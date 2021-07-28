checkAd

DGAP-News HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA continues to grow more rapidly than the automotive market even in a challenging market environment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.07.2021, 07:00  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA continues to grow more rapidly than the automotive market even in a challenging market environment

28.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELLA continues to grow more rapidly than the automotive market even in a challenging market environment

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.!
Long
Basispreis 54,69€
Hebel 13,93
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 63,31€
Hebel 11,70
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- According to preliminary figures, currency and portfolio-adjusted sales grew by 13.3 percent to € 6.5 billion in fiscal year 2020/2021

- At € 510 million, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes were more than twice as high as in the prior year; adjusted EBIT margin was 8.0 percent

Lippstadt, 28 July 2021. Based on preliminary financial results, the globally positioned automotive supplier HELLA has concluded the fiscal year 2020/2021 (1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021) with a significant increase in sales and earnings. Currency and portfolio-adjusted consolidated sales increased by 13.3 percent to € 6.5 billion (prior year: € 5.7 billion). The adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose to € 510 million (prior year: € 227 million) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 8.0 percent (prior year: 4.0 percent). With these preliminary financial results, HELLA is in the upper reaches of the forecast ranges raised in December 2020. Accordingly, the company has continued to grow more rapidly than the global automotive market.

"The last fiscal year was marked by numerous challenges. Alongside mastering the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic, we experienced significant resource bottlenecks in the global supply and logistics chains in the course of the year that had a perceptibly negative effect on our business. The situation will most likely remain unchanged in the current fiscal year," said HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, as the preliminary financial results were presented. "We are therefore all the more pleased about the excellent results for the last fiscal year. The preliminary figures attest to the strength of our business model and above all, to the commitment of our more than 36,000 employees worldwide. On that basis, we were able to acquire much new business during the last fiscal year, particularly in key areas such as energy management, autonomous driving and innovative lighting technologies. As a consequence, we are in a good position to master the challenges of the future."

Seite 1 von 3
HELLA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Hella KG Hueck geht endlich an die Börse
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA continues to grow more rapidly than the automotive market even in a challenging market environment DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA continues to grow more rapidly than the automotive market even in a challenging market environment 28.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sechster Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares erhält Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero startet globales Programm für nachhaltige Verpackungen zur Reduzierung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DATRON AG: DATRON AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 und passt Prognose ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero becomes global partner of Paris Saint-Germain and strengthens its ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic passt Prognose aufgrund der Genehmigung einer Greenfield-Investition am ...
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Cryptology 1 to 20 share split to be executed with effect from July 27, ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA wächst auch in herausforderndem Marktumfeld weiterhin stärker als der Automobilmarkt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA wächst auch in herausforderndem Marktumfeld weiterhin stärker als der Automobilmarkt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06:55 UhrHella FY Earnings Better Than Expected, With Adj. EBIT of EUR 510 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
22.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
08.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax fällt - Corona-Sorgen flammen wieder auf
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Schwacher Dax bleibt im 'Schaukelbörsen-Modus'
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.07.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aus für Hella-Pläne tröstet Anleger von Knorr-Bremse etwas
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Verluste - Schaukelbörse geht nach Vortageserholung weiter
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.07.21Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Verluste - Schaukelbörse setzt sich fort
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte