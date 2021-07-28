APONTIS PHARMA reports accelerated growth in first half of 2021 - Single Pill revenues +83% to EUR 14.0 million

Single Pill revenue share 58% (H1 2020: 43%)

Total revenues rise sharply by 36% to EUR 24.0 million according to preliminary calculations

EBITDA (adjusted) increases significantly by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 2.8 million

EBITDA margin (adjusted) improves to 11.8%

Forecast for the full year 2021 confirmed

Monheim am Rhein, 28 July 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specialising in Single Pills in the German market, achieved revenue growth of 36% to EUR 24.0 million in the first half of 2021 on the basis of preliminary figures. Growth accelerated over the course of the six-month period, in particular due to the strong demand for Single Pills, including the proprietary new developments Atorimib(R) (cholesterol-lowering agent) and Tonotec(R) HCT (antihypertensive agent). In view of the market dynamics in the second half of the year due to industry and seasonal factors, the Management Board confirms the forecast for the full year 2021.

Single Pill revenues increased significantly by 83% to EUR 14.0 million in the first half of 2021 and accounted for 58% of APONTIS PHARMA's total revenues (H1 2020: 43%). Both the growth in revenues and the share of Single Pills thus exceeded management's expectations. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA), which are mainly adjusted for the costs of the IPO, rose by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 2.8 million at Group level according to preliminary calculations (H1 2020: negative result). With an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.8%, APONTIS PHARMA is within the forecast for the current financial year communicated in connection with the IPO and is well on the way to achieving the medium-term target of around 30%.