolio of Operating Subsidiaries
Accesswire | Analysen