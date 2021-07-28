Q2 2021: DWS with Sustained Business Momentum and Record High Net Flows

Net flows of EUR 19.7bn in Q2 resulting in EUR 20.7bn in the first half of 2021 (ex Cash EUR 14.2bn in Q2 2021, EUR 9.7bn in Q1 2021)

DWS sustained its strong business momentum in the second quarter of 2021 a year after refining its organizational structure and consolidating its Executive Board into globally aligned and integrated business and infrastructure divisions. With Active, Passive and Alternative Investments contributing significantly and all regions - Americas, EMEA and APAC - with positive net new assets, we attracted record high net inflows of EUR 19.7 billion in the quarter and EUR 20.7 billion in the first half of the year. The first six months of the year have also been marked by affirmative execution of the growth plan for Phase 2 of our corporate journey, with targeted growth coming from ESG products and solutions, which contributed almost two-fifths of net new assets in the first half of the year, from Passive (EUR 15.3 billion) and from high-margin strategies (EUR 5.8 billion). Adjusted profit before tax surged in the first half year by 35 percent year-on-year and in the second quarter reached basically the same high level as the prior quarter. Assets under Management also increased by EUR 39 billion to a new record of EUR 859 billion. Revenues were up in the first six months of 2021 by 17 percent year-on-year and at a virtually unchanged level in the second quarter compared to the first. Our adjusted cost base declined by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2021, and our adjusted Cost-Income Ratio of 60.6 percent remains at a very low level outperforming our expectation due to strong markets.