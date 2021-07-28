checkAd

Lundin Energy AB Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 07:30  |  35   |   |   

  • Record quarterly revenue of USD 1.3 billion with a realised oil price of USD 68 per barrel for the second quarter
  • Record free cash flow generation of MUSD 949 for the six month period, operating costs below guidance at USD 2.8 per boe and net debt reduced to below USD 3.2 billion
  • Completed USD 2 billion inaugural investment grade bond issuance
  • Record quarterly production above guidance at 190 Mboepd and full year production guidance increased to between 180 to 195 Mboepd
  • Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 planned offshore installations completed on schedule and full field production capacity increased to 755 Mbopd gross when Phase 2 comes on line in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Key projects on track to deliver growth to over 200 Mboepd by 2023 and Kobra East/Gekko project sanctioned
  • Decarbonisation plans on track to achieve carbon neutrality from 2025, with around 60% of production already independently certified as carbon neutrally produced

  1 Jan 2021-
30 Jun 2021
6 months

 1 Apr 2021-
30 Jun 2021
3 months

 1 Jan 2020-
30 Jun 2020
6 months

 1 Apr 2020-
30 Jun 2020
3 months

 1 Jan 2020-
31 Dec 2020
12 months
Production in Mboepd 186.4 189.8 157.7 162.9 164.5
Revenue and other income in MUSD 2,384.7 1,272.8 1,097.7 402.5 2,564.4
CFFO in MUSD 1,487.9 737.7 898.1 259.8 1,528.0
Per share in USD 5.23 2.59 3.16 0.91 5.38
EBITDAX in MUSD 2,078.0 1,059.6 916.2 335.1 2,140.2
Per share in USD 7,31 3.73 3.23 1.18 7.53
Free cash flow in MUSD 949.1 422.9 381.5 -25.2 448.2
Per share in USD 3.34 1.49 1.34 -0.09 1.58
Net result in MUSD 234.6 165.7 -131.8 178.8 384.2
Per share in USD 0.82 0.58 -0.46 0.63 1.35
Adjusted net result in MUSD 308.4 158.6 117.3 51.3 280.0
Per share in USD 1.08 0.56 0.41 0.18 0.99
Net debt in MUSD 3,189.4 3,189.4 3,796.1 3,796.1 3,911.5

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lundin Energy AB Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 Record quarterly revenue of USD 1.3 billion with a realised oil price of USD 68 per barrel for the second quarterRecord free cash flow generation of MUSD 949 for the six month period, operating costs below guidance at USD 2.8 per boe and net debt …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake ...
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
ELMS and Thermo King Partner to Build All-Electric Refrigerated Delivery Vehicle Prototype
BC Craft Supply Co Debuts Grizzlers Brand in Alberta Through Revolutionary $1 “Buck a Joint” ...
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
Friendable Delivers on Key Milestone, Releasing Version 2.0 of Fan Pass Livestream Platform to ...
CENTOGENE Appoints Patrice P. Denèfle as Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Its Data-Driven Approach ...
RCI Banque: Rci Bank and Services Enters the Car Subscription Market With the Acquisition of Bipi  
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board