checkAd

Western Resources Provides Corporate and Project Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 02:44  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) (the “Company”) is pleased to report on the overall status of and progress on the Company’s Milestone Potash Phase 1 Project (the “Project”) operated by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp. (“Western”), and the Company’s gradual phase out of its real estate investments from its business model in order to improve its financial position and refocus its efforts on the successful completion of the Project.

Since suspending construction of the Project in May of last year, Western has continued advancing and optimizing its mining operations. These are key to securing the remaining project financing required to complete the balance of plant construction. From April 28, 2020, when hot mining started, until its suspension on May 28 this year, Western’s operation team has accumulated extensive experience and collected valuable mining data relevant to the application of its innovative solution mining technology. After extensive analysis of the data, and with the help of a number of leading solution mining experts, Western is developing an optimized solution mining plan.

The new plan is to focus on the increase of solution mining efficiency and life span of the mining caverns. To have those positive changes reflected in the overall economic assessment of the Project, Western has engaged a third-party engineering firm to review the operation plans and update its National Instrument 43-101 technical report. The updated report will also include an anticipated increase in the Project’s mine life from 12 to 40 years. Key findings of the report are expected to be released by mid-October 2021.

In terms of financing, the Company would like to express its utmost thanks to all the contractors and suppliers for their kind understanding and support and we are pleased to note that majority of key creditors have agreed to extend Western’s payment deadlines, which enables Western to focus on obtaining the investments necessary to secure Project financing. Although the Company and Western have been faced with certain challenges and uncertainties, our goal remains to complete Project financing by end of this year, which is expected to allow Western to pay off outstanding creditors, and to restart mining operations and Project construction.

In order to support the Company’s liquidity, the Company commenced the process of selling its real estate investments earlier this year, with all property sales expected to close by the end of the 3rd quarter of this year. Thereafter, the Company will focus its business efforts solely on the development of the Project.

About Western Resources Corp.

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) and its wholly owned subsidiary Western Potash Corp. are constructing what is expected will be Canada’s newest and most innovative, environmentally friendly, and capital-efficient potash mine. This will be the first potash mine in the world that is expected to leave no surface salt tailings, reducing the water consumption by half as well as significantly improving energy efficiency. The Phase I Project is expected to move into production in 2022 (subject, among other things, to successful completion of additional project financing), and will form the basis for further expansions.

For more information on the Project, please refer to: www.westernpotash.com, or call Tel: 306-924-9378.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the filing and results of the Technical Report. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is set out herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Resources Provides Corporate and Project Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) (the “Company”) is pleased to report on the overall status of and progress on the Company’s Milestone Potash Phase 1 Project (the “Project”) operated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake ...
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Half-year financial report January – June 2021: Strong second quarter for the building solutions divisions
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
ELMS and Thermo King Partner to Build All-Electric Refrigerated Delivery Vehicle Prototype
ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 - Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board