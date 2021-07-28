Hella FY Earnings Better Than Expected, With Adj. EBIT of EUR 510 Million
- (PLX AI) – Hella FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,500 million.
- FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%
- FY adjusted EBIT EUR 510 million vs. estimate EUR 419 million
- With these preliminary financial results, HELLA is in the upper reaches of the forecast ranges raised in December 2020
- Accordingly, the company has continued to grow more rapidly than the global automotive market.
