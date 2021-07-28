checkAd

Equinor Q2 Profit Beats Expectations, Revenue a Bit Below

Autor: PLX AI
28.07.2021   

(PLX AI) – Equinor Q2 net operating income USD 5,300 million vs. estimate USD 4,770 million.Q2 net income USD 1,940 million vs. estimate USD 1,640 millionQ2 dividend USD 0.18 vs. estimate USD 0.16Q2 adjusted net income USD 4,640 millionQ2 revenue …

  • (PLX AI) – Equinor Q2 net operating income USD 5,300 million vs. estimate USD 4,770 million.
  • Q2 net income USD 1,940 million vs. estimate USD 1,640 million
  • Q2 dividend USD 0.18 vs. estimate USD 0.16
  • Q2 adjusted net income USD 4,640 million
  • Q2 revenue USD 17,500 million vs. estimate USD 18,000 million
  • Equinor expects gross investments in renewables of around USD 23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and to increase the share of gross investments for renewables and low carbon solutions from around 4% in 2020 to more than 50% by 2030
  • Equinor expects to reach an installed capacity of 12 – 16 GW by 2030
  • Equinor has divested assets for USD 2.3 billion and booked a capital gain of USD 1.7 billion
  • By 2035, Equinor’s ambition is to develop the capacity to store 15 -30 million tonnes CO2 per year and to provide clean hydrogen in 3-5 industrial clusters


