Hexagon Composites ASA’s second quarter and half-year results 2021 will be released on 12 August 2021, 07:00 CET.





Jon Erik Engeset (CEO) and David Bandele (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CEST and the presentation will be broadcasted live via https://hexagongroup.kg5.no/

The presentation will be held in English.

