Metallica Metals Identifies Numerous Drill Targets for Its Starr Project, Thunder Bay Mining District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE: MM) (OTC: MTALF) (FWB: SY7P) (the “Company” or “Metallica Metals”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its review of a recently completed airborne MobileMT geophysical survey over its Starr gold-silver project (“Starr” or the “Project”) located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The Project, which the Company has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, covers a large land position of 5,991 hectares that includes several high-grade gold and silver occurrences within a 20 km long segment of the southwestern section of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. The Project is accessible year-round by highway and logging roads and is located in close proximity to the Moss Lake gold deposit owned by Goldshore Resources Inc. and the Huronian Gold Property owned by Kesselrun Resources Ltd. as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Location of Metallica Metals’ Starr gold-silver project with respect to adjacent properties including the Moss Lake gold deposit (sources: 2013 NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA for the Moss Lake Project – see further reference details below; Kesselrun Resources October 7, 2020 news release)

The adjacent Moss Lake gold deposit hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 39,797,000 tonnes grading 1.1 g/t Au for 1,377,300 contained ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 50,364,000 tonnes grading 1.1 g/t Au for 1,751,600 contained ounces of gold, and is currently under care and maintenance (source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA for the Moss Lake Project with an effective date of May 31, 2013 and filed on SEDAR under Moss Lake Gold Mines Ltd., now Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.). Readers are cautioned that mineralization and mineral resource estimates on adjacent and/or nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Starr Project (please refer to additional cautionary statements below).

Paul Ténière, CEO and Director of Metallica Metals commented, “Metallica Metals is very pleased with the results of the structural and geophysical interpretation on the Starr Project, which sets the stage for our upcoming maiden drilling program. We have identified a significant amount of drill targets that are both significantly advanced with known surface gold occurrences as well as grassroots targets that have never been tested. With the increase in drilling activity in the area, namely Goldshore Resource’s maiden 100,000 metre drilling program announced on June 22, 2021, Metallica Metals is positioned to generate significant shareholder returns with success at the drill bit.”