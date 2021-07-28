checkAd

Hella FY Earnings Better Than Expected, With Adj. EBIT of EUR 510 Million

Autor: PLX AI
28.07.2021, 06:55  |  12   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hella FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,500 million.FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%FY adjusted EBIT EUR 510 million vs. estimate EUR 419 millionWith these preliminary financial results, HELLA is in the upper reaches of the forecast ranges raised in …

  • (PLX AI) – Hella FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,500 million.
  • FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%
  • FY adjusted EBIT EUR 510 million vs. estimate EUR 419 million
  • With these preliminary financial results, HELLA is in the upper reaches of the forecast ranges raised in December 2020
  • Accordingly, the company has continued to grow more rapidly than the global automotive market.
