checkAd

DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh performs strongly in the first half of the year and raises sales expectation for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.07.2021, 07:30  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh performs strongly in the first half of the year and raises sales expectation for 2021

28.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh performs strongly in the first half of the year and raises sales expectation for 2021

  • Sales up 17.7 percent year on year to €462.6 million
  • EBIT improves to 41.2 percent, EBIT margin increases to 9.2 percent
  • Significant framework agreements won
  • Sales guidance for 2021 raised, profitability targets confirmed
  • Agreement signed for strategically important acquisition in the Netherlands

Werdohl, July 28, 2021. Vossloh, a long-standing and globally leading provider of products and services related to rail infrastructure, built on the successful first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year and increased its sales and earnings in the second quarter as expected. Group sales for the first half of 2021 came to €462.6 million, an increase of 17.7 percent compared to the previous year's figure (€393.2 million). Every division contributed to this improvement. The business with rail fastening systems provided by far the biggest sales growth in absolute terms. Orders received totaled €459.4 million (previous year: €494.8 million) in the first half of the current fiscal year, roughly equivalent to the significantly improved sales figure. In addition, Vossloh was able to announce the winning of multi-year framework agreements with a total sales volume well in excess of €100 million in the first half of 2021. The framework agreements are not reported directly in the orders received, but only at the time of the call-offs by the customer. EBIT went up to €42.4 million, a notable 41.2 percent rise compared to the previous year's figure of €30.1 million. The EBIT margin rose from 7.6 percent in the first half of 2020 to 9.2 percent in the period under review. EBITDA also went up from €55.0 million to €68.4 million year on year, while the EBITDA margin increased from 14.0 percent to 14.8 percent. The figures for the previous year included a significant one-time effect related to the transitional consolidation of a company in the Core Components division. The increase in earnings and profitability was therefore even more pronounced on an operational basis.

Seite 1 von 7
Vossloh Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vossloh AG WKN 766710
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh performs strongly in the first half of the year and raises sales expectation for 2021 DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Report Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh performs strongly in the first half of the year and raises sales expectation for 2021 28.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
EQS-News: Holcim launches ECOPlanet global range of green cement
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial statements - Aspects ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: DATRON AG: DATRON AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 und passt Prognose ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero becomes global partner of Paris Saint-Germain and strengthens its ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic passt Prognose aufgrund der Genehmigung einer Greenfield-Investition am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG raises outlook for FY 2020/21 following strong development of Horeca business since ease ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh mit starkem ersten Halbjahr und gesteigerter Umsatzerwartung für 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh mit starkem ersten Halbjahr und gesteigerter Umsatzerwartung für 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Vossloh übernimmt niederländische ETS Spoor
4investors | Kommentare
27.07.21DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh unterzeichnet Vertrag zum Erwerb der ETS Spoor B.V. und baut seine Position im wichtigen niederländischen Markt aus (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
27.07.21DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh unterzeichnet Vertrag zum Erwerb der ETS Spoor B.V. und baut seine Position im wichtigen niederländischen Markt aus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs agreement to acquire ETS Spoor B.V. and expand its position in the important Dutch market
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21UBS mit Spitzenquartal, ProSiebenSat.1 verspricht Wachstum und Vossloh mit mehr Umsatz - BÖRSE TO GO
NTG24 | Kommentare
20.07.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft VOSSLOH AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
20.07.21UBS mit Spitzenquartal, ProSiebenSat.1 verspricht Wachstum und Vossloh mit mehr Umsatz - BÖRSE TO GO
NTG24 | Kommentare
19.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Talfahrt wegen Corona- und Inflationssorgen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte