Elia Now Sees Outlook at Upper End of Previous Range
(PLX AI) – Elia half year adjusted net income EUR 150.5 million.Elia Financial outlook expected in the upper end of the targeted 5.5% - 6.5% adjusted Return on Equity range for 2021half year EBITDA EUR 490.5 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 265.3 million
(PLX AI) – Elia half year adjusted net income EUR 150.5 million.Elia Financial outlook expected in the upper end of the targeted 5.5% - 6.5% adjusted Return on Equity range for 2021half year EBITDA EUR 490.5 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 265.3 million
- (PLX AI) – Elia half year adjusted net income EUR 150.5 million.
- Elia Financial outlook expected in the upper end of the targeted 5.5% - 6.5% adjusted Return on Equity range for 2021
- half year EBITDA EUR 490.5 million
- half year EBIT EUR 265.3 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare