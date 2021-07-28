Equinor second quarter 2021 results

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) reports adjusted earnings of USD 4.64 billion and USD 1.58 billion after tax in the second quarter of 2021. IFRS net operating income was USD 5.30 billion and the IFRS net income was USD 1.94 billion.

Strong results due to higher prices, sustained value focus and strict capital discipline.

Solid operational performance and progress in the project portfolio, some projects impacted negatively by Covid-19.

Strong cash flow and significant improvement of adjusted net debt ratio(1) to 16.4%.

Cash dividend of USD 0.18 per share and launch of share buy-back programme.

“We deliver a strong result in the second quarter. Solid operational performance and continued focus on value creation have enabled us to capture additional value from higher commodity prices. Strict capital discipline and a net cash flow of more than USD 4.5 billion, reduce our net debt ratio to 16.4 percent and make us robust for volatility in commodity prices going forward,” says Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor ASA.

“Systematic and sustained improvements on the NCS enable us to capture additional value in the quarter. We progressed our project portfolio with the Norwegian government’s approval of the development plan for Breidablikk, start-up of Martin Linge on NCS and the final investment decision on Bacalhau Phase 1 in Brazil. Projects in execution are progressing despite the impact of Covid-19,” says Opedal.

“We continue to accelerate within renewables through strategic positions and partnerships. In Poland we made significant progress with the award of the support regime for Baltyk II & III with a potential total capacity at 1,440 megawatts. We continue our efforts to reduce emissions. In this quarter we submitted the plan for development and operation of the Troll West electrification, and we have made good progress on Hywind Tampen, the world’s first floating windfarm to power offshore oil and gas platforms,” says Opedal.

Adjusted earnings [5] were USD 4.64 billion in the second quarter, up from USD 0.35 billion in the same period in 2020. Adjusted earnings after tax [5] were USD 1.58 billion, up from USD 0.65 billion in the same period last year.

IFRS net operating income was USD 5.30 billion in the second quarter, up from negative USD 0.47 billion in the same period in 2020. IFRS net income was USD 1.94 billion in the second quarter, compared to negative USD 0.25 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Net operating income was impacted by higher prices for gas and liquids, and net reversals of impairments of USD 0.28 billion including USD 0.11 billion impairment of exploration licences in the second quarter of 2021.