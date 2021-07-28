Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Elia Now Sees Outlook at Upper End of Previous Range (PLX AI) – Elia half year adjusted net income EUR 150.5 million.Elia Financial outlook expected in the upper end of the targeted 5.5% - 6.5% adjusted Return on Equity range for 2021half year EBITDA EUR 490.5 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 265.3 million



