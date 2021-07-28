Broadwind Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call Date

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA includes a $9.2 million benefit related to loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), together with $3.6 million of benefits related to the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC), as outlined under the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and further modified under the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Second quarter results were negatively impacted by project delays in the timing of scheduled wind tower deliveries, which are currently planned for delivery during the second half of 2021.

CICERO, Ill., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today issued preliminary results for the second quarter 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Broadwind currently anticipates total revenue of approximately $46.5 million and total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 to $13.0 million, subject to quarter-end closing adjustments.

Broadwind will issue second quarter 2021 results before the market opens on August 6, 2021. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Broadwind’s website at www.BWEN.com/Investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

