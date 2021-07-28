checkAd

Incap Group's half-year financial report for January–June 2021 Strong revenue and profitability growth continued

Incap Group’s half-year financial report for January–June 2021: Strong revenue and profitability growth continued

Incap Corporation        Stock Exchange Release        28 July 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)
Half-year financial report

This release is a summary of Incap’s half-year financial report for January–June 2021. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and available on the company’s website at www.incapcorp.com.

April–June 2021 highlights

  • Revenue for the second quarter 2021 amounted to EUR 33.6 million (4–6/2020: EUR 22.6 million), showing an increase of 49%.
  • Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) grew 63%, amounting to EUR 4.5 million (EUR 2.8 million) or 13.4% of revenue (12.2%).
  • Acquisition related purchase price allocation (PPA) amortisation amounted to EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.7 million) and non-recurring costs were EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.0 million).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) grew 103%, amounting to EUR 4.3 million (EUR 2.1 million) or 12.7% of revenue (9.3%).
  • Net profit for the period was EUR 3.2 million (EUR 1.2 million).
  • The closure of the factory in India in May–June 2021 and other effects of the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on revenue growth and profitability.

January–June 2021 highlights

  • Revenue grew 52% and amounted to EUR 71.3 million (1–6/2020: EUR 46.9 million).
  • Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) grew 89%, amounting to EUR 10.2 million (EUR 5.4 million) or 14.3% of revenue (11.6%).
  • Acquisition related purchase price allocation (PPA) amortisation amounted to EUR 0.3 million (EUR 1.1 million) and non-recurring costs were EUR 0.2 million (EUR 0.1 million).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) grew 130%, amounting to EUR 9.8 million (EUR 4.3 million) or 13.7% of revenue (9.1%).
  • Net profit for the period was EUR 7.8 million (EUR 2.7 million).
  • Earnings per share were EUR 1.33 (EUR 0.62).

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures refer to the corresponding period in 2020. This half-year financial report is unaudited.

Key figures

EUR million 4–6/21 4–6/20 Change 1–6/21 1–6/20 Change 1–12/20
Revenue 33.6 22.6 49% 71.3 46.9 52% 106.5
Non-recurring items 0.1 0.0   0.2 0.1 300% 0.1
Operating profit (EBIT) 4.3 2.1 103% 9.8 4.3 130% 12.6
EBIT, % of revenue 12.7% 9.3%   13.7% 9.1%   11.8%
Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)* 4.5 2.8 63% 10.2 5.4 89% 14.6
Adjusted EBIT*, % of revenue 13.4% 12.2%   14.3% 11.6%   13.7%
Net profit for the period 3.2 1.2 175% 7.8 2.7 186% 9.2

*Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) is an alternative performance measure. Adjusted EBIT excludes non-recurring items and purchase price allocation amortisation. Adjusted EBIT provides comparable information between different financial years on operating profit adjusted for acquisition-related expenses.



