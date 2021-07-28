Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference on August 3

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference being held virtually on August 3, 2021.



Chief Financial Officer Dan Boehle is scheduled to present at 8-8:25 a.m. PDT / 11-11:25 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation and associated slide deck can be accessed through the company’s website at https://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations during the presentation, and they will be archived for 90 days.