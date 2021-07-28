checkAd

EDPR H1 Revenue, EBITDA Land Below Consensus Estimates

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – EDPR half year revenue EUR 856 million vs. estimate EUR 869 million.half year EBITDA EUR 654 million vs. estimate EUR 675 millionhalf year net income EUR 142 millionThe average selling price declined -7% YoY driven by Spanish portfolio …

  • (PLX AI) – EDPR half year revenue EUR 856 million vs. estimate EUR 869 million.
  • half year EBITDA EUR 654 million vs. estimate EUR 675 million
  • half year net income EUR 142 million
  • The average selling price declined -7% YoY driven by Spanish portfolio mix YoY average post Sell-down transactions, US hedging on the back of the one-off weather event in the 1Q and unfavourable forex translation
  • Impact not offset by additional capacity MW (+€61m YoY) and wind resource (+€11m YoY)
