Relief and AdVita Close Definitive Agreement for Relief to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of AdVita

Acquisition Expands Scope of Development of Inhaled Formulation of Aviptadil

Geneva, Switzerland, July 28, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it has closed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of AdVita Lifescience GmbH ("AdVita"), a Germany-based, privately held pharmaceutical company developing effective products and strategies to improve the treatment and diagnosis of rare lung diseases.

With the acquisition, Relief has gained additional pending intellectual property rights that may cover RLF-100TM inhaled formulation specificationsand the potential application of inhaled aviptadil for the treatment of lung diseases such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), pulmonary sarcoidosis and checkpoint inhibitor-induced pneumonitis (CIP).

Under the terms of the agreement, Relief paid AdVita shareholders a total of 135,741,063 Relief common shares, representing EUR 25 million in value based on a 60-day Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of Relief's common stock, to acquire all outstanding shares of AdVita. In addition, Relief will pay milestone payments of up to EUR 20 million in cash, contingent to achievement of certain regulatory milestones related to AdVita's development programs.

Jack Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Relief, said: "We are pleased to close this acquisition, which brings to Relief additional intellectual property concerning inhaled formulations of aviptadil. In addition, the AdVita team has strong expertise with aviptadil that has already been extremely helpful as we advance our plans for the development of the inhaled formulation of RLF-100(TM) for the prevention of COVID-19-related ARDS, as well as other potential lung diseases."