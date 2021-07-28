Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Half Year 2021 Trading Update
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to issue the following trading update. Unless otherwise stated, all unaudited financial information is …
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to issue the following trading update. Unless otherwise stated, all unaudited financial information is …
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to issue the following trading update. Unless otherwise stated, all unaudited financial information is for the quarter or half year ended 30 June 2021.
This update is ahead of the release of the full Group audited half year results on 25 August 2021.
Highlights
- Portfolio contribution¹ for Q2 2021 of £9.4m, a 38.2% increase compared to £6.8m in Q1 2021, includes maiden deliveries under the Voisey's Bay stream following completion of the acquisition at the end of Q1 2021. The Group's Q2 2021 portfolio contribution has benefitted from 5 deliveries from the stream, and when combined with the 3 deliveries thus far in July 2021, the Group has realised total proceeds of US$4.0m (£2.8m)
- Portfolio contribution of £16.2m in H1 2021 compared to £19.1m in H1 2020, reflects lower coking coal prices and volumes at both Kestrel and Narrabri, primarily in Q1 2021, but is offset by maiden contributions from the Group's Voisey's Bay stream of £1.7m
- Coal prices in the earlier part of 2021 were impacted by the Chinese import ban on Australian coal - this position reversed in late Q2 2021, resulting in a more favourable outlook for H2 2021
- Dividends from LIORC of C$2.75 per share declared in H1 2021 compared to C$0.80 per share in H1 2020 - benefitting from continued strong iron ore pricing throughout the first six months of 2021
- Realised copper and vanadium prices were higher in the period which benefitted Mantos Blancos and Maracás Menchen revenue (the latter was impacted by a one-off off-take adjustment charge in H1 2020)
- All the Group's producing assets are back in operation, following the recommencement of activities at the McClean Lake Mill after a period of COVID-19 related care and maintenance (as announced at the Group's Q1 2021 Trading Update)
- Net debt of £78.7m at the end of June 2021 (£24.4m at the beginning of the year) reflecting the acquisition of the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream in Q1 2021
- With ~US$29m of undrawn borrowings, ~US$39m residual position in LIORC and ~US$8.0m of treasury shares, the Group has financing flexibility of ~US$76m to finance further growth opportunities
Anglo Pacific expects H2 2021 to be stronger, in light of a rally in cobalt prices and the full effect of the Voisey's Bay stream being recognised in the Group's portfolio, strength in copper and iron ore prices and a recovery in the coal market, supported by the backdrop of strong infrastructure spending and continued anticipated demand for 21st century commodities
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare