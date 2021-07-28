checkAd

Penn Virginia Announces Pricing of $400 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 00:44  |  17   |   |   

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia”) (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Penn Virginia Escrow LLC (the “Escrow Issuer”) has priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 9.250% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will initially be sold at 99.018% of par.

The gross proceeds of the offering and other funds will initially be deposited in an escrow account pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including the expected consummation of Penn Virginia’s merger (the “Lonestar Merger”) with Lonestar Resources US Inc. (“Lonestar”) on or prior to November 26, 2021. Upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions, Penn Virginia Holdings, LLC (“Holdings”) will assume the obligations under the Notes, the Escrow Issuer will be merged with and into Holdings (with Holdings as the surviving entity) the Notes will be guaranteed by the subsidiaries of Holdings that guarantee its reserve-based revolving credit facility, and the escrowed proceeds relating to the offering of the Notes will be released. The offering is expected to close on August 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Upon the release of the funds from escrow, Penn Virginia intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay and discharge the long-term debt of Lonestar and to use the remainder, along with cash on hand, to repay Penn Virginia’s second lien term loan in full and pay related expenses.

If escrow release conditions are not satisfied on or before November 26, 2021, or at any time prior to such date the Lonestar Merger has been terminated or we have decided that we will not pursue the consummation of the Lonestar Merger (or determined that the consummation of the Lonestar Merger is not reasonably likely to be satisfied by such date), then the escrowed funds will be applied to the mandatory redemption of the Notes at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The Notes were offered and will be sold in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Penn Virginia Announces Pricing of $400 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia”) (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Penn Virginia Escrow LLC (the “Escrow Issuer”) has priced an offering of $400 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake ...
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Half-year financial report January – June 2021: Strong second quarter for the building solutions divisions
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
ELMS and Thermo King Partner to Build All-Electric Refrigerated Delivery Vehicle Prototype
ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 - Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board