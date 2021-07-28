checkAd

Ontex Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On July 24, 2021, Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,497,800 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on July 20, 2021 to 3.03%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name

Address (for legal entities)

Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund

c/o Veraison Capital, Löwenstrasse 58, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland

Date of Notification: July 24, 2021

Date Threshold Crossed: July 20, 2021

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of July 24, 2021:

(A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# voting rights

# voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of

voting rights

 

Linked to

securities

Not linked

to securities

Linked to

securities

Not linked

to securities

Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund

0

2,497,800

 

3.03%

 

Total

0

2,497,800

