Incap Group’s half-year financial report for January–June 2021: Strong revenue and profitability growth continued
Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 July 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)
Half-year financial report
This release is a summary of Incap’s half-year financial report for January–June 2021. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and available on the company’s website at www.incapcorp.com.
April–June 2021 highlights
- Revenue for the second quarter 2021 amounted to EUR 33.6 million (4–6/2020: EUR 22.6 million), showing an increase of 49%.
- Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) grew 63%, amounting to EUR 4.5 million (EUR 2.8 million) or 13.4% of revenue (12.2%).
- Acquisition related purchase price allocation (PPA) amortisation amounted to EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.7 million) and non-recurring costs were EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.0 million).
- Operating profit (EBIT) grew 103%, amounting to EUR 4.3 million (EUR 2.1 million) or 12.7% of revenue (9.3%).
- Net profit for the period was EUR 3.2 million (EUR 1.2 million).
- The closure of the factory in India in May–June 2021 and other effects of the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on revenue growth and profitability.
January–June 2021 highlights
- Revenue grew 52% and amounted to EUR 71.3 million (1–6/2020: EUR 46.9 million).
- Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) grew 89%, amounting to EUR 10.2 million (EUR 5.4 million) or 14.3% of revenue (11.6%).
- Acquisition related purchase price allocation (PPA) amortisation amounted to EUR 0.3 million (EUR 1.1 million) and non-recurring costs were EUR 0.2 million (EUR 0.1 million).
- Operating profit (EBIT) grew 130%, amounting to EUR 9.8 million (EUR 4.3 million) or 13.7% of revenue (9.1%).
- Net profit for the period was EUR 7.8 million (EUR 2.7 million).
- Earnings per share were EUR 1.33 (EUR 0.62).
Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures refer to the corresponding period in 2020. This half-year financial report is unaudited.
Key figures
|EUR million
|4–6/21
|4–6/20
|Change
|1–6/21
|1–6/20
|Change
|1–12/20
|Revenue
|33.6
|22.6
|49%
|71.3
|46.9
|52%
|106.5
|Non-recurring items
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|300%
|0.1
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|4.3
|2.1
|103%
|9.8
|4.3
|130%
|12.6
|EBIT, % of revenue
|12.7%
|9.3%
|13.7%
|9.1%
|11.8%
|Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)*
|4.5
|2.8
|63%
|10.2
|5.4
|89%
|14.6
|Adjusted EBIT*, % of revenue
|13.4%
|12.2%
|14.3%
|11.6%
|13.7%
|Net profit for the period
|3.2
|1.2
|175%
|7.8
|2.7
|186%
|9.2
*Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) is an alternative performance measure. Adjusted EBIT excludes non-recurring items and purchase price allocation amortisation. Adjusted EBIT provides comparable information between different financial years on operating profit adjusted for acquisition-related expenses.
