checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Significant increase in sales and profitability in first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.07.2021, 07:01  |  22   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Zehnder Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Half Year Results
Significant increase in sales and profitability in first half of 2021

28-Jul-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gränichen (Switzerland), 28 July 2021 - The sales achieved by the Zehnder Group (SIX: ZEHN), a leading international provider of complete solutions for a healthy indoor climate, grew by 23% to EUR 348.8 million in the first half of 2021, with the operating result (EBIT) rising from EUR 17.5 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 37.7 million. As a result, the EBIT margin increased by a considerable 4.7 percentage points to 10.8%. Net profit was EUR 33.0 million (previous year: EUR 12.7 million). The Zehnder Group is in exclusive negotiations concerning the acquisition of a majority share in French ventilation company Caladair.

Consistently high demand for our products and systems for a healthy indoor climate

In the first half of 2021, the Zehnder Group increased its sales by 23% (+24% organically[1]) to EUR 348.8 million (previous year: EUR 283.9 million). Both business areas experienced positive growth. Ventilation sales rose by 15% (+16% organically) to EUR 182.5 million (previous year: EUR 158.9 million), while radiator revenues grew 33% (+35% organically) to EUR 166.3 million (previous year: EUR 125.0 million). 52% of total sales were attributable to the ventilation business area and 48% to the radiator business area (previous year: 56% and 44% respectively).

The Europe segment achieved sales of EUR 298.6 million (previous year: EUR 239.9 million), which equates to growth of 24% (+25% organically). All of the Zehnder Group's major markets had a part to play in this increase.

In the China & North America segment, sales rose by 14% (+16% organically) to EUR 50.2 million (previous year: EUR 43.9 million).

High demand and continued focus on costs led to higher margins

The operating result (EBIT) in the first half of 2021 rose to EUR 37.7 million (previous year: EUR 17.5 million). Of this, the Europe segment contributed EUR 34.1 million (previous year: EUR 14.3 million) and the China & North America segment EUR 3.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.2 million). This resulted in a remarkable 4.7 percentage point increase in the EBIT margin to 10.8% (previous year: 6.2%).

Seite 1 von 5
Zehnder Group (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Significant increase in sales and profitability in first half of 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Zehnder Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Half Year Results Significant increase in sales and profitability in first half of 2021 28-Jul-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sechster Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares erhält Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero startet globales Programm für nachhaltige Verpackungen zur Reduzierung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DATRON AG: DATRON AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 und passt Prognose ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero becomes global partner of Paris Saint-Germain and strengthens its ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic passt Prognose aufgrund der Genehmigung einer Greenfield-Investition am ...
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Cryptology 1 to 20 share split to be executed with effect from July 27, ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Deutliche Steigerung des Umsatzes und der Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07:01 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Deutliche Steigerung des Umsatzes und der Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs