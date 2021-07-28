Coca-Cola to Auction Its First-Ever NFT Collectibles on International Friendship Day

Coca-Cola has created its first-ever NFT collectibles to commemorate International Friendship Day on July 30. All Coca-Cola proceeds from the four-day auction on digital marketplace OpenSea will go to Special Olympics International.

Coca-Cola has long been known around the world for bringing people together to experience simple, shared moments that surprise and delight. The brand’s first digital collectibles—inspired by shared moments of friendship—were created in partnership with developer Tafi, the leading creator of custom 3D content for avatar and emoji systems, and Virtue, the agency by Vice, which developed the initial concept.