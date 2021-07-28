DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA continues to grow more rapidly than the automotive market even in a challenging market environment 28.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- According to preliminary figures, currency and portfolio-adjusted sales grew by 13.3 percent to € 6.5 billion in fiscal year 2020/2021

- At € 510 million, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes were more than twice as high as in the prior year; adjusted EBIT margin was 8.0 percent

Lippstadt, 28 July 2021. Based on preliminary financial results, the globally positioned automotive supplier HELLA has concluded the fiscal year 2020/2021 (1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021) with a significant increase in sales and earnings. Currency and portfolio-adjusted consolidated sales increased by 13.3 percent to € 6.5 billion (prior year: € 5.7 billion). The adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose to € 510 million (prior year: € 227 million) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 8.0 percent (prior year: 4.0 percent). With these preliminary financial results, HELLA is in the upper reaches of the forecast ranges raised in December 2020. Accordingly, the company has continued to grow more rapidly than the global automotive market.

"The last fiscal year was marked by numerous challenges. Alongside mastering the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic, we experienced significant resource bottlenecks in the global supply and logistics chains in the course of the year that had a perceptibly negative effect on our business. The situation will most likely remain unchanged in the current fiscal year," said HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, as the preliminary financial results were presented. "We are therefore all the more pleased about the excellent results for the last fiscal year. The preliminary figures attest to the strength of our business model and above all, to the commitment of our more than 36,000 employees worldwide. On that basis, we were able to acquire much new business during the last fiscal year, particularly in key areas such as energy management, autonomous driving and innovative lighting technologies. As a consequence, we are in a good position to master the challenges of the future."