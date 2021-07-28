checkAd

BW Energy Q2 2021 trading update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 07:30  |  31   |   |   

Q2 2021 trading update

BW Energy today provides an update on the operation and development of the Dussafu Marin license in Gabon. The Company will publish its financial report for the first half of 2021 on Friday, 20 August.
Gross production from the Tortue field averaged approximately 10,500 barrels of oil per day in the second quarter of 2021, amounting to a total gross production of 0.95 million barrels of oil for the period. The decrease in production compared to the first quarter of 2021 was mainly due to a planned maintenance shutdown.

BW Energy completed two liftings in the quarter and realised an average price of USD 69.8 per barrel. Production cost (excluding royalties) was approximately USD 31 per barrel. The increase in production cost per barrel has been impacted by the lower quarterly production. The overall production cost includes approximately USD 1.5 million of costs related to the continued handling of the COVID-19 pandemic through the period.

BW Energy’s share of gross production was approximately 700,000 barrels of oil. Net sold volume, which is the basis for revenue recognition in the financial statement, was 1,140,000 barrels including approximately 97,000 barrels of quarterly Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) deliveries, resulting in an over-lift position of around 300,000 barrels at the end of the period.
BW Energy had a cash balance of USD 216 million at 30 June 2021, compared to USD 185 million at 31 March 2021. The increase is mainly due to a strong operating cash flow reflecting a higher realised oil price. The company is well capitalised for the upcoming investment activities with a robust balance sheet and no external debt.

At the Tortue field, the drilling of the final horizontal production well, DTM-7H, was successfully completed according to plan. High-quality oil-bearing sands were encountered in line with prognosis. The work will now proceed with the completion and tie-in of the two wells (DTM-6H and DTM-7H) with first oil expected in early Q4 2021.

The Hibiscus North exploration well (DHBNM-1) was spudded earlier this week and drilling activities are progressing as planned. The well has a geological analogue to the Ruche Field, where the Gamba structure is the primary target.

The Company will give a more detailed presentation of the ongoing drilling campaign at the upcoming Q2 2021 presentation scheduled for 20 August 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 242 million barrels at the start of 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.. 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BW Energy Q2 2021 trading update Q2 2021 trading update BW Energy today provides an update on the operation and development of the Dussafu Marin license in Gabon. The Company will publish its financial report for the first half of 2021 on Friday, 20 August.Gross production …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake ...
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
ELMS and Thermo King Partner to Build All-Electric Refrigerated Delivery Vehicle Prototype
BC Craft Supply Co Debuts Grizzlers Brand in Alberta Through Revolutionary $1 “Buck a Joint” ...
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
Friendable Delivers on Key Milestone, Releasing Version 2.0 of Fan Pass Livestream Platform to ...
CENTOGENE Appoints Patrice P. Denèfle as Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Its Data-Driven Approach ...
RCI Banque: Rci Bank and Services Enters the Car Subscription Market With the Acquisition of Bipi  
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board