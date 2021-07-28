checkAd

Broadwind Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call Date

CICERO, Ill., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today issued preliminary results for the second quarter 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Broadwind currently anticipates total revenue of approximately $46.5 million and total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 to $13.0 million, subject to quarter-end closing adjustments.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA includes a $9.2 million benefit related to loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), together with $3.6 million of benefits related to the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC), as outlined under the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and further modified under the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Second quarter results were negatively impacted by project delays in the timing of scheduled wind tower deliveries, which are currently planned for delivery during the second half of 2021.

Broadwind will issue second quarter 2021 results before the market opens on August 6, 2021. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Broadwind’s website at www.BWEN.com/Investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 1-877-407-9716
International Live: 1-201-493-6779

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 13, 2021:

Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921
International Replay: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13721138

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements”—that is, statements related to future, not past, events—as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. We have tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.

