NOXXON Pharma N.V. Half-yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract With Invest Securities

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to Invest Securities by NOXXON Pharma N.V. the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

As of June 30, 2021:

• Number of shares: 35,185

• Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 30,300.59

For the period January 1, 2021 – June 30, 2021:

  • Total number of shares bought: 82,586
    representing an amount of: € 36,322.62
    representing total transactions of: 206
  • Total number of shares sold: 85,174
    representing an amount of: € 39,952.71
    representing total transactions of: 219

As a reminder, as of December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

• Number of shares: 37,773

• Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 26,670.57

For more detailed information please see the annex of this press release.

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON’s lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and in July 2021 the company announced its Phase 2 study to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck’s Keytruda and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. A trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered interim data from the first two cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX‑E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Disclaimer

