Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On July 24, 2021, Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,497,800 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on July 20, 2021 to 3.03%.