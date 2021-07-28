checkAd

ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News

NEWARK, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc., a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate, and deter crime, responds below to false and misleading allegations that VICE published on July 26, 2021:

To the Communities We Serve:

Recently, VICE published outrageous allegations that create a false narrative about our technology, review and forensic process that undermine the important work ShotSpotter does every day to help combat the gun violence epidemic.

First, ShotSpotter forensic evidence is 100% reliable and based entirely on the facts and science. ShotSpotter has never altered the information in a court-admissible detailed forensic report based on fitting a police narrative.

It is important to understand that there are two separate and equally important services that ShotSpotter provides relating to gunshot sounds. The first is to detect and report potential gunshots. These are real-time notifications that detect and alert police to a specific gunfire incident. The goal is to quickly determine when and where gunfire has occurred within a city’s coverage area and to create a rapid and precise police response. This process is 97% accurate based on customers reporting back to the company for the years 2019 and 2020.

ShotSpotter also is available to provide, a detailed forensic report that is prepared as courtroom evidence and for expert witness testimony. As opposed to the detect and report service, the forensic service requires a detailed forensic analysis of the gunfire. It provides a more detailed analysis of gunfire. As an example, the immediate detect and report service may or may not report multiple gunshots, the forensic analysis would. Whether gunfire occurs is important to the detect and report service, the number of gunshots may or may not be important to a trial. And it is for this reason that ShotSpotter offer the additional service.

This additional service results in a court-admissible analysis of a gunfire incident. Our expert forensic analysts spend on average eight hours per incident to compile a court-admissible report using specialized tools that are different than for alerts that is 100% exact on rounds fired, timing, sequence and location of shots fired – something they can testify to in court under oath.

