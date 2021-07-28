Angle PLC Announces Contract Secured For Bespoke Assay Development

ANGLE to develop two custom CTC assays to look at biomarkers of DNA damage repairValidated assays expected to be used for longitudinal analysis in clinical trialGUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AG)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a …

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AG)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is delighted to announce that it has agreed a pharma services contract with another new customer for its recently established pharma services business. ANGLE has been selected to develop immunofluorescence (IF) assays using its Parsortix ® system to detect two specific protein markers expressed by circulating tumour cells (CTCs) and implicated in DNA damage repair (DDR), an increasing area of focus for oncology drug development. The new customer is a well-funded clinical stage development company with established commercialisation agreements with multiple global pharma companies.

As part of the contract, ANGLE will develop the two assays to detect the target proteins in four hard-to-treat cancers: triple negative breast cancer, prostate cancer (including metastatic and/or castration resistant), ovarian cancer (including high grade) and pancreatic cancer. The assays will be developed in ANGLE's UK R&D facility before being validated in ANGLE's clinical laboratories.

The first phase of work agreed covers the initial assay development and validation contract generating revenues of c. US$ 400,000 over a 12 month period. Assuming a successful outcome, the customer expects the assays to be utilised in a clinical trial with study sites in the United States and Europe, planned to commence in H2 2022. The clinical trial phase will incorporate longitudinal analysis of patient samples (for example before, during and after treatment with the investigational drug) and is expected to generate further significant revenues for ANGLE. The same customer also has other separate assay development projects, which it is discussing with ANGLE.

The incorporation of bespoke assay development as a first phase in pharma services is a major development for ANGLE, which is expected to significantly increase the attraction of the Parsortix CTC analysis offering, as pharma clients can look at proteins on CTCs which directly align with the mechanism of operation of their drug under investigation.

Once developed, the new assays will remain in the ownership of ANGLE and be added to ANGLE's menu of pre-developed tests that can be offered to other pharma customers. As in this case, pharma companies are commonly interested in investigating protein markers on actual cancer cells. These cannot be investigated using the alternative liquid biopsy approach ctDNA (fragments of dead cancer cells) since protein cannot be measured on ctDNA. Tissue biopsies provide cancer cells but cannot be used for longitudinal monitoring since only a single time point is usually possible with tissue biopsy. Consequently, pharma companies are unable to access this analysis without analysing CTCs.