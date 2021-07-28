Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property …

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 6,434,139 shares (the "Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), to be issued by the Company, at a price to the public of $2.12 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 8,660,200 shares of the Common Stock at a price of $2.11 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $32 million.

In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock, representing up to 15% of the number of the Shares and the shares underlying the pre-funded warrants sold in the base offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $36.8 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

The Offering is expected to close on July 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Alset EHome International Inc. pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-258139) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on July 27, 2021. A final prospectus (the "Prospectus") describing the terms of the proposed Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the Prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this Offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the Prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such Prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such Offering.