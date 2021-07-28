Hella FY Earnings Better Than Expected, With Adj. EBIT of EUR 510 Million Autor: PLX AI | 28.07.2021, 06:55 | 12 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 06:55 | (PLX AI) – Hella FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,500 million.FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%FY adjusted EBIT EUR 510 million vs. estimate EUR 419 millionWith these preliminary financial results, HELLA is in the upper reaches of the forecast ranges raised in … (PLX AI) – Hella FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,500 million.FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%FY adjusted EBIT EUR 510 million vs. estimate EUR 419 millionWith these preliminary financial results, HELLA is in the upper reaches of the forecast ranges raised in … (PLX AI) – Hella FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,500 million.

FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%

FY adjusted EBIT EUR 510 million vs. estimate EUR 419 million

With these preliminary financial results, HELLA is in the upper reaches of the forecast ranges raised in December 2020

Accordingly, the company has continued to grow more rapidly than the global automotive market. HELLA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

HELLA Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer