checkAd

Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 04:46  |  27   |   |   

ESPOO, Finland, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group delivers cutting-edge Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to ams OSRAM for volume manufacturing of optical semiconductor devices.

ams OSRAM has invested in a fully automated PICOSUN Morpher production cluster, which can deposit multiple materials on a batch of wafers even during the same process run. The flexibility and process variety of the PICOSUN Morpher system is a key advantage, which enables volume production as well as the testing of new processes for R&D of future products.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Austria Microsystems!
Short
Basispreis 17,68€
Hebel 14,34
Ask 1,02
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 15,82€
Hebel 14,20
Ask 1,10
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Picosun Group and ams OSRAM have collaborated in a public funded project FLINGO (m-era.net project) to develop new ALD materials and processes to improve the characteristics of LEDs, such as efficiency and durability. The collaboration between the parties will continue after the ALD system delivery with activities to further expand the use of ALD in optoelectronic semiconductor processing. 

"We have been working with Picosun since 2010 and now with this investment we can bring our collaboration to the next level. We are very excited to have the PICOSUN Morpher F cluster platform installed in our cleanroom", states Dr. Sebastian Taeger, at ams OSRAM.

"The optical semiconductor market is one focus area of Picosun today. It is a fast-growing market where we have a strong presence with our tailored solutions for compound semiconductor-based devices. We have had excellent collaboration with the ams OSRAM technical team during project FLINGO and during the system specification stage. The expertise from both companies has resulted in optimized ALD solutions to boost the performance of the customer's products.", continues Dr. Christoph Hossbach, General Manager of Picosun Europe GmbH.

More information:

Dr. Christoph Hossbach, General Manager, Picosun Europe GmbH
Tel. +49 1522 449 49 11
Email: info@picosun.com

www.picosun.com

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field – dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

Seite 1 von 2
ams Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM ESPOO, Finland, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Picosun Group delivers cutting-edge Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to ams OSRAM for volume manufacturing of optical semiconductor devices. ams OSRAM has invested in a fully automated PICOSUN …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Nium Raises US$200+ Million Series D and Becomes First Global B2B Payments Unicorn from Southeast ...
Most loved brands: everyone loves Netflix - except Generation Z
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
At 3.99% CAGR, Medical Imaging Market Size is Expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027 Says ...
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
Fireblocks Solidifies Unicorn Status with $310 Million Series D at $2 Billion Valuation
Event-Based Vision Approaches Commercialization, Says IDTechEx
MicroPort Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Announces US$150 Million Series C Investment
Titel
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21ROUNDUP: Personalplanungs-Softwareanbieter Atoss Software steigert Umsatz
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Personalplanungs-Softwareanbieter Atoss Software steigert Umsatz
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21UBS stuft AMS auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
13.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Oddo BHF senkt AMS auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 18 Franken
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
13.07.21ODDO BHF stuft AMS auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
12.07.21BARCLAYS stuft AMS auf 'Underweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
05.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: OSRAM Licht AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
01.07.21DGAP-News: ams AG: ams OSRAM gibt den Abschluss des Verkaufs des Geschäftssegments Digital Systems in Nordamerika an Acuity Brands bekannt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
01.07.21DGAP-News: ams AG: ams OSRAM gibt den Abschluss des Verkaufs des Geschäftssegments Digital Systems in Nordamerika an Acuity Brands bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21DGAP-News: ams AG: ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten