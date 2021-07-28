checkAd

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Autor: Accesswire
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the 'Company') announces that on July 27, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on March 16, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 19,806

Date of transaction: July 27, 2021

Price paid per share: £101.650000

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 9,834,431 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 222,336,751.

The figure of 222,336,751 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) ACT 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Bill Brundage, Chief Financial Officer

+1 757 223 6092

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



