Significant increase in sales and profitability in first half of 2021

Consistently high demand for our products and systems for a healthy indoor climate

In the first half of 2021, the Zehnder Group increased its sales by 23% (+24% organically[1]) to EUR 348.8 million (previous year: EUR 283.9 million). Both business areas experienced positive growth. Ventilation sales rose by 15% (+16% organically) to EUR 182.5 million (previous year: EUR 158.9 million), while radiator revenues grew 33% (+35% organically) to EUR 166.3 million (previous year: EUR 125.0 million). 52% of total sales were attributable to the ventilation business area and 48% to the radiator business area (previous year: 56% and 44% respectively).

The Europe segment achieved sales of EUR 298.6 million (previous year: EUR 239.9 million), which equates to growth of 24% (+25% organically). All of the Zehnder Group's major markets had a part to play in this increase.

In the China & North America segment, sales rose by 14% (+16% organically) to EUR 50.2 million (previous year: EUR 43.9 million).

High demand and continued focus on costs led to higher margins

The operating result (EBIT) in the first half of 2021 rose to EUR 37.7 million (previous year: EUR 17.5 million). Of this, the Europe segment contributed EUR 34.1 million (previous year: EUR 14.3 million) and the China & North America segment EUR 3.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.2 million). This resulted in a remarkable 4.7 percentage point increase in the EBIT margin to 10.8% (previous year: 6.2%).