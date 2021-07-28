Deutsche Bank Q2 Pretax EUR 1.2 Billion vs Estimate EUR 958 Million
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank Q2 pretax profit EUR 1,200 million vs. estimate EUR 958 million.Q2 net income EUR 828 millionQ2 revenues EUR 6,200 million vs. estimate EUR 5,890 millionQ2 CET1 capital ratio 13.2% vs. estimate 13.1%Q2 provisions for credit …
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank Q2 pretax profit EUR 1,200 million vs. estimate EUR 958 million.
- Q2 net income EUR 828 million
- Q2 revenues EUR 6,200 million vs. estimate EUR 5,890 million
- Q2 CET1 capital ratio 13.2% vs. estimate 13.1%
- Q2 provisions for credit losses EUR 75 million vs. estimate EUR 254 million
- Says makes progress toward 2022 ambitions
- CEO says well on the path toward our goal for a post-tax RoTE of 8% next year. All our businesses have contributed to the year-on-year profit growth, gained further relevance for our clients and continued to capture market share
- In the Core Bank, which excludes the Capital Release Unit, second-quarter profit before tax rose 90% to EUR 1.4 billion
