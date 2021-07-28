Transaction in Own Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”) announces that on 27 July 2021 it bought back 250,000 of its own shares, to be held in treasury, at an average price of 1,070p.

Number of shares held in treasury following this purchase: 4,395,945

Total shares in issue excluding treasury shares following this purchase: 68,517,055

The Company has bought back these shares under the authority granted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2021, which permits the Company to repurchase a maximum of 14.99% of its ordinary shares. The actual number of shares repurchased by the Company will depend on market conditions. This authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted (expected to be at the Annual General Meeting in 2022), or until expressly revoked by shareholders.

No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buyback which would equate to a premium to the net asset value. It is the Company’s current intention to hold any shares bought back in treasury.

The Company has instructed Numis Securities Limited as its broker in respect of its buyback transactions. This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares.





Enquiries

Analyst / Investor enquiries: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG

Colm Walsh, Managing Director, ICG

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG

Media:

Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 1395

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993

Website:

www.icg-enterprise.co.uk

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

Disclaimer

This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.