checkAd

DGAP-News WashTec AG: Group revenue in second quarter back at pre-pandemic level; Q2 EBIT, at €14.5m, broadly regains level from previous years

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.07.2021, 08:00  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
WashTec AG: Group revenue in second quarter back at pre-pandemic level; Q2 EBIT, at €14.5m, broadly regains level from previous years

28.07.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Group revenue was €195.0m year to date (prior year: €175.4m) and €110.2m in second quarter (prior year: €88.1m)
  • Group EBIT was €18.0m year to date (prior year: €5.2m) and €14.5m in second quarter (prior year: €3.5m)
  • Free cash flow (including repayment of lease liabilities) €14.2m year to date (prior year: € 9.6m) and €10.3m in second quarter (prior year: €10.1m)
  • Order backlog at the end of June significantly above prior-year figure
  • Guidance: Revenue expected to increase by over 9% with an EBIT margin in a range of 10%

Augsburg, July 28, 2021 - The WashTec Group generated Group revenue of €195.0m for the half year ending June 30, 2021, which is €19.6m or 11.2% up on the prior-year period (€175.4m). On a constant currency basis, the year-on-year revenue growth was 12.1%. While revenue was still slightly down in the first quarter, second-quarter revenue was up 25.1%, putting it significantly above its prior-year level and also above the level of the pre-crisis year 2019. In total, second-quarter revenue amounted to €110.2m (prior year: €88.1m).

Half-year consolidated EBIT was €18.0m (prior year: €5.2m). The EBIT margin for the first half year was 9.2% (prior year: 3.0%). EBIT in the second quarter was €14.5m (prior year: €3.5m). The second quarter EBIT margin was significantly higher than in the prior year at 13.1% (prior year: 4.0%). Compared to the prior year, earnings were positively impacted by higher capacity utilization of factories in Q2, restructuring measures taken last year and low cost in areas such as travel.

The order backlog at the end of June was significantly above the prior-year figure.

Free cash flow including repayment of lease liabilities (net cash flow - cash outflow from Investing activities - repayment of lease liabilities) increased to €14.2m (prior year: €9.6m).

The Company updated its guidance on July 13, 2021. Based on the strong second quarter and the continued encouraging order intake, the expectations for the full year 2021 are now revenue growth of over 9% and an EBIT margin in a range of 10%. The guidance is subject to uncertainties, especially due to the corona crisis and the availability of materials.
Seite 1 von 3
WashTec Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News WashTec AG: Group revenue in second quarter back at pre-pandemic level; Q2 EBIT, at €14.5m, broadly regains level from previous years DGAP-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results WashTec AG: Group revenue in second quarter back at pre-pandemic level; Q2 EBIT, at €14.5m, broadly regains level from previous years 28.07.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
EQS-News: Holcim launches ECOPlanet global range of green cement
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial statements - Aspects ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: DATRON AG: DATRON AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 und passt Prognose ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero becomes global partner of Paris Saint-Germain and strengthens its ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic passt Prognose aufgrund der Genehmigung einer Greenfield-Investition am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG raises outlook for FY 2020/21 following strong development of Horeca business since ease ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: WashTec AG: Gruppenumsatz im zweiten Quartal wieder auf Vor-Corona-Niveau; Q2 EBIT knüpft mit Mio. EUR 14,5 an ertragsstarke Vorjahre an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:00 UhrWashTec Half Year EBIT EUR 18 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: WashTec AG: Gruppenumsatz im zweiten Quartal wieder auf Vor-Corona-Niveau; Q2 EBIT knüpft mit Mio. € 14,5 an ertragsstarke Vorjahre an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
13.07.21WashTec erhöht Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose
4investors | Kommentare
13.07.21WashTec Raises Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Outlook for 2021
PLX AI | Analysen
13.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec erhöht die Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartung für 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
13.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue and earnings expectation for 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec erhöht die Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartung für 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs