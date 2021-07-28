checkAd

Timberland Bancorp’s Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Diluted Share Increases 12% to $0.83

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 01:30  |  19   |   |   

  • Year-to-Date Net Income Increases 20% to $21.57 Million
  • Quarterly Return on Average Assets of 1.63%
  • Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 14.02%
  • Announces $0.21 Quarterly Cash Dividend and a $0.10 Special Dividend

HOQUIAM, Wash., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that net income increased 13% to $7.02 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $6.21 million for the comparable quarter one year ago, which quarter was affected by a $1.00 million ($790,000 after income taxes) provision to the loan loss reserves, and decreased $227,000, or 3%, from $7.25 million for the preceding quarter. Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) increased 12% to $0.83 for the current quarter from $0.74 for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 3% from $0.86 for the preceding quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, Timberland earned a record $21.57 million, or $2.55 per diluted common share, a 20% increase in net income and EPS from $17.91 million, or $2.12 per diluted common share for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, which nine month period was affected by a $3.20 million ($2.53 million after income taxes) provision to the loan loss reserves.

Timberland’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.21 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. Both dividends are payable on August 27, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021.

“We are pleased to report strong quarterly net income and record profitability for the first nine months of fiscal 2021,” stated Michael Sand, President and CEO. “Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan proceeds and federal stimulus payments contributed to strong deposit growth of $204.11 million during the past twelve months including $40.79 million during the quarter just ended. The 15% increase in deposits year-over-year has increased the Bank’s liquidity significantly above normal levels. Net loans outstanding, net of PPP loans, increased this quarter at an annualized rate of 6% and we continue to be encouraged by the increased business activity we are seeing in our markets.”     

“Staff continues to be diligently and successfully engaged in the task of filing SBA loan forgiveness applications for businesses in our communities that obtained PPP financing through Timberland Bank. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, PPP loans were reduced by $42.54 million and $95.63 million of PPP loans remained on the Bank’s balance sheet at quarter end. Timberland participated in the origination of PPP loans during every phase of the program and originated $192.43 million of PPP loans for existing as well as new clients.”  

“Timberland’s Board is also pleased to have announced today the appointment of Parul Bhandari to Timberland’s Board of Directors. During the past few years Timberland has sought to acquire directors with strong technology backgrounds and Ms. Bhandari is the third Director with significant experience and expertise in the technology sector to join Timberland’s Board. She brings to Timberland 20 plus years of experience scaling businesses through data, cloud and AI powered digital transformation. Ms. Bhandari leads the Partner Strategy for the Worldwide Media and Communications Industry group at Microsoft. Additional background information is included in a separate press release published today. With Ms. Bhandari’s appointment, Timberland now has eight independent directors, equally balanced between men and women. We look forward to Ms. Bhandari’s participation and counsel as a member of Timberland’s Board of Directors.”                       

Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the period ended June 30, 2021, compared to March 31, 2021 or June 30, 2020):

Earnings Highlights:

  • Net income increased 13% to $7.02 million for the current quarter from $6.21 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 3% from $7.25 million for the preceding quarter;
  • EPS increased 12% to $0.83 for the current quarter from $0.74 for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 3% from $0.86 for the preceding quarter;
  • Net income increased 20% to $21.57 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 from $17.91 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020;
  • EPS increased 20% to $2.55 for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 from $2.12 for the first nine months of fiscal 2020;
  • Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 14.02% and 1.63%, respectively;
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.22% for the current quarter compared to 3.21% for the preceding quarter and 3.63% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and
  • The efficiency ratio was relatively stable at 49.43% for the current quarter compared to 48.99% for the preceding quarter and 49.96% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets increased 14% year-over-year and 2% from the prior quarter;
  • Total deposits increased 15% year-over-year and 3% from the prior quarter;
  • Net loans receivable (including SBA PPP loans) decreased 1% year-over-year and decreased 3% from the prior quarter;
  • Net loans receivable (excluding SBA PPP loans) increased 2% year-over-year and increased 2% from the prior quarter;
  • Non-performing assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.14%; and
  • Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $24.36 and $22.39, respectively, at June 30, 2021.

Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for loan losses plus non-interest income) increased 1% to $17.42 million for the current quarter from $17.34 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased slightly from $17.45 million for the preceding quarter. Operating revenue increased 3% to $52.46 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 from $50.84 million for the comparable period one year ago.

Net interest income increased 5% to $13.16 million for the current quarter from $12.48 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and increased 5% from $12.57 million for the preceding quarter.   Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter was 3.22% compared to 3.21% for the preceding quarter and 3.63% for the comparable quarter one year ago.   NIM compression over the past year has largely been a result of the low interest rate environment and an increase in the level of liquidity held in overnight funds. The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately 13 basis points due to the accretion of $84,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition and the collection of $443,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees. The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately six basis points due to the accretion of $86,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition and the collection of $129,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest and late fees. The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately ten basis points due to the accretion of $170,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition and the collection of $177,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest and late fees.

U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) PPP loans contribute to interest income through the 1.00% interest rate earned on outstanding loan balances and also through the accretion of loan origination fees into interest income over the life of each PPP loan. At June 30, 2021, Timberland had SBA PPP deferred loan origination fees of $3.31 million remaining to be accreted into interest income over the remaining life of the loans. The following table details the interest income recognized from SBA PPP loans:

SBA PPP Loan Income
($ in thousands)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
Interest income $ 293     $ 306     $ 240  
Loan origination fee accretion   1,296       1,143       443  
Total SBA PPP loan income $ 1,589     $ 1,449     $ 683  
           

Net interest income increased 1% to $38.75 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 from $38.36 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Timberland’s net interest margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was 3.30%, compared to 4.08% for the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

No provision for loan losses was made during the current and preceding quarter, compared to a $1.00 million ($790,000 after income taxes) provision for loan losses for the comparable quarter one year ago. No provision for loan losses was made during the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a $3.20 million ($2.53 million after income taxes) provision for loan losses for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-interest income decreased 12% to $4.27 million for the current quarter from $4.86 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 13% from $4.89 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $179,000 valuation allowance on loan servicing rights for the current quarter (compared to a $438,000 valuation recovery on servicing rights for the preceding quarter) and a $151,000 decrease in gain on sales of loans. These decreases were partially offset by a $126,000 increase in ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees. The valuation allowance on loan servicing rights was primarily due to an increase in projected mortgage prepayment speeds due to declines in mortgage interest rates during the quarter. The increase in ATM and debit card interchange transaction fee income was primarily due to increased debit card activity. The decrease in gain on sales of loans compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in the average pricing spread on loans sold during the current quarter. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income increased 10% to $13.71 million from $12.47 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Total operating expenses for the current quarter increased 1% to $8.61 million from $8.55 million for the preceding quarter and decreased 1% from $8.66 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.   The increase in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an $81,000 increase in professional fees, a $73,000 increase in OREO expense, a $58,000 increase in loan administration expenses, a $44,000 increase in deposit operations expense and smaller increases in several other expense categories. These increases were partially offset by a $224,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefit expense and smaller decreases in several other expense categories.   The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 49.43% compared to 48.99% for the preceding quarter and 49.96% for the comparable quarter one year ago.   Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses increased 1% to $25.57 million from $25.32 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020. The efficiency ratio for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 improved to 48.75% from 49.81% for the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $135,000 to $1.79 million from $1.65 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to a $143,000 decrease in the tax benefit from stock option dispositions.   Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 18.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The fiscal year-to-date provision for income taxes increased $916,000 to $5.32 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 from $4.40 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, primarily due to higher income before income taxes. Timberland’s effective income tax rate for the nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 19.8%.  

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $41.22 million, or 2%, to $1.74 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.70 billion at March 31, 2021.   The increase was primarily due to a $70.38 million increase in total cash and cash equivalents and a $5.70 million net increase in investment securities and CDs held for investment, and smaller increases in several other categories. This increase was partially offset by a $29.12 million decrease in net loans receivable (due to SBA PPP loan payoffs). Excluding SBA PPP loans, net loans receivable increased during the current quarter at an annualized rate of 6%. The increase in total assets was funded primarily by an increase in total deposits and by retained net income.

Loans

Primarily as a result of the successful processing of SBA PPP loan forgiveness applications totaling $42.54 million, net loans receivable decreased $29.12 million, or 3%, to $1.002 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.031 billion at March 31, 2021. The decrease in SBA PPP loans was partially offset by a $6.25 million increase in commercial business loans, a $6.02 million increase in construction and land development loans and smaller increases in several other categories.

 
Loan Portfolio
($ in thousands)
           
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
Mortgage loans:                      
One- to four-family (a) $ 119,173     11 %   $ 117,184     10 %   $ 120,514     11 %
Multi-family   94,756     9       92,435     8       79,468     7  
Commercial   458,889     41       461,966     40       455,454     40  
Construction - custom and owner/builder   105,484     9       105,305     9       134,709     12  
Construction - speculative one-to four-family   18,038     2       17,289     2       12,136     1  
Construction - commercial   43,879     4       42,340     4       33,166     3  
Construction - multi-family   45,624     4       44,266     4       27,449     2  
Construction - land                      
Development   4,434     --       2,238     --       6,132     1  
Land   18,289     2       19,041     2       27,009     3  
Total mortgage loans   908,566     82       902,064     79       896,037     80  
                       
Consumer loans:                      
Home equity and second mortgage   31,891     3       32,026     3       34,405     3  
Other   2,725     --       2,756     --       3,552     --  
Total consumer loans   34,616     3       34,782     3       37,957     3  
                       
Commercial loans:                      
Commercial business loans   72,890     6       66,645     6       71,586     6  
SBA PPP loans   95,633     9       138,175     12       122,581     11  
Total commercial loans   168,523     15       204,820     18       194,167     17  
Total loans   1,111,705     100 %     1,141,666     100 %     1,128,161     100 %
Less:                      
Undisbursed portion of construction loans in process   (90,332 )         (90,550 )         (95,785 )    
Deferred loan origination fees   (6,339 )         (6,999 )         (6,723 )    
Allowance for loan losses   (13,469 )         (13,434 )         (12,894 )    
Total loans receivable, net $ 1,001,565         $ 1,030,683         $ 1,012,759      

_______________________
(a)   Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $3,359, $8,455 and $9,837 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.  

The following table highlights nine commercial real estate (“CRE”) segments generally presumed to have the potential to be more adversely affected by work at home and COVID related social distancing practices than other segments of the loan portfolio.

 
CRE Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral
($ in thousands)
             
Collateral Type   Amount   Percent of CRE Portfolio   Percent of Total Loan Portfolio
Office buildings   $ 74,439     16 %   7 %
Medical/dental offices     55,775     12     5  
Other retail buildings     40,475     9     4  
Hotels/motels     26,271     6     2  
Restaurants     25,427     6     2  
Nursing homes     18,902     4     2  
Shopping centers     14,252     3     1  
Churches     13,131     3     1  
Mini-Storage     12,662     3     1  
Additional CRE     177,555     38     16  
Total CRE   $ 458,889     100 %   41 %
                     

Within Timberland’s commercial business loan portfolio (non-CRE) resides a segment of restaurant loans totaling $7.40 million in outstanding balances at June 30, 2021. As additional security for these loans, Timberland holds cash collateral of 25% of the segment’s associated outstanding loan balances. Unless prior arrangements are made, and Timberland consents, loans falling more than four weeks delinquent are eligible for purchase from Timberland’s portfolio in accordance with a Marketing and Servicing Agreement in existence since March 6, 2014.     

Timberland originated $146.60 million in loans (including $6.16 million of SBA PPP loans) during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $250.01 million (including $122.58 million of SBA PPP loans) for the comparable quarter one year ago and $167.15 million (including $58.70 million of SBA PPP loans) for the preceding quarter. Timberland continues to sell fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. Timberland also periodically sells the guaranteed portion of SBA loans. During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $41.06 million were sold compared to $52.08 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and $41.29 million for the preceding quarter.

Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment increased $5.70 million, or 4%, to $151.98 million at June 30, 2021, from $146.28 million at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the purchase of additional mortgage-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury securities and was partially offset by CDs maturing during the quarter.

Timberland’s liquidity continues to remain strong. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 39.2% of total liabilities at June 30, 2021, compared to 36.1% at March 31, 2021, and 28.8% one year ago.  

Deposits

Total deposits increased $40.79 million, or 3%, during the current quarter to $1.52 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.48 billion at March 31, 2021. The quarter’s increase consisted of a $26.14 million increase in NOW checking account balances, a $16.71 million increase in money market account balances, and a $4.37 million increase in savings account balances. These increases were partially offset by a $3.60 million decrease in non-interest-bearing demand account balances and a $2.82 million decrease in certificates of deposit account balances.

Deposit Breakdown
($ in thousands)
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
    Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
Non-interest-bearing demand   $ 495,938     33 %   $ 499,541     34 %   $ 427,102     32 %
NOW checking     429,950     28       403,811     27       352,999     27  
Savings     255,103     17       250,736     17       212,645     16  
Money market     189,443     12       171,896     11       150,611     12  
Money market – reciprocal     12,253     1       13,094     1       11,257     1  
Certificates of deposit under $250     115,782     7       119,388     8       131,980     10  
Certificates of deposit $250 and over     24,183     2       23,393     2       31,946     2  
Total deposits   $ 1,522,652     100 %   $ 1,481,859     100 %   $ 1,318,540     100 %
                                           

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders’ equity increased $4.95 million, or 2%, to $203.49 million at June 30, 2021, from $198.54 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income of $7.02 million for the quarter, which was partially offset by the payment of $1.76 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 16,688 shares of the Company’s common stock for $469,000 (an average price of $28.08 per share). Timberland had 399,282 shares available to be repurchased on its existing stock repurchase plan at June 30, 2021.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 22.60% and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.03% at June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.14% at June 30, 2021, from 0.31% one year ago and 0.16% at March 31, 2021. There were net recoveries of $35,000 for the current quarter compared to net recoveries of $2,000 for the preceding quarter and net recoveries of $4,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago.   No provisions for loan losses were made during the current and preceding quarter compared to a $1.00 million provision for loan losses for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Timberland consistently worked with borrowers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by offering loan deferral and forbearance plans during the pandemic.   One year ago, at June 30, 2020, Timberland had granted deferrals on 209 loans with balances aggregating to $135.83 million (13.4% of net loans receivable). Deferrals were primarily approved for 90-day periods with interest continuing to accrue or with interest scheduled to be paid monthly. However, nearly all borrowers that were granted deferrals have resumed making regular payments and as of June 30, 2021, only one loan remained on deferral status. The following table notes the single COVID-19 related loan still on deferral status as of June 30, 2021. Interest is being paid monthly on this loan.

 
COVID-19 Loan Modifications
($ in thousands)
         
Industry / Collateral Type   Amount   Percent of
Net Loans
Receivable
Hotel   $ 1,703     0.17 %
               

The allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.33% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.26% one year ago and 1.29% at March 31, 2021. If SBA PPP loans, which are 100% SBA guaranteed, are excluded, the ALL to loans receivable (excluding SBA PPP loans) at June 30, 2021 was 1.46% (non-GAAP).  

The ALL as a percentage of loans receivable is also impacted by the loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition. Included in the recorded value of loans acquired in acquisitions are net discounts which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on such loans because they are carried at an amount below their outstanding principal balance. The initial recorded value of loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition was $123.62 million and the related fair value discount was $2.08 million, or 1.68% of the loans acquired. The remaining fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition was $499,000 at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (excluding SBA PPP loan balances and the remaining aggregate balance of the loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition) was 1.53% (non-GAAP) at June 30, 2021.

The following table details the ALL as a percentage of loans receivable:

    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020
ALL to loans receivable   1.33 %   1.29 %   1.26 %
ALL to loans receivable (excluding SBA PPP loans) (non-GAAP)   1.46 %   1.48 %   1.43 %
ALL to loans receivable (excluding SBA PPP loans and South Sound Acquisition loans) (non-GAAP)   1.53 %   1.56 %   1.55 %

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans decreased $611,000, or 17%, to $2.94 million at June 30, 2021, from $3.55 million one year ago, and decreased $985,000, or 25%, from $3.93 million at March 31, 2021.   Non-accrual loans decreased $986,000, or 33%, to $2.03 million at June 30, 2021, from $3.02 million one year ago and decreased $276,000, or 12%, from $2.31 million at March 31, 2021

 
Non-Accrual Loans
($ in thousands)
           
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity
Mortgage loans:                      
One- to four-family $411     2   $415     2   $927     5
Commercial   373     1     643     2     875     3
Land   169     2     173     2     185     2
Total mortgage loans   953     5     1,231     6     1,987     10
                       
Consumer loans                      
Home equity and second                      
Mortgage   545     6     539     6     586     7
Other   18     2     8     1     10     1
Total consumer loans   563     8     547     7     596     8
                       
Commercial business loans   513     7     527     7     432     6
Total loans $2,029     20   $2,305     20   $3,015     24
                                   

OREO and other repossessed assets decreased 89% to $157,000 at June 30, 2021, from $1.47 million at June 30, 2020, and remained unchanged from $157,000 at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the OREO and other repossessed asset portfolio consisted of three individual land parcels. No OREO properties were sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

 
OREO and Other Repossessed Assets
($ in thousands)
           
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity
Land $ 157     3   $ 157     3   $ 1,466     8
Total $ 157     3   $ 157     3   $ 1,466     8
                                   

Acquisition of South Sound Bank
On October 1, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of South Sound Bank, a Washington-state chartered bank, headquartered in Olympia, Washington (“South Sound Acquisition”). The Company acquired 100% of the outstanding common stock of South Sound Bank, and South Sound Bank was merged into Timberland Bank and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, South Sound Bank shareholders received 0.746 of a share of the Company’s common stock and $5.68825 in cash per share of South Sound Bank common stock. The Company issued 904,826 shares of its common stock (valued at $28,267,000 based on the Company’s closing stock price on September 30, 2018 of $31.24 per share) and paid $6,903,000 in cash in the transaction for total consideration paid of $35,170,000.

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).    

Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plan, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the effect of the novel coronavirus of 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, including the Company’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in our allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that may be impacted by deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing assets in our loan portfolio, and may result in our allowance for loan losses not being adequate to cover actual losses, and require us to materially increase our loan loss reserves; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; uncertainty regarding the future of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”), and the potential transition away from LIBOR toward new interest rate benchmarks; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our allowance for loan losses, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules including as a result of Basel III; the impact of the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and implementing regulations; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risk associated with the loans on our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common and stock; adverse changes in the securities markets; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of war or any terrorist activities; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations; pricing, products and services including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (“CARES Act”), the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (“CAA”), and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021; and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this report to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us, and could negatively affect the Company’s consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.

     
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		  Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(unaudited)   2021   2021   2020
  Interest and dividend income            
  Loans receivable   $ 13,298     $ 12,790     $ 12,871  
  Investment securities     292       284       345  
  Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments     28       27       23  
  Interest bearing deposits in banks     247       259       429  
  Total interest and dividend income     13,865       13,360       13,668  
               
  Interest expense            
  Deposits     690       764       1,159  
  Borrowings     18       29       29  
  Total interest expense     708       793       1,188  
  Net interest income     13,157       12,567       12,480  
  Provision for loan losses     --       --       1,000  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     13,157       12,567       11,480  
               
  Non-interest income            
  Service charges on deposits     948       941       858  
  ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees     1,363       1,237       1,069  
  Gain on sales of loans, net     1,607       1,758       2,141  
  Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings     150       146       148  
  Servicing income (expense) on loans sold, net     (9 )     (10 )     35  
  Valuation recovery (allowance) on loan servicing rights, net     (179 )     438       --  
  Recoveries on investment securities, net     6       3       6  
  Other     380       373       598  
  Total non-interest income, net     4,266       4,886       4,855  
               
  Non-interest expense            
  Salaries and employee benefits     4,554       4,778       4,570  
  Premises and equipment     995       998       1,077  
  Loss on disposition of premises and equipment, net     --       --       4  
  Advertising     162       155       150  
  OREO and other repossessed assets, net     5       (68 )     11  
  ATM and debit card processing     464       445       405  
  Postage and courier     141       149       137  
  State and local taxes     284       255       255  
  Professional fees     262       181       286  
  FDIC insurance expense     100       105       143  
  Loan administration and foreclosure     148       90       191  
  Data processing and telecommunications     627       634       603  
  Deposit operations     289       245       245  
  Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)     90       91       101  
  Other, net     492       493       483  
  Total non-interest expense, net     8,613       8,551       8,661  
               
  Income before income taxes     8,810       8,902       7,674  
  Provision for income taxes     1,786       1,651       1,463  
  Net income   $ 7,024     $ 7,251     $ 6,211  
               
  Net income per common share:            
  Basic   $ 0.84     $ 0.87     $ 0.75  
  Diluted     0.83       0.86       0.74  
               
  Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
  Basic     8,365,350       8,331,121       8,309,947  
  Diluted     8,465,393       8,444,798       8,378,983  
                           
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		  Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)   June 30,       June 30,
(unaudited)   2021       2020
  Interest and dividend income            
  Loans receivable   $ 39,406         $ 38,457  
  Investment securities     877           1,274  
  Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments     83           95  
  Interest bearing deposits in banks     816           2,164  
  Total interest and dividend income     41,182           41,990  
               
  Interest expense            
  Deposits     2,358           3,591  
  Borrowings     76           37  
  Total interest expense     2,434           3,628  
  Net interest income     38,748           38,362  
  Provision for loan losses     --           3,200  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     38,748           35,162  
               
  Non-interest income            
  Service charges on deposits     2,943           3,136  
  ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees     3,755           3,178  
  Gain on sales of loans, net     5,367           3,829  
  BOLI net earnings     445           442  
  Servicing income (expense) on loans sold, net     (4 )         171  
  Valuation recovery (allowance) on loan servicing rights, net     23           (23 )
  Recoveries on investment securities, net     14           113  
  Other     1,168           1,627  
  Total non-interest income, net     13,711           12,473  
               
  Non-interest expense            
  Salaries and employee benefits     13,944           13,913  
  Premises and equipment     2,949           2,914  
  Gain on disposition of premises and equipment, net     --           (98 )
  Advertising     472           493  
  OREO and other repossessed assets, net     (89 )         60  
  ATM and debit card processing     1,341           1,203  
  Postage and courier     428           416  
  State and local taxes     822           705  
  Professional fees     675           766  
  FDIC insurance expense (credit)     301           116  
  Loan administration and foreclosure     319           358  
  Data processing and telecommunications     1,868           1,702  
  Deposit operations     818           836  
  Amortization of CDI     271           304  
  Other, net     1,455           1,631  
  Total non-interest expense, net     25,574           25,319  
               
  Income before income taxes     26,885           22,316  
  Provision for income taxes     5,320           4,404  
  Net income   $ 21,565         $ 17,912  
               
  Net income per common share:            
  Basic   $ 2.59         $ 2.15  
  Diluted     2.55           2.12  
               
  Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
  Basic     8,336,590           8,331,908  
  Diluted     8,440,861           8,437,030  
                       


   
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 		 
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020
Assets            
Cash and due from financial institutions   $ 25,387     $ 21,707     $ 24,691  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     478,339       411,635       246,953  
  Total cash and cash equivalents     503,726       433,342       271,644  
               
Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost     31,218       39,674       72,014  
Investment securities:            
  Held to maturity, at amortized cost     52,314       36,465       30,660  
  Available for sale, at fair value     67,491       69,184       41,914  
Investments in equity securities, at fair value     960       957       977  
FHLB stock     2,103       2,303       1,922  
Other investments, at cost     3,000       3,000       3,000  
Loans held for sale     3,359       8,455       9,837  
             
Loans receivable     1,015,034       1,044,117       1,025,653  
Less: Allowance for loan losses     (13,469 )     (13,434 )     (12,894 )
  Net loans receivable     1,001,565       1,030,683       1,012,759  
               
Premises and equipment, net     22,519       22,763       23,119  
OREO and other repossessed assets, net     157       157       1,466  
BOLI     22,041       21,891       21,447  
Accrued interest receivable     4,260       4,471       4,614  
Goodwill     15,131       15,131       15,131  
CDI     1,354       1,444       1,727  
Loan servicing rights, net     3,548       3,604       3,073  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,360       2,436       2,662  
Other assets     3,354       3,284       3,676  
  Total assets   $ 1,740,460     $ 1,699,244     $ 1,521,642  
               
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity            
Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand   $ 495,938     $ 499,541     $ 427,102  
Deposits: Interest-bearing     1,026,714       982,318       891,438  
  Total deposits     1,522,652       1,481,859       1,318,540  
               
Operating lease liabilities     2,432       2,499       2,695  
FHLB borrowings     5,000       10,000       10,000  
Other liabilities and accrued expenses     6,884       6,343       7,601  
  Total liabilities     1,536,968       1,500,701       1,338,836  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
         8,353,969 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2021
         8,361,457 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2021
         8,310,793 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2020 		    42,624       42,949       42,352  
Retained earnings     160,739       155,473       140,478  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     129       121       (24 )
  Total shareholders’ equity     203,492       198,543       182,806  
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,740,460     $ 1,699,244     $ 1,521,642  
                           


   
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA   Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:            
Return on average assets (a)     1.63 %     1.75 %     1.70 %
Return on average equity (a)     14.02 %     14.89 %     13.83 %
Net interest margin (a)     3.22 %     3.21 %     3.63 %
Efficiency ratio     49.43 %     48.99 %     49.96 %
             
    Nine Months Ended
    June 30,       June 30,
    2021       2020
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:            
Return on average assets (a)     1.74 %         1.79 %
Return on average equity (a)     14.76 %         13.53 %
Net interest margin (a)     3.30 %         4.08 %
Efficiency ratio     48.75 %         49.81 %
             
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:            
Non-accrual loans   $ 2,029     $ 2,305     $ 3,015  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing     --       --       --  
Non-performing investment securities     179       188       228  
OREO and other repossessed assets     157       157       1,466  
Total non-performing assets (b)   $ 2,365     $ 2,650     $ 4,709  
             
Non-performing assets to total assets (b)     0.14 %     0.16 %     0.31 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter   $ (35 )   $ (2 )   $ (4 )
ALL to non-accrual loans     664 %     583 %     428 %
ALL to loans receivable (c)     1.33 %     1.29 %     1.26 %
ALL to loans receivable (excluding SBA PPP loans) (d) (non-GAAP)     1.46 %     1.48 %     1.43 %
ALL to loans receivable (excluding SBA PPP loans and South Sound Acquisition loans) (d) (e) (non-GAAP)     1.53 %     1.56 %     1.55 %
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual status (f)   $ 2,380     $ 2,864     $ 2,876  
             
CAPITAL RATIOS:            
Tier 1 leverage capital     11.03 %     11.19 %     11.55 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital     21.34 %     19.47 %     19.39 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital     21.34 %     19.47 %     19.39 %
Total risk-based capital     22.60 %     20.72 %     20.65 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     10.85 %     10.81 %     11.03 %
             
BOOK VALUES:            
Book value per common share   $ 24.36     $ 23.75     $ 22.00  
Tangible book value per common share (g)     22.39       21.76       19.97  

________________________________________________

(a) Annualized
(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets. Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual status are not included.
(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for loan losses.
(d) Does not include PPP loans totaling $95,633, $138,175 and $122,581 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(e) Does not include loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition totaling $40,622, $46,626 and $73,084 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(f) Does not include troubled debt restructured loans totaling $187, $192 and $207 reported as non-accrual loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(g) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).

 
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate
                       
Assets                      
Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,032,591     5.15 %   $ 1,044,476     4.90 %   $ 1,015,966     5.07 %
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)   115,839     1.10       101,675     1.23       81,086     1.82  
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs   487,508     0.20       422,286     0.24       278,158     0.62  
Total interest-earning assets   1,635,938     3.39       1,568,437     3.41       1,375,210     3.97  
Other assets   87,638           85,203           87,905      
Total assets $ 1,723,576         $ 1,653,640         $ 1,463,115      
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                      
NOW checking accounts $ 416,234     0.13 %   $ 394,612     0.16 %   $ 332,502     0.26 %
Money market accounts   196,187     0.29       178,768     0.30       156,537     0.47  
Savings accounts   253,147     0.08       236,504     0.08       199,054     0.11  
Certificates of deposit accounts   141,301     1.02       146,065     1.19       168,368     1.68  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,006,869     0.27       955,949     0.32       856,461     0.54  
Borrowings   5,769     1.25       10,003     1.17       10,000     1.17  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,012,638     0.28       965,952     0.33       866,461     0.55  
                       
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   499,383           482,528           406,396      
Other liabilities   11,217           10,365           10,684      
Shareholders’ equity   200,338           194,795           179,574      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,723,576         $ 1,653,640         $ 1,463,115      
                       
Interest rate spread     3.11 %       3.08 %       3.42 %
Net interest margin (2)     3.22 %       3.21 %       3.63 %
Average interest-earning assets to                      
average interest-bearing liabilities   161.55 %         162.37 %         158.72 %    

 _____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets

 
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
  For the Nine Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate
               
Assets              
Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,035,733     5.07 %   $ 949,822     5.40 %
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)   103,821     1.23       76,282     2.40  
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs   427,881     0.25       226,129     1.28  
Total interest-earning assets   1,567,435     3.50       1,252,233     4.47  
Other assets   85,636           85,405      
Total assets $ 1,653,071         $ 1,337,638      
               
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity              
NOW checking accounts $ 396,140     0.16 %   $ 310,717     0.29 %
Money market accounts   181,115     0.30       144,663     0.54  
Savings accounts   237,456     0.08       184,076     0.10  
Certificates of deposit accounts   147,530     1.20       168,148     1.75  
Total interest-bearing deposits   962,241     0.33       807,604     0.59  
Borrowings   8,592     1.17       4,234     1.17  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   970,833     0.34       811,838     0.60  
               
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   476,628           339,460      
Other liabilities   10,757           9,823      
Shareholders’ equity   194,853           176,517      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,653,071         $ 1,337,638      
               
Interest rate spread     3.16 %       3.87 %
Net interest margin (2)     3.30 %       4.08 %
Average interest-earning assets to              
average interest-bearing liabilities   161.45 %         154.25 %    

_____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands)   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
             
Shareholders’ equity   $ 203,492     $ 198,543     $ 182,806  
Less goodwill and CDI     (16,485 )     (16,575 )     (16,858 )
Tangible common equity   $ 187,007     $ 181,968     $ 165,948  
             
Total assets   $ 1,740,460     $ 1,699,244     $ 1,521,642  
Less goodwill and CDI     (16,485 )     (16,575 )     (16,858 )
Tangible assets   $ 1,723,975     $ 1,682,669     $ 1,504,784  
                         


Contact:   Michael R. Sand,
President & CEO
Dean J. Brydon, CFO
(360) 533-4747
www.timberlandbank.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Timberland Bancorp’s Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Diluted Share Increases 12% to $0.83 Year-to-Date Net Income Increases 20% to $21.57 MillionQuarterly Return on Average Assets of 1.63%Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 14.02%Announces $0.21 Quarterly Cash Dividend and a $0.10 Special Dividend HOQUIAM, Wash., July 27, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake ...
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Half-year financial report January – June 2021: Strong second quarter for the building solutions divisions
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
ELMS and Thermo King Partner to Build All-Electric Refrigerated Delivery Vehicle Prototype
ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 - Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board