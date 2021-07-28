Coca-Cola to Auction Its First-Ever NFT Collectibles on International Friendship Day
Coca-Cola has created its first-ever NFT collectibles to commemorate International Friendship Day on July 30. All Coca-Cola proceeds from the four-day auction on digital marketplace OpenSea will go to Special Olympics International.
Coca-Cola has long been known around the world for bringing people together to experience simple, shared moments that surprise and delight. The brand’s first digital collectibles—inspired by shared moments of friendship—were created in partnership with developer Tafi, the leading creator of custom 3D content for avatar and emoji systems, and Virtue, the agency by Vice, which developed the initial concept.
Auctioned as a single lot, the four-piece collection features multi-sensory NFTs housed inside a Friendship Box—itself an NFT—packaged as a loot box, a play on the popular video game feature involving sealed mystery “boxes”:
- The Friendship Box reimagines Coca-Cola’s highly collectible 1956 retro vending machines for the metaverse. A play on the loot box, the exterior is decorated with symbols of friendship and sharing that fade upon opening to reveal the vintage vending machine as the first NFT.
- A custom Coca-Cola Bubble Jacket Wearable—a futuristic jacket—is illuminated with effervescent fizz, purposely designed with subtle nods to Coke’s nostalgic delivery uniforms. It also will include an unlockable version that can be worn in the Decentraland 3D virtual reality platform. Inspired by metaverse trends and utility, the jacket features the Coca-Cola color palette, fusing the metallic red of the aluminium can and caramel brown of the delicious drink.
- The Sound Visualizer captures the experience of sharing a Coca-Cola using instantly recognizable audio cues: the pop of a bottle opening, the sound of a beverage being poured over ice, the unmistakeable fizz and that first refreshing taste.
- The Friendship Card reimagines the design of Coca-Cola’s famous friendship-inspired trading cards from the 1940s for the digital world. The cards bear the “Symbol of Friendship” moniker.
In the spirit of loot boxes, additional unique and valuable surprises will be unveiled exclusively to the auction’s winning bidder when digitally opened.
