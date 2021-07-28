This release is a summary of Incap’s half-year financial report for January–June 2021. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and available on the company’s website at www.incapcorp.com.

April–June 2021 highlights

Revenue for the second quarter 2021 amounted to EUR 33.6 million (4–6/2020: EUR 22.6 million), showing an increase of 49%.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) grew 63%, amounting to EUR 4.5 million (EUR 2.8 million) or 13.4% of revenue (12.2%).

Acquisition related purchase price allocation (PPA) amortisation amounted to EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.7 million) and non-recurring costs were EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.0 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) grew 103%, amounting to EUR 4.3 million (EUR 2.1 million) or 12.7% of revenue (9.3%).

Net profit for the period was EUR 3.2 million (EUR 1.2 million).

The closure of the factory in India in May–June 2021 and other effects of the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on revenue growth and profitability.

January–June 2021 highlights

Revenue grew 52% and amounted to EUR 71.3 million (1–6/2020: EUR 46.9 million).

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) grew 89%, amounting to EUR 10.2 million (EUR 5.4 million) or 14.3% of revenue (11.6%).

Acquisition related purchase price allocation (PPA) amortisation amounted to EUR 0.3 million (EUR 1.1 million) and non-recurring costs were EUR 0.2 million (EUR 0.1 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) grew 130%, amounting to EUR 9.8 million (EUR 4.3 million) or 13.7% of revenue (9.1%).

Net profit for the period was EUR 7.8 million (EUR 2.7 million).

Earnings per share were EUR 1.33 (EUR 0.62).

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures refer to the corresponding period in 2020. This half-year financial report is unaudited.

Key figures

EUR million 4–6/21 4–6/20 Change 1–6/21 1–6/20 Change 1–12/20 Revenue 33.6 22.6 49% 71.3 46.9 52% 106.5 Non-recurring items 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.1 300% 0.1 Operating profit (EBIT) 4.3 2.1 103% 9.8 4.3 130% 12.6 EBIT, % of revenue 12.7% 9.3% 13.7% 9.1% 11.8% Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)* 4.5 2.8 63% 10.2 5.4 89% 14.6 Adjusted EBIT*, % of revenue 13.4% 12.2% 14.3% 11.6% 13.7% Net profit for the period 3.2 1.2 175% 7.8 2.7 186% 9.2

*Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) is an alternative performance measure. Adjusted EBIT excludes non-recurring items and purchase price allocation amortisation. Adjusted EBIT provides comparable information between different financial years on operating profit adjusted for acquisition-related expenses.