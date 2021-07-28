checkAd

Availability of the Information Relating in Particular to the Legal Financial and Accounting Characteristics of Veolia

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE):

This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities

PRESS RELEASE DATED JULY 28, 2021
 CASH TENDER OFFER
 for the shares of:
Suez
initiated by:
Veolia
presented by:

 Crédit Agricole

HSBC

Advising and presenting Bank and Guarantor

 

Advising and presenting Bank and Guarantor

 

 Morgan Stanley

 

Bank of America

Advising and presenting Bank

 

Advising and presenting Bank

Veolia is also advised by:

Messier and Associés

 

P/W/P

BNP Paribas

 

Deutsche Bank

 

citi

AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION RELATING IN PARTICULAR TO THE LEGAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF VEOLIA

Terms of the Offer

€19.85 per Suez share (distribution rights attached)

This press release was prepared by Veolia and made available to the public pursuant to Articles 231-28 I of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the “AMF”).

Important notice

In the event the number of shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Suez does not represent, following the Offer, or, if applicable, of the Reopened Offer, more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Suez, Veolia intends, within a period of ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice announcing the result of the Offer or, if applicable, at the latest within three (3) months following the closing of the Reopened Offer, in accordance with Article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 232-4 and 237-1 to 237-10 of the AMF General Regulation, to implement a squeeze-out to acquire the Suez shares not tendered in the Offer in exchange for compensation equal to the Offer price, after adjustments, where applicable.

Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of the AMF General Regulation, the AMF has, pursuant to its clearance decision regarding the tender offer for Suez shares dated July 20, 2021, granted visa no. 21-338 dated July 20, 2021 to the offer document prepared by Veolia.

Information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Veolia was filed with the AMF on July 27, 2021 and supplements the offer document prepared by Veolia.

The information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Veolia, as well as the offer document of Veolia, are available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the website of Veolia (www.veolia.com) and may be obtained free of charge from:

Veolia Environnement

21, rue La Boétie
75008 Paris
France

or

30, rue Madeleine Vionnet

93300 Aubervilliers

France

 

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
 12, place des États-Unis
CS 70052, 92547 Montrouge Cedex

France

 

HSBC Continental Europe
 38, avenue Kléber
75116 Paris
France

Morgan Stanley Europe SE
61, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
France

Bank of America Europe DAC (Branch in France)
 51, rue La Boétie
75008 Paris France

 

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to acquire securities. The distribution of this press release, the tender offer and acceptance of the tender offer may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons coming into possession of this press release must inform themselves of the applicable legal restrictions and comply with them. Veolia will not be liable for the violation of applicable legal restrictions

