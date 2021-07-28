Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh performs strongly in the first half of the year and raises sales expectation for 2021

Sales up 17.7 percent year on year to €462.6 million

EBIT improves to 41.2 percent, EBIT margin increases to 9.2 percent

Significant framework agreements won

Sales guidance for 2021 raised, profitability targets confirmed

Agreement signed for strategically important acquisition in the Netherlands

Werdohl, July 28, 2021. Vossloh, a long-standing and globally leading provider of products and services related to rail infrastructure, built on the successful first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year and increased its sales and earnings in the second quarter as expected. Group sales for the first half of 2021 came to €462.6 million, an increase of 17.7 percent compared to the previous year's figure (€393.2 million). Every division contributed to this improvement. The business with rail fastening systems provided by far the biggest sales growth in absolute terms. Orders received totaled €459.4 million (previous year: €494.8 million) in the first half of the current fiscal year, roughly equivalent to the significantly improved sales figure. In addition, Vossloh was able to announce the winning of multi-year framework agreements with a total sales volume well in excess of €100 million in the first half of 2021. The framework agreements are not reported directly in the orders received, but only at the time of the call-offs by the customer. EBIT went up to €42.4 million, a notable 41.2 percent rise compared to the previous year's figure of €30.1 million. The EBIT margin rose from 7.6 percent in the first half of 2020 to 9.2 percent in the period under review. EBITDA also went up from €55.0 million to €68.4 million year on year, while the EBITDA margin increased from 14.0 percent to 14.8 percent. The figures for the previous year included a significant one-time effect related to the transitional consolidation of a company in the Core Components division. The increase in earnings and profitability was therefore even more pronounced on an operational basis.