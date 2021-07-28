DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SFC Energy becomes OEM for Nordic Yachting - EFOY fuel cells provide onboard power and engine support to Winner Yachts 28.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy becomes OEM for Nordic Yachting - EFOY fuel cells provide onboard power and engine support to Winner Yachts

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, July 28, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues to consistently implement its OEM strategy. From now on, SFC Energy rises to the rank of OEM for Winner Yachts, a brand of the shipyard Nordic Yachting.

Nordic Yachting is one of the leading European shipyards and dealers in the leisure boat sector in Europe. Last year, the multi-brand group sold more yachts and motorboats than ever before. Especially in times of pandemic, the leisure boat market has been experiencing a real boom.

For customers, the cooperation between Winner Yachts and SFC Energy means a number of advantages. From now on, they will have the opportunity to equip their dream boat directly with an EFOY fuel cell at one of the Winner Yachts dealers. The small and easy-to-install power pack is the backbone of the power supply on board of any boat. Already in September last year SFC Energy announced a close cooperation with electric boat engine manufacturer ePropulsion, clearly underlining its high competence in the leisure boat sector.

The EFOY ensures reliable, quiet and environmentally friendly on-board power supply. As EFOY Hybrid Power, the ideal combination of fuel cell and lithium battery, it is a perfectly matched duo for power generation and storage. On longer cruises, the EFOY fuel cell can also be used to charge the battery that powers the engine.

Thus, the EFOY reliably generates environmentally friendly electricity and at the same time has the potential to reduce the emissions of the combustion engines and generators usually installed on board. In this way Winner Yachts and SFC Energy make an essential contribution to environmental protection within the yachting community and an absolute added value for their customers on every cruise.