BlueRush Announces New CFO

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (“SaaS”) company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Ballestrin as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Nicole Ballestrin brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience across a wide variety of industries including technology and professional services in the public and private sectors. Prior to joining BlueRush, Nicole was CFO at McKinsey & Company Canada and several start-up and growth-stage companies where she built strong finance functions leveraging the right talent, processes, systems, reporting, analytics and external partnerships. Nicole is a CPA, CA, with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto.

The Company thanks Ankur Gupta, the former Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, for all of his efforts and commitment to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About BlueRush

Interactive Personalized Video (IPV) positions BlueRush very well to continue supporting our customers during the COVID crisis and beyond. BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo, a disruptive, award-winning IPV platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit http://www.bluerush.com.

For further information please contact:

Steve Taylor, CEO
BlueRush Inc.                
Tel: 416-457-9391        
steve.taylor@bluerush.com                

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 





