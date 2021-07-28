EDPR H1 Revenue, EBITDA Land Below Consensus Estimates
(PLX AI) – EDPR half year revenue EUR 856 million vs. estimate EUR 869 million.half year EBITDA EUR 654 million vs. estimate EUR 675 millionhalf year net income EUR 142 millionThe average selling price declined -7% YoY driven by Spanish portfolio …
