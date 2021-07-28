Ontex Transparency Declaration Notification
Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On July 24, 2021, Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,497,800 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on July 20, 2021 to 3.03%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
Notification by: A person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
|
Name
|
Address (for legal entities)
|
Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund
|
c/o Veraison Capital, Löwenstrasse 58, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Date of Notification: July 24, 2021
Date Threshold Crossed: July 20, 2021
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of July 24, 2021:
|
(A) Voting rights
|
Previous notification
|
After the transaction
|
# voting rights
|
# voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Holders of
voting rights
|
|
Linked to
securities
|
Not linked
to securities
|
Linked to
securities
|
Not linked
to securities
|
Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund
|
0
|
2,497,800
|
|
3.03%
|
|
Total
|
0
|
2,497,800
|Diskussion: Ontex Group
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare