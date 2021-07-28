Scor H1 Net Income EUR 380 Million as Gross Premiums Rise 9%
(PLX AI) – Scor half year net income EUR 380 million.Combined ratio 97.2%Gross written premiums of EUR 8,441 million in H1 2021, up 9.1% at constant FX compared with H1 2020
- (PLX AI) – Scor half year net income EUR 380 million.
- Combined ratio 97.2%
- Gross written premiums of EUR 8,441 million in H1 2021, up 9.1% at constant FX compared with H1 2020
