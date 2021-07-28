Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark

Dortmund, 28. July 2021 - Compleo, one of the leading providers of charging solutions, is further expanding its cooperation with the Danish charging infrastructure operator Clever. After already delivering 400 charging stations in the first half of the year, more than 500 charging stations, each with two charging points, have been ordered for the rest of the year. This impressive number not only underlines the close cooperation between the two companies, but also Denmark's efforts to promote e-mobility in its own country.

There are about 2.5 million vehicles on the road in Denmark, but electric and hybrid cars have been a rare sight so far. This is set to change significantly in the next few years, as the tax plan of the Danish parliament shows. By 2030, at least 775,000 electric and hybrid cars are to be on the roads, in addition there will be gradual tax relief for e-cars and charging power. Also from 2030, the sale of new cars with diesel and petrol engines is to be banned. Ambitious goals which also need the vital charging infrastructure to ensure peace of mind for all drivers of electric vehicles. Clever has been active as a pioneer of e-mobility in Denmark for more than a decade and is building a holistic charging universe, based on public charging infrastructure, intelligent home charging and charging solutions for companies and governmental institutions. Clever was the first company worldwide to introduce unlimited charging for a fixed monthly fee and connected Scandinavian cities across national borders with fast charging stations along the motorways. Compleo is also a first mover in e-mobility: for twelve years now, the company has been one of the leading manufacturers of charging stations, bringing charging points that comply with calibration regulations to all of Europe.