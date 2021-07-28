checkAd

Invitation to DNO Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Oslo, 28 July 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q2 2021 operating and interim financial results on 29 July 2021 at 07:00 (CEST). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 15:00 (CEST).

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.






