checkAd

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Half Year 2021 Trading Update

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 08:00  |  40   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to issue the following trading update. Unless otherwise stated, all unaudited financial information is …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to issue the following trading update. Unless otherwise stated, all unaudited financial information is for the quarter or half year ended 30 June 2021.

This update is ahead of the release of the full Group audited half year results on 25 August 2021.

Highlights

  • Portfolio contribution¹ for Q2 2021 of £9.4m, a 38.2% increase compared to £6.8m in Q1 2021, includes maiden deliveries under the Voisey's Bay stream following completion of the acquisition at the end of Q1 2021. The Group's Q2 2021 portfolio contribution has benefitted from 5 deliveries from the stream, and when combined with the 3 deliveries thus far in July 2021, the Group has realised total proceeds of US$4.0m (£2.8m)
  • Portfolio contribution of £16.2m in H1 2021 compared to £19.1m in H1 2020, reflects lower coking coal prices and volumes at both Kestrel and Narrabri, primarily in Q1 2021, but is offset by maiden contributions from the Group's Voisey's Bay stream of £1.7m
  • Coal prices in the earlier part of 2021 were impacted by the Chinese import ban on Australian coal - this position reversed in late Q2 2021, resulting in a more favourable outlook for H2 2021
  • Dividends from LIORC of C$2.75 per share declared in H1 2021 compared to C$0.80 per share in H1 2020 - benefitting from continued strong iron ore pricing throughout the first six months of 2021
  • Realised copper and vanadium prices were higher in the period which benefitted Mantos Blancos and Maracás Menchen revenue (the latter was impacted by a one-off off-take adjustment charge in H1 2020)
  • All the Group's producing assets are back in operation, following the recommencement of activities at the McClean Lake Mill after a period of COVID-19 related care and maintenance (as announced at the Group's Q1 2021 Trading Update)
  • Net debt of £78.7m at the end of June 2021 (£24.4m at the beginning of the year) reflecting the acquisition of the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream in Q1 2021
  • With ~US$29m of undrawn borrowings, ~US$39m residual position in LIORC and ~US$8.0m of treasury shares, the Group has financing flexibility of ~US$76m to finance further growth opportunities

Anglo Pacific expects H2 2021 to be stronger, in light of a rally in cobalt prices and the full effect of the Voisey's Bay stream being recognised in the Group's portfolio, strength in copper and iron ore prices and a recovery in the coal market, supported by the backdrop of strong infrastructure spending and continued anticipated demand for 21st century commodities

Seite 1 von 5
Anglo Pacific Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Half Year 2021 Trading Update LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to issue the following trading update. Unless otherwise stated, all unaudited financial information is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British ...
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Enters $4.1 Million Dollar Agreement to Acquire, a Profitable General ...
ClickStream Launches WinQuik(TM) App's New Predictive Sports Game "Daily Dozen" App Users Can Now ...
The Passionistas Project Hosts its 2nd Annual Virtual Women's Equality Summit
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company
Accesswire | Analysen