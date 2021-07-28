checkAd

DIC Asset AG: Third logistics fund fully placed after four months

DIC Asset AG: Third logistics fund fully placed after four months

28.07.2021
DIC Asset AG: Third logistics fund fully placed after four months

  • Commitments by notable institutional investors
  • Strong logistics engagement
  • Pan-European investments planned

Frankfurt am Main, 28 July 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, has reached the investor closing for its latest logistics real estate fund "RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III" in the shortest time and collected capital of c. EUR 210 million. The equity was committed by German institutional investors, including banks, pension funds and insurance companies.

"Once again, we have shown that speed, creativity and reliability are values that our investors can rely on. And that is in the development of a fund and in the development of a pipeline of attractive properties. I am pleased that we are also so convincing and successful in the field of logistics with our own dynamic performance," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG.

The target investment volume of the fund is at c. EUR 400 million. Besides the two existing properties in the seed portfolio, a concrete pipeline for further investments in Germany and abroad is in place.

The institutional fund will invest, in addition to classic high-yield logistics real estate, in light industrial and urban logistics properties, too. While focusing on Germany as core market, it also considers Benelux and Austria as established neighbouring markets in Europe.

The fund reflects ESG aspects in its investment strategy in line with the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (OffV) will be structured as an "Article-8 fund" in the future.

 

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for commercial real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with eight offices on the ground in all major German markets. We manage 231 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 10.6 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Dritter Logistik-Fonds nach vier Monaten vollständig platziert (deutsch)
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Dritter Logistik-Fonds nach vier Monaten vollständig platziert
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Dic Asset auf 19,50 Euro - 'Buy'
BERENBERG stuft DIC ASSET AG auf 'Buy'
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG steht für Verantwortung und Werte: Unternehmen stellt ESG-Strategie vor
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG stands for responsibility and values: company presents its ESG strategy
